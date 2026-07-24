The Lagos State Government has released the 2026 merit admission list for Model Colleges and Upgraded Secondary Schools

Successful candidates have been directed to complete the next stage of the admission process within the approved timeline

The state government reaffirmed that admission into the schools has been based on a transparent merit-based process

The Lagos state government has announced the release of the 2026 merit admission list for Model Colleges and Upgraded Secondary Schools.

The update was shared on Friday, July 24, through the Lagos State Government's official X account, @followlasg.

The state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education said candidates who took the screening test in May 2026 can now confirm whether they have been offered admission.

The wait is over for many students as Lagos opens access to the 2026 model college merit admission status. Photo: followlasg

Source: Twitter

According to a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Abisola Dokunmu-Adegbite, the admission status was uploaded on the Lagos State Examinations Board portal and has been available to candidates and parents since Tuesday, July 22.

How to check admission status

The ministry asked successful candidates to log into the portal to check their admission status.

It said those offered admission should report to their respective schools from Monday, August 31, 2026, to collect their admission letters and complete their registration.

The statement congratulated the successful candidates and urged parents and guardians to ensure their children complete the registration process within the approved period.

Government speaks on admission process

The Lagos government said it remains committed to giving more students access to quality education while ensuring that admission into its Model Colleges and Upgraded Secondary Schools is based on merit.

The statement said the admission process is a "transparent, merit-based admission process" for qualified candidates.

UNILAG issues 2026 Post-UTME test guidelines

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Lagos released detailed instructions for candidates ahead of its 2026/2027 online Post-UTME aptitude test. The university warned that failure to follow the guidelines could lead to disqualification.

UNILAG said candidates must use personal laptops with built-in webcams and microphones for the remotely proctored examination. It also directed applicants to complete the mandatory mock test before the main examination.

Source: Legit.ng