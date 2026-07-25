Super Falcons debuted a special 10-star Nike jersey ahead of the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco

Each star on the crest represents one of Nigeria's 10 Women's Africa Cup of Nations triumphs

The African champions begin their title defence against Malawi as they target an unprecedented 11th continental crown

Nigeria's Super Falcons have unveiled a special Nike jersey featuring 10 stars around the national badge as they prepare to defend their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco.

The symbolic design was worn for the first time during the team's final international friendly against Tanzania, celebrating Nigeria's extraordinary dominance in African women's football after lifting the continental trophy a record 10 times.

Nigeria's Super Falcons team pose for photo prior to the pre-WAFCON 2026 friendly match against Tanzania. Photo by TFF

Source: Twitter

The latest kit serves as a reminder of the Super Falcons' unmatched legacy on the continent while underlining their ambition of adding yet another title to their remarkable collection when the 2026 tournament gets underway.

10 stars celebrate Nigeria's WAFCON dominance

Per ESPN, the newly unveiled jersey pays tribute to each of Nigeria's WAFCON victories, with every star representing one continental title won by the Super Falcons.

The African champions remain the most successful team in the history of the competition and will head into this year's tournament as favourites to retain the crown they won at the previous edition.

The jersey also reflects the expectations surrounding the squad as they chase a record-extending 11th WAFCON title while continuing their tradition as the standard-bearers of women's football in Africa.

Focus shifts to WAFCON title defence

According to the BBC, with preparations now complete, the Super Falcons will turn their attention to their opening Group B fixture against tournament debutants Malawi on Tuesday, July 28, at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat.

The Nigerian side enters the competition full of confidence after concluding its warm-up schedule and will be aiming not only to defend its continental title but also to secure qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Victory in Morocco would further strengthen Nigeria's position as the most successful nation in the history of African women's football and extend a legacy that has spanned more than two decades.

NSC breaks silence on unpaid $100k Tinubu reward

Legit.ng previously reported that the National Sports Commission moved to reassure members of the Super Falcons that the rewards promised by President Bola Tinubu after their previous WAFCON triumph remain guaranteed despite the delay in payment.

The commission explained that the incentives, including cash rewards, houses and national honours, are going through the required government approval process because they fall outside the regular budget.

Source: Legit.ng