Nigeria's first Professor of Linguistics, Emeritus Professor Ayo Bamgbose, died in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 94

Bamgbose spent over six decades shaping language policy, bilingual education, and the promotion of indigenous African languages, particularly Yoruba

Tributes poured in from academics, universities, and cultural organisations following news of his passing in academia

Emeritus Professor Ayọ Bamgbose, widely recognised as Nigeria's first Professor of Linguistics and one of Africa's foremost language scholars, died in the early hours of Saturday, July 26, 2025. He was 94.

Born on January 27, 1932, Bamgbose received his early education in Nigeria before travelling to the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, where he earned a doctorate in linguistics in 1963. He returned to join the University of Ibadan, building a career that helped establish linguistics as a formal academic discipline in the country.

Nigeria’s first professor of linguistics and scholar, Emeritus Professor Ayọ Bamgbose, is dead Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Prof. Bamgbose: A scholar who shaped African language policy

The Tribune reported that for more than six decades, Bamgbose devoted his work to sociolinguistics, orthography development, bilingual education, and the advocacy of mother-tongue instruction in African schools. His research and publications became standard reference material at universities across the continent and further abroad.

His argument that African languages were central to education, cultural preservation, and national development influenced how policymakers and educators approached indigenous language promotion. Through that lens, his work on Yoruba language development carried particular weight in both scholarly and public discourse.

Beyond research, Bamgbose held leadership roles in national, regional, and international professional bodies, and spent years mentoring linguists and researchers who have since continued advancing African language scholarship.

In 2022, the Yoruba World Centre and several academic institutions marked his 90th birthday in recognition of his lasting contributions to Yoruba language and African intellectual life.

Prof. Bamgbose: Tributes pour in after his death

News of his passing drew tributes from academics, universities, former students, and cultural organisations, many of whom described him as an intellectual giant and a tireless defender of indigenous languages. Admirers noted that his conviction shaped generations of researchers and left a mark on educational policy that is unlikely to fade quickly.

The family has not yet announced funeral arrangements.

Professor Biodun Jeyifo dies

His death came months after Biodun Jeyifo, a Nigerian renowned scholar, literary giant, Marxist, public intellectual, and committed trade unionist, was declared dead. Jeyifo, a professor and world-class intellectual who was popularly referred to as BJ, reportedly died of renal failure on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Professor Jeyifo's death came one month and five days after he celebrated his 80th birthday in Lagos.

First Nigerian professor of linguistics is dead Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

OAU student dies in his hostel

Legit.ng earlier reported that the OAU management in Ile-Ife, Osun State, mourned the sudden death of a part-three medical student, Timilehin Toromade.

According to the management, the student died at about 2 am when a roommate of the deceased opened the door for another medical student, who was also a member of the room.

His death happened barely a month after eight students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in a tragic road accident in Plateau State, the state capital.

Source: Legit.ng