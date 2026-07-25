A London coroner's inquest ruled Thursday on the cause of death of 29-year-old Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Fahad, who died at a Kensington hotel

The prince was found unresponsive in his bathroom by a hotel maid at the Marriott Hotel in November last year

Toxicology results revealed the prince had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the UK legal limit alongside traces of GHB and Xanax

A London coroner's inquest ruled on Thursday, July 23, that Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi al Saud died from cardiac arrest after consuming a dangerous combination of alcohol and drugs at a Kensington hotel.

The 29-year-old royal was found unresponsive in the bathroom of his room at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington, London, by a hotel maid on November 25 last year. The hotel charges around $800 per night. Paramedics who responded to the scene were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the location.

A London coroner has ruled on the death of 29-year-old Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Fahad. He was found unresponsive in his bathroom last November. Photo credit: ABDEL GHANI BASHIR

Source: Getty Images

What toxicology results showed

The inquest heard that Prince Abdullah's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was 0.222%, nearly three times the UK legal drink-drive limit of 0.08%.

Authorities also found traces of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), commonly known as a party drug, and the prescription sedative Xanax in his system.

A post-mortem examination confirmed cardiac arrest as the cause of death, with no evidence of any underlying acute or chronic illness.

British authorities said they do not believe the prince intended to take his own life. He was last captured on CCTV footage stepping outside the hotel to smoke a cigarette.

A recent history of treatment

Just three months before his death, the prince had been an inpatient at the Priory Clinic in Roehampton, where a single week's stay can cost up to $47,000. He was admitted to detox from alcohol, benzodiazepines, and the anti-anxiety medication pregabalin, New York Times reported.

Dr Victoria Chamorro, a consultant psychiatrist, told the court in a written statement that the prince had "engaged well" with his treatment and that his detox "proceeded without physical side effects."

She described him as "supportive and kind to his peers, making friends." On discharge, he was assessed as not being at risk of sulcide, though he later missed scheduled follow-up appointments via video call.

Following his stay at the Priory, the prince underwent a further round of treatment at Rainford Hall clinic in St Helens, Merseyside, which charges around $9,200, completing that programme and leaving the facility on October 14.

After his death, the Saudi Royal Court released a formal statement announcing his passing and calling for prayers on his behalf, Nigerian Tribune reported.

"Passed to the mercy of God Almighty His Highness Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Al Saud, outside the Kingdom.

"May Allah bless him with His mercy, forgiveness and acceptance, and grant him a spacious abode in His Paradise, for we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return," the statement read.

'Sleeping prince' passes away

Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, widely known as the “Sleeping Prince,” passed away after spending more than two decades in a coma following a severe car accident in 2005.

His death marked the end of one of the most poignant stories of unwavering familial devotion in Saudi Arabia’s modern history.

Source: Legit.ng