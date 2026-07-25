Kano State Censorship Board announced the immediate suspension of 'after-party' and 'hot challenge' activities at wedding ceremonies and social events

The board's Executive Secretary cited the growing trend as a Western cultural practice that conflicts with Kano's religious and moral values

Event centres, MCs, and planners risk legal sanctions if they are found violating the new directive

The Kano State Censorship Board has ordered an immediate halt to two popular entertainment trends at weddings and other social gatherings held in event centres across the state: activities known as "after-party" and "hot challenge."

The announcement was made on Saturday, July 25, by the board's Executive Secretary, Abba El-Mustapha, through a statement released by the board's Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Sulaiman.

The Kano State Censorship Board has banned 'after-party' and 'hot challenge' activities at weddings. Photo credit: Abba Yusuf

Source: Facebook

The board said the move forms part of its broader effort to regulate the conduct of masters of ceremony and event centres in the state.

Why Kano is cracking down

In the statement, the board said its attention had been drawn to the rising popularity of the two activities, describing them as Western cultural practices being introduced into wedding celebrations in Kano.

"Consequently, the board has suspended the practice in order to safeguard the cultural, moral and religious values of the people of Kano State," the statement read.

Officials said the directive is also tied to the board's mandate to clean up entertainment activities and ensure that public events align with the state's cultural and religious identity.

The board clarified that it does not oppose entertainment at weddings or social events outright, but insists that such entertainment must promote morality, respect local culture, and conform to religious teachings.

Who must comply and what happens next

The board directed all event centres, MCs, event planners and other stakeholders involved in organising social events across Kano to obey the directive without delay.

It warned that individuals or organisations found breaching the suspension could face legal sanctions under the laws the board enforces.

Residents were also urged to support the crackdown by reporting any event centre or MC found promoting or carrying out the banned activities.

The board specified that such reports must concern incidents taking place within Kano state.

Ogun govt bans graduation party

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun state government banned graduation ceremonies and end-of-session parties in all public and private schools across the state, citing concerns over alleged compulsory charges imposed on parents and guardians.

The directive was issued by the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in a circular signed by the Director of Education, A.A. Bisiriyu, on behalf of the ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

Source: Legit.ng