The national leadership of NURTW set up a seven-man caretaker committee to oversee parks and garages across Osun state

MC Oluomo, through deputy president Aliyu Issa Ore, declared that no state governor holds the power to suspend the union's activities

He also explained the reason while sharing the union's next move in Osun state ahead of the gubernatorial election

The national leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has inaugurated a seven-man caretaker committee to oversee transport parks and garages in Osun state, directly challenging Governor Ademola Adeleke's decision to suspend the union's operations across the state.

The ceremony took place at the union's headquarters in Garki Area, Abuja, on Friday, July 24, 2026. Alhaji Kazeem Oyewale, widely known as Asiri Eniba, was named as chairman of the newly constituted committee.

MC Oluomo reacts to suspenstion of NURTW activities in Osun state. Credit: kingmcoluomo/aadeleke1

Source: Instagram

NURTW president Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, was represented at the event by his deputy, Aliyu Issa Ore, who used the occasion to push back firmly against the governor's intervention.

Governor Adeleke's Suspension Order

Governor Adeleke had moved to suspend all NURTW activities at motor parks in Osun state, citing the need to restore order and reinforce public security.

His Commissioner for Information, Kolapo Alimi, announced the suspension and directed security agencies to detain anyone posing as a union official inside any motor park. The collection of levies was also halted.

NURTW Fires Back at Adeleke

According to PUNCH, Ore was unequivocal in his response to the suspension, insisting that state governors lack the legal authority to shut down the union's activities at any level.

"Today, we heard that the state governor in Osun suspended the activities of our union, which they don't have that power. Not any single state governor has power to suspend the activities of the union, because we are not under any state. There is an Act that established the NURTW. We have one series of decrees," Ore said.

He pointed to previous legal battles in Oyo, Lagos and other states as precedent, noting that the union had consistently prevailed in court when faced with similar attempts.

Ore also revealed that the inauguration was partly driven by the approaching Osun governorship election, with the union holding a memorandum of understanding with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He disclosed that he had visited INEC the previous day on the directive of MC Oluomo to address related matters.

MC Oluomo sparks controversy with response to Osun state govenor Adeleke's move against NURTW. Credit: kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

"In view of this, we have to inaugurate the caretaker members, who are to mount the leadership of the NURTW, pending the time we resolve all issues attached to Osun," Ore added.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the final resting place of NURTW chieftain Toba Ijaya surfaced on social media days after his burial.

MC Oluomo mourns Toba Ijaya

Legit.ng previously reported that the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo, condemned the killing of the union’s Lagos State Organising Secretary, Toba Ijaya.

Akinsanya described the act as “heinous, barbaric and unacceptable.'

He also called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation, arrest those responsible, and ensure they face justice without delay.

Source: Legit.ng