Rodri's World Cup Golden Ball win for Spain has pushed him into serious Ballon d'Or contention ahead of the October 26 ceremony

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe's chances took a hit after France and England both failed to reach the World Cup final

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi remain in the running, with Messi chasing a record eighth Ballon d'Or at age 39

Spain's Rodri has moved sharply up the 2026 Ballon d'Or power rankings after winning the World Cup Golden Ball, shaking up a race previously dominated by Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Lamine Yamal.

Rodri's case has strengthened considerably following Spain's World Cup triumph.

Spain midfielder Rodri has emerged as a frontrunner for the 2026 Ballon d'Or award after guiding La Roja to win the FIFA World Cup. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

The Manchester City midfielder made 122 line-breaking passes across his eight appearances at the tournament, the highest figure recorded since Xabi Alonso at the 2010 World Cup.

Having already won the Ballon d'Or in 2024, the Champions League, the Euros, and now the World Cup, he joins an exclusive group of only four male players to have collected all four honours.

According to Sports Illustrated, the 70th edition of the prestigious award ceremony is scheduled for Monday, October 26, 2026, in London.

Kane and Mbappe slip back

Kane arrived at the World Cup as one of the frontrunners, having scored 61 goals in 51 games as Bayern Munich claimed a domestic double. However, England's early exit after falling to Argentina in the semi-finals blunted his campaign, Sky Sports reports.

The English forward finished with six goals but without the finalist's platform he needed, and with no club trophy in Europe to supplement his case.

Mbappe claimed the Golden Boot and became the tournament's all-time leading scorer, also winning the award for the first time. Yet France's failure to reach the final has complicated his bid.

The Real Madrid forward acknowledged as much himself:

"I would have preferred not to be the top scorer and to have played in the final."

Real Madrid's trophyless club season adds further weight against him.

Yamal and Messi still in contention

Lamine Yamal became the first player to appear in both a Euros final and a World Cup final before the age of 20, winning both.

The 19-year-old forward's direct contribution at this summer's tournament was measured, one goal, but his impact was decisive.

The penalty he drew against France in the semi-final shifted the tie, and his ability to beat defenders was critical in the final against England. He also delivered 28 goal involvements as Barcelona won La Liga.

Messi, who turned 39 during the tournament, produced performances that defied his age.

He scored a hat-trick in Argentina's opening group game against Algeria and found the net in each of the next four fixtures.

Despite losing the Golden Boot to Mbappe in circumstances that drew criticism, given two of the Frenchman's goals came in a third-place play-off, Messi moved through the tournament with the quality of a player in his prime.

Seven Ballon d'Or wins already make him the record holder; a possible eighth would be extraordinary.

Ousmane Dembele won last year's award after leading Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League title.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

1. Rodri

2. Harry Kane

3. Kylian Mbappe

4. Lamine Yamal

5. Lionel Messi

Ballon d'Or rankings after World Cup final

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Spain's triumphant victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Ferran Torres delivered the decisive extra-time goal.

This win not only marks Spain’s second World Cup title but also positions young star Lamine Yamal as a frontrunner in the Ballon d'Or race, illuminating the meteoric rise of a player under 20 who is already making history on the international stage.

Source: Legit.ng