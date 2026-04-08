From Michael Jackson to Nicolas Cage, Lisa Marie Presley's spouses over time
Lisa Marie Presley's spouses include Danny Keough, Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, and Michael Lockwood. From musicians to Oscar-winning actors, Elvis Presley's only child's romantic life was a constant fixture in global headlines until her passing in 2023.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Lisa Marie Presley, who was married four times throughout her life.
- Her first marriage to Danny Keough was the longest, from 1988 to 1994, and resulted in two children: Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough.
- She was famously married to the "King of Pop," Michael Jackson, for two years from 1994 to 1996.
- Her marriage to Nicolas Cage was one of the shortest in celebrity history, lasting just over three months.
Profile summary
Real name
Lisa Marie Presley
Gender
Female
Date of birth
1 February 1968
Date of death
12 January 2023
Age
54 years old (as of January 2023)
Place of birth
Memphis, Tennessee, USA
Nationality
American
Religion
Christianity
Ethnicity
White
Sexuality
Straight
Mother
Priscilla Presley
Father
Elvis Presley
Marital status
Divorced (at the time of death)
Spouses
Danny Keough, Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, Michael Lockwood
Children
4
Profession
Singer-songwriter
Net worth
$10 million (at the time of death)
A look at Lisa Marie Presley's spouses
Lisa Marie Presley's history of spouses began in her early twenties and spanned over three decades. The American singer-songwriter and music legend Elvis Presley's heir married four times throughout her life. Each relationship brought its own set of challenges and public intrigue, often blending the worlds of music and Hollywood royalty.
Lisa passed away on 12 January 2023 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She is survived by four children: Riley Keough, Benjamin Keough, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood. Here is a look at her spouses and timeline.
Danny Keough (1988–1994)
Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough's relationship was her first and perhaps most foundational. The two started dating in 1985.
Lisa and Danny tied the knot at the Celebrity Centre of the Church of Scientology on 3 October 1988. The American singer was just 20 years old at the time. According to the Daily Express, Lisa's mum, Pricilla, wrote about the marriage in her memoir Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, describing Marie:
She looks so young, so vulnerable, so hopeful.
Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough welcomed their eldest daughter, Riley Keough, a year later in 1987. In 1992, they welcomed a son, Benjamin Keough.
Lisa Marie and Danny Kough parted ways after six years of marriage in 1994. In a 2007 interview with Marie Claire, Presley's daughter alluded to financial and power struggles as reasons for their divorce. She told the magazine:
I got married for the first time very, very young. And the marriage I was in, there was so much resentment about who I was, because I had more than he did, and it became a power struggle.
In July 2020, their son Benjamin took his own life at 27 years old, according to the BBC. Although their marriage did not work out, the two remained close friends and continue to co-parent.
Michael Jackson (1994–1996)
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson's union was perhaps the most famous in pop culture. The two got married in a private ceremony in the Dominican Republic just weeks after her divorce from Danny Keough was finalised.
In the aforementioned interview with Marie Claire, Lisa explained why she switched from Danny Keough to Michael Jackson. She said:
It is hard for any man to be with a woman who is stronger and wealthier than he is here. So in my mind I’m thinking, I know, I’ll get with someone more compatible. I wasn’t thinking what everyone else was thinking.
Lisa and Michael's marriage was often described as a PR stunt, but she denied these claims. In a 1994 interview with the New York Times, Lisa had sweet words to say about her husband:
I am very much in love with Michael. I dedicate my life to being his wife. I understand and support him. We both look forward to raising a family and living a happy, healthy life together.
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson never had children together. Their union was short-lived, and the pair divorced in 1996. Years later, Lisa Marie Presley reflected on her whirlwind romance with the "King of Pop" and her decision to call it quits. She told Marie Claire that the relationship was her biggest mistake in life.
My biggest mistake? Let's see. How can I word this? Um. Well. Leaving my first marriagefor the person I left it for — that was probably the biggest mistake of my life.
Lisa Marie also told Diane Sawyer during a 2003 ABC News interview that they broke up over the phone. She said:
It just kind of went really sour, really fast. It was over the phone. I'd had enough.
Michael Jackson passed away on 25 June 2009 at the age of 50. The cause of death was induced cardiac arrest from acute propofol infusion. Presley penned a heartfelt post stating she "failed to help" him through substance abuse problems. She added that their short-lived marriage was real and "not a sham."
Nicolas Cage (2002–2004)
American actor and film producer Nicolas Cage married Lisa Marie in Hawaii in August 2002. The couple reportedly met while she was engaged to the musician John Oszajca and Cage was still married to Patricia Arquette. In 2003, Cage told Barbara on the Barbara Walters Special that he met Presley at a party and "was thunderstruck" by her.
I walk into a party not knowing who I’m going to meet. And there’s this beautiful girl standing in the middle of the living room wearing this short leather skirt and this fluffy jacket. And she looks up at me with her big, beautiful, eyes, eyes that look like they have a sad story to tell, and I just went ‘Oh'.
Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage's marriage was short-lived. Cage filed for divorce just 107 days later. The divorce was finalised in 2004. In 2007, Lisa described her marriage to Cage a mistake just like Michael Jackson's. She told Marie Claire:
I’m sad about this, but we shouldn’t have been married in the first place. place. It was a big mistake.
Michael Lockwood (2006–2016)
Lisa Marie Presley's fourth and final husband was her guitarist and record producer, Michael Lockwood. The pair got married in Japan on 22 January 2006. Her ex-husband, Danny, was the best man, and their two children, Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, were in attendance.
Marie and Michael welcomed twin daughters, Harper and Finley, in October 2008. After 10 years of marriage, Lisa filed for divorce in 2016. The separation was a long and fierce legal battle over finances and custody, which dragged on for years.
Presley and Lockwood's divorce was settled in 2021, and the two were awarded 50/50 custody of their twins, Finley and Harper. Michael remarried Stephanie Hobgood, celebrity hair and makeup artist in October 2022.
FAQs
- Who is Lisa Marie Presley? She was an American singer and songwriter best known as Elvis Presley's only child.
- How many husbands did Lisa Marie Presley have? The singer was married four times to Danny Keough, Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, and Michael Lockwood.
- How long did her marriage to Michael Jackson last? The two were married for approximately two years.
- Did Lisa Marie Presley have a baby with Michael Jackson? Lisa and Michael did not have a child together.
- Did Johnny Depp date Lisa Marie Presley? Despite various tabloid reports, Johnny Depp and Lisa Marie never confirmed that they were romantically involved.
- Who was the love of Lisa Marie Presley's life? Lisa often described Danny Keough as her soulmate and the love of her life.
- How many children did Lisa Marie Presley have? She had four children: Riley, Benjamin, Harper, and Finley.
From the quiet beginnings of her first marriage to the bright lights of her global romances, Lisa Marie Presley's history of spouses was as legendary as her name. While her marriages often made headlines, her story was ultimately about more than just famous names; it was a journey of self-discovery.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.