Queen Mercy Atang’s bread-inspired AMVCA outfit gained fresh attention after Guinness World Records reacted in her Instagram comment section

The former BBNaija housemate reshared a video of herself wearing the viral costume while responding directly to Guinness World Records

Fans and celebrities flooded Queen Mercy Atang’s comment section with congratulatory messages

Former Big Brother Naija star Queen Mercy Atang has attracted global attention after Guinness World Records reacted to her unusual bread-inspired outfit at the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The reality star appeared on the red carpet at the AMVCA event in a costume designed to look like loaves of bread, a bold fashion statement that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Queen Mercy Atang’s entrepreneur-inspired AMVCA bread outfit draws attention from Guinness World Records online. Photo: queenmercyatang/guinnessworldrecords

Source: Instagram

The conversation gained more weight when Guinness World Records dropped a remark under a video she shared on Instagram on Sunday, May 10.

The organisation noted that it already has a record for the largest cake dress, before hinting at her bread-themed look with a curious reaction.

“Well, we do have a record for the largest cake dress … hmmm.”

Queen Mercy Atang later reposted the video of herself in the outfit, adding a screenshot of the Guinness World Records’ comment as an overlay on the clip.

She addressed the organisation directly in her caption, showing excitement at the global recognition.

The reality TV star wrote:

“Hello @guinnessworldrecords, I see you in the comment section.”

Her appearance has continued to dominate online discussions, with fans and fashion lovers debating the creativity behind the bread outfit.

The design was not just for show, as Queen Mercy previously explained that the inspiration came from her entrepreneurial journey in the food business, making the outfit a reflection of her personal story.

Check out the Instagram video and Guinness World Records' comment below:

Netizens react to Queen Mercy's global recognition

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans celebrated the reality star's growing international visibility.

@ruby_ojiakor said:

"Worldwide 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 LOTANNA DON BLESS YOU 🙌🙌🙌🙌 We're with you sis spiritually, physically we gallant 🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@style_sorts commented:

"Proud of u mama, more wins in Jesus name, i just like u sis🎉"

@fresh_n_delish01 wrote:

"Yesssssss This is so Good 💚💚💚 So Happy for you 🙌"

@official_queenallison reacted:

"I said it 💃🏻💃🏻😍😍Congratulations our record breaker u deserve this🔥🔥❤️"

@udo.tina said:

"My Queen God is in the story, I am very very happy for you, a very big congratulations ❤️❤️ take ur crown 👑👑👑 @queenmercyatang ❤️💋"

@ibiwarietuk commented:

"My baby girl 🔥🔥 This is hugely amazing Congratulations my beautiful Akwa Ibom sister ❤️ More feats"

Queen Mercy Atang sparks fresh reactions after Guinness World Records comments on her unusual AMVCA bread costume. Photo: queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Queen Mercy writes open letter to AMVCA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Queen Mercy Atang wrote an open letter to Multichoice and Africa Magic after her bread-inspired AMVCA outfit went viral.

The reality star expressed gratitude to the organisers for giving her visibility and suggested the creation of an "AMVCA Nigerian Entrepreneurs Night" where business owners can showcase their brands, creativity, and impact.

Queen ended her note on a light-hearted tone, stating that she would pray about the idea.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng