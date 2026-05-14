Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has explained that his visit to the APC national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, earlier in the week

The minister made the clarification while inspecting some projects in Abuja, adding that he was not playing the politics of enmity

According to Wike, the APC national chairman was his colleague as a minister before taking the position of the ruling party leader and that his visit to Nentawe Yilwatda was personal

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dismissed the insinuation that trailed his recent visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, adding that he is not the type who practices "politics of enmity."

The minister made the comment while addressing journalists while inspecting the ongoing projects in Nigeria's capital on Wednesday, May 13, explaining that his engagement with the APC chairman was about personal association and professional courtesy, noting that it was never a formal political meeting.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike clarifies meeting with APC national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda

Source: Twitter

Wike maintained that he was not under any obligation to disclose his discussion of private life matters or social interactions, insisting that his visitation to the APC national chairman was private and questioned why the "whole world" expected him to announce such a personal act.

The minister, who was the immediate past governor of Rivers, argued that every person has the freedom of association to relate with others, irrespective of their political affiliations. The minister rejected the idea that members from different political parties, such as the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not be meeting.

He maintained that he had a long-standing relationship with the APC national chairman, recalling that they both served as members of the presidential cabinet.

His statement reads in part:

“We’re all colleagues before he left for the chairmanship of APC. So, what I should do anytime I see him is to hide? Anytime he sees me, he should run away so people will not say something?”

Nigerians react as Wike meets APC chairman

His clarifications have started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Wale Adekola criticised Wike:

"When he killed the platform that brought him to the limelight because of his selfish interest. The God that knew the kind of president he would have been aborted that ambition at infancy."

Nigerians react as Nyesom Wike speaks on meeting with Nentawe Yilwatda, APC national chairman Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Victor knocked on the FCT minister:

"If you're in rivers, move your voting centre to your local government, where you will have a say, so that your vote will count, to avoid this man using your vote to rig elections."

Badboytinz criticised the former governor:

"Yet you don't want to carry eye and see every other politician that don't agree with you. If that's true, let Fubara be."

Godwin Nkeruwem recalled the recent threat of the FCT minister to banks over the PDP crisis:

"But you will revoke the C of O of any bank that opens an account for PDP to sell nomination forms, Aby?"

You can read more comments on the report on X here:

Wike denies having knowledge of APC primaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers' governorship race in the 2027 general elections gathered momentum with the recent APC screening of aspirants.

FCT minister and former governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, recently denied knowledge of the party's screening, saying he is not an APC member.

Wike made the comment while responding to allegations that only his loyalists were cleared and those of his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, were disqualified.

Source: Legit.ng