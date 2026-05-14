Love on the Spectrum U.S. stars James B. Jones and Shelley Wolfe connected online in early 2024 and made their relationship official in October 2024 after appearing together in the Season 3 finale. They are still together and have recently moved in together in Massachusetts.

James and Shelley from Love on the Spectrum season 3. Photo: @shelley.wolfee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Shelley first reached out to James online after watching him on Love on the Spectrum .

. Their first official in-person date took place at a video game arcade .

. Shelley made her first appearance on Love on the Spectrum during James’s 37th birthday bonfire , where James officially asked her to be his girlfriend.

during , where James officially asked her to be his girlfriend. As of 2026, the couple are living together in a house in Massachusetts that James purchased.

that James purchased. James works as an IT Specialist, while Shelley works as a Senior Advertising Manager for a Japanese company.

Profile summary

Full name James B. Jones Shelley Wolfe Gender Male Female Date of birth 19 July 1987 N/A Age 38 years old (as of 2026) N/A Zodiac Cancer N/A Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Southampton, England Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, United States Massachusetts, United States Nationality American British Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height 5'11" (180 cm) N/A Weight 170 lbs (77 kg) N/A Hair colour Blonde Brown Eye colour Green Brown Father Lawrence Jones N/A Mother June Jones N/A Siblings One older brother, William N/A Relationship status Dating Dating Partner Shelley Wolfe James B. Jones Education Dean College, Framingham State University, Fitchburg State University Sociology degree; studied Japanese in Japan Profession IT specialist, reality TV personality Senior advertising manager

James and Shelley's relationship timeline

Shelley Wolfe and James B. Jones, the fan-favourite couple from Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum, have been together since April 2024. After meeting online and navigating a long-distance connection, they have built a committed life together in Massachusetts. Below is a detailed timeline of their relationship:

James and Shelley at Rascal's in Worcester, Massachusetts. Photo: @jamesbjones87 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

April 2024: James and Shelley meet online

James and Shelley met online after Shelley reached out to James directly. Having watched James in earlier seasons of Netflix's Love on the Spectrum, Shelley made the first move by messaging him online while he was filming the show's third season.

During early production talks, James was briefly communicating with both Sonia Wiggins and Shelley before committing exclusively to Shelley.

In April 2025, during an interview with People, James recalled how their romance first blossomed, saying:

She reached out to me online because she had actually seen me. She'd watched the show before, so I'm very glad that she did it. She reached out to me, and we've been communicating.

James and Shelley at the Black Whale restaurant in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Photo: @jamesbjones87 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

April 2024: Shelley and James meet in person for the first time

In April 2024, James B. Jones and Shelley Wolfe met in person for the first time after talking online. They went on their first date at a video game arcade, where they played games and got to know each other in a relaxed setting while bonding over their shared interest in gaming and music.

During the date, they also did karaoke, which helped them feel more comfortable around each other.

July 2024: Shelley and James appear in Love on the Spectrum

In July 2024, Love on the Spectrum filmed its Season 3 finale, featuring Shelley Wolfe and her relationship with James B. Jones. The main filming took place at James’ 37th birthday party, where Shelley met his family and was introduced as his partner.

During the event, James asked Shelley to be his girlfriend on camera. The episode marked the end of his dating storyline on the show and confirmed their relationship going forward.

James and Shelley at the 2025 Renaissance Faire Day at Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Photo: @jamesbjones87 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

April 2025: Shelley and James celebrate their first anniversary

In April 2025, James B. Jones and Shelley Wolfe celebrated their first year together as a couple, marking one year since they began dating after meeting in 2024. They marked the occasion with a dinner date at Fire + Ice in Boston, Massachusetts.

James marked the exact milestone by posting a photo of their date night on Instagram. He captioned:

I would like to wish a happy first anniversary to @shelley.wolfee! You are the most amazing and wonderful person whom I have ever met, and I love you more than what I can express in words! This past year has been one of the best years of my life, and I am so glad that we are on this journey together, so I am looking forward to sharing a lifetime of wonderful and happy memories with you!

Shelley also marked the milestone on TikTok by sharing a nostalgic throwback video from their very first date in April 2024. The video featured James performing karaoke. Around the same time, James and Shelley attended the Netflix premiere of Love on the Spectrum, along with other cast members and celebrated their journey on the show.

James and Shelley in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: @jamesbjones87 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Late 2025: The couple buy a home together

In November 2025, James B. Jones and Shelley Wolfe achieved a major relationship milestone by officially purchasing their first home together in Massachusetts, about 45 minutes outside Boston.

According to The U.S. Sun, James B. Jones bought the home for $487,500. He financed the purchase with a $300,000 loan, and the property was registered in his name. The two-story house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and about 1,900 square feet of living space.

It also includes hardwood floors and a quarter-acre yard. The home is located around 45 minutes outside Boston. After moving into the residence, James told Netflix's Tudum:

We have been living in our house for three months now. We’ve already done so much work on it, making it an extension of ourselves, so it feels like a home to us.

James and Shelley from Love on the Spectrum in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: @shelley.wolfee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The IT specialist also added that living together with Shelley changed his life for the better, calling her his soulmate and kindred spirit. He said:

My life definitely has changed for the better, especially now that Shelley and I are living together, and we shall soon celebrate two years of being in a relationship. She and I are soulmates, kindred spirits, and, while we are not identical to each other, we are very similar to each other. We each inspire the other to grow and develop, to be the best versions of ourselves.

Shelley also added:

I feel very grateful that we found each other. We are both very excited about what lies ahead and about the many years that we will share.

April 2026: Shelley and James celebrate their second anniversary

James and Shelley at the PAX East celebration on 28 March 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: @jamesbjones87 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On 20 April 2026, the couple celebrated their second anniversary with trips to places like the Portland Head Light in Maine and the Maine Wildlife Park. Reflecting on this major milestone, James took to Instagram, writing:

We can hardly believe that we have been together for two years, but these past two years have been absolutely amazing, and we are looking forward to having many more exciting adventures across the years!

Before their anniversary, the couple was officially honoured on 11 April 2026, at the Association for Autism and Neurodiversity (AANE) 30th Anniversary Gala held at City Winery in Boston. They attended as prominent community figures, celebrating neurodivergent love and representation.

May 2025: The couple attend the New Hampshire Renaissance Faire

James B. Jones at Netflix Tudum Theatre on 1 April 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

In May 2025, James B. Jones and Shelley Wolfe attended the New Hampshire Renaissance Faire in Fremont, New Hampshire. The visit reflected one of James’ longtime interests in medieval history and Renaissance culture, which he has often spoken about publicly.

The event took place during the festival weekends in May 2025 and was later featured in Episode 5 of James’ vlog series, Renaissance Man. In the series, James documents his experiences at historical and Renaissance-themed events, and Shelley joined him during the trip.

FAQs

Did James from Love on the Spectrum get a girlfriend? James B. Jones from Love on the Spectrum U.S. season 3 got a girlfriend named Shelley Wolfe, a Senior Advertising Manager for a Japanese company. How did James and Shelley from Love on the Spectrum meet? Shelley Wolfe initially reached out to James online after watching his journey on earlier seasons of Love on the Spectrum. Are James and Shelley still together? The Love on the Spectrum couple is still together. In April 2026, they celebrated their second anniversary. Were Shelley and James together before Love on the Spectrum? Shelley and James were not together before his time on the show. What disability does Shelley from Love on the Spectrum have? Shelley is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. She received a late-in-life diagnosis at the age of 28 while travelling in Japan. Are James and Shelley engaged? James and Shelley are not officially engaged, though they are in a committed relationship and living together.

James B. Jones and Shelley Wolfe’s relationship grew from an online connection into a committed partnership built on shared interests and mutual understanding. Since meeting in person in 2024, the couple have continued to strengthen their bond through their appearances on Love on the Spectrum. They are currently living in their own home in Massachusetts.

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Conor Tomlinson. Connor Tomlinson is an American reality television personality, public speaker, and autism advocate best known as a breakout fan favourite from Netflix's Emmy-winning docuseries, Love on the Spectrum U.S.

His appearance on the autism-focused dating show brought him into the spotlight and opened doors to numerous professional opportunities. Before rising to fame, Conor Tomlinson worked as a bagger at a Kroger supermarket.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng