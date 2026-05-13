The Dangote refinery is expected to lower the number of times that fuel prices are revised in the Nigerian downstream sector

The refinery is reported to have undertaken 17 adjustments to its pricing so far in 2026

If the refinery carries out its plans, it will be a big boost to marketers and petrol stations' confidence

In an effort to stabilise the downstream petroleum market, the Dangote Refinery is now expected to lower the frequency of fuel price adjustments in Nigeria's domestic market.

According to Petroleumprice.ng, quoting a source close to the refinery's pricing structure, the plan is to implement a structure in which exceptions will be made for persistently sharp increases in international benchmark crude oil prices.

Dangote Refinery moves to stabilise fuel prices amid market volatility Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Dangote petrol price changes

In 2026, the refinery adjusted prices frequently in the first half of 2026 due to significant volatility in global oil markets and Nigerian supply issues.

Data shows that the refinery completed nine fuel price changes in the first quarter of 2026 alone. Eight more adjustments were made in the second quarter, including two in May, bringing the total number of price adjustments for the year to 17.

The frequent price changes caused significant confusion among independent marketers, fuel distributors, filling station owners and bulk purchasers, who frequently struggled to deal with varying ex-depot prices.

Industry participants said the adjustments complicated inventory and pricing decisions and increased operational pressure along the entire downstream value chain.

A representative quoted said:

"We are trying to bring more stability to the market. Businesses, station owners, marketers, and customers are all under pressure because they constantly have to deal with price fluctuations."

Additionally, retail operators noted that both price increases and decreases frequently eat into margins, particularly for stations that are holding inventory purchased at earlier prices.

Market players are now seeing the refinery's change in strategy as an effort to temper market fluctuations and boost the predictability of Nigeria's fuel supply chain.

Analysts believe that this new pricing behaviour from the Dangote Refinery would influence the rest of the market as the refinery becomes an increasingly significant supplier of domestic fuel.

Report: Dangote Makes Decision on Fuel Pricing in Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

However, they cautioned that global crude oil prices would continue to be a major factor determining domestic fuel prices, especially if they continue to be high or erratic.

The refinery, owned by the Dangote Group, has a refining capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.

Downstream operators believe that while the new market dynamics could make things more stable, global oil price swings will still determine pump prices in Nigeria.

Depot owners' new petrol prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that the prices of petroleum products such as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol; Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly called diesel; and aviation fuel have remained under pressure, with importation higher than domestic refinery prices.

In its latest report titled Energy Bulletin, released, the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) stated that at the Dangote Refinery, petrol is priced at about N1,153 per litre (coastal) and around N1,200 per litre at the gantry.

Source: Legit.ng