A popular TikTok clergywoman known as Bright The Seer released a new spiritual declaration concerning the future

The prophetess previously gained attention after an old footage from May 2025 resurfaced following the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

In her latest video, she addressed claims made by other religious figures and warned of impending natural disasters

A Nigerian prophetess, Bright The Seer, has released a fresh series of prophecies regarding Nigeria and several other nations.

This comes shortly after her previous spiritual warning about the late movie star Alexx Ekubo began trending across social media platforms following his death on May 11.

The lady who made a prophecy on Alexx Ekubo releases another spiritual declaration. Photo credit: @brighttheseer/TikTok, Alexx Ekubbo/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Bright The Seer addresses Nigeria's future

In her latest video, the clergywoman spoke about the current state of the nation and countered recent claims made by a Ghanaian prophet about Nigeria's stability. She maintained that the country would remain intact despite any current challenges.

Bright The Seer said:

"Nigeria will pass through this phase, that's what the Spirit of God is showing me. And for the Ghana Prophet that says Nigeria break and uh Ghana help Nigeria, what he's saying is lies. That is not from God, and it's never going to happen."

Prophetess issues warnings of global natural disasters

Beyond local issues, the prophetess claimed to have received revelations regarding severe environmental events that would affect different parts of the world. She specifically mentioned the possibility of a massive tsunami and multiple earthquakes.

In her words:

"The Spirit of God is also showing me South Korea and some other nations that a tsunami is coming, and if this one happens, it will be the biggest ever. And the Spirit of God is talking about earthquakes here and there. Talking about India, talking about uh Australia, talking about Philadelphia, China."

Reactions as prophetess shares vision about Nigeria

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the prophetess's post below:

Haddish said:

"I had the dream last month about earthquake In Nigeria, may God Almighty protect us all."

Louisa Mensah said:

"Mama, please help me in prayers."

BLYNKZYFAZE@BEAUTY said:

"May God have mercy on us."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Prophecy on Atiku's chance of becoming president

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bright the Seer claimed that Atiku Abubakar is not destined to be Nigeria's president ahead of the 2027 elections.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng