Students of Strong Tower Academy have credited disciplined study routines, CBT practice, and consistency for their impressive performances in the UTME

Adeoti Ayobami Daniel said he improved significantly after identifying weaknesses in English Language and eventually scored 359 in the examination

Several candidates said regular mock tests, self-study, and support from tutors and parents helped them score above 340 in the UTME

Students of Strong Tower Academy have attributed their impressive performances in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, to disciplined preparation, strategic studying, and consistent practice with Computer-Based Test platforms.

Several candidates from the school scored above 340 in the examination, with many describing how they adjusted their study methods after identifying weaknesses during preparation.

Top-performing UTME candidates from Strong Tower Academy are sharing how they prepare for success. Photo: UTME

Source: UGC

They also credited support from tutors, parents, and personal determination for their success, Vanguard reported.

How strategic study habits boost UTME scores

Adeoti Ayobami Daniel, who scored 359, said his breakthrough came after he abandoned an unstructured reading pattern following his 308 score in the mock examination. F context, the highest score in this year's exam is 372 by an Ogun-based 16-year-old, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin.

He discovered that English Language was his weakest subject and redirected more attention to it.

“I focused more on English and improved from 57 in the mock to 75 in the main examination. I also improved in Mathematics from 79 to 98, Chemistry from 82 to 90, and Physics from 90 to 96,” he said.

He explained that he combined reading with practical exercises through CBT applications, online tests, and educational resources from Daily Ed and the Prep 50 UTME textbook.

That is similar to the strategy the highest scorer, Jesudunsin, also said she devised in the weeks leading up to her examination.

Another top candidate, Olaniyi Oluwajoba, scored 349. He said effective planning mattered more than the number of hours spent reading.

“What made the difference was discipline, consistency, and the right study strategy,” he stated.

Olaniyi added that he relied on MySchool CBT, Test Driller, and guidance from his tutor to improve his speed and familiarity with question patterns.

Candidates credited CBT applications and mock tests for improving their speed and confidence ahead of the examination. Photo: UTME

Source: Twitter

Adabonyan Ayokunle Oluwasogo, who scored 344, described his preparation as focused and organised. He said he spent months using YouTube tutorials and private coaching to strengthen his understanding of science subjects.

CBT practice improves examination performance

“Chemistry alone took me three months to finish all 225 episodes, while Physics took me two weeks,” Oluwasogo explained.

According to him, regular mock tests under timed conditions helped him build confidence and improve accuracy during examinations.

Osunro Ifeoluwa, who scored 343, said self belief played a major role in his success.

“Fear and self-doubt can make even a genius feel dumb. I stayed positive and maximized my daytime because I don’t work well at night,” the student said.

Omotosho Deborah Ayomikun, who scored 324, credited her performance to encouragement from her family and teachers.

“Even after the mock examination, I refused to settle for average. I kept pushing myself,” she said.

Other students also pointed to regular revision, proper sleep, mastery of the syllabus, and avoiding distractions as key factors behind their results.

Several candidates said practising past questions daily helped them understand the structure and timing of the examination better.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score

Source: Legit.ng