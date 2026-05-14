Nigeria may soon witness another increase in cooking gas prices as LPG depot stocks continue to shrink amid rising demand from households and businesses

Industry operators warned that the retail price of cooking gas could rise from about N1,300/kg to as high as N1,500/kg if supply shortages persist

Data showed that domestic gas consumption and utilisation increased in March 2026 as more industries and power plants relied on natural gas

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

There are growing concerns that the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, could rise significantly across Nigeria as supply shortages begin to hit major depots.

Industry checks revealed that only a few suppliers currently have enough LPG available for commercial sale in the local market.

Cooking Gas Price Set to Hit N1,500 as LPG Shortage Worsens in Nigeria

Source: UGC

Available market data showed that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery sold LPG at N1,060 per kilogram, while Ardova Plc and Navgas offered the product at N1,065/kg and N1,085/kg respectively.

Operators in the sector warned that if supply challenges continue, the retail cost of cooking gas may climb from the current average of about N1,300/kg to as high as N1,500/kg in the coming weeks.

Rising household demand for gas driving pressure

Industry players linked the tightening supply situation to the increasing number of households and businesses switching to cooking gas, especially in Lagos and other urban centres.

The Chief Executive Officer of Petroleumprice.ng, Olatide Jeremiah, explained to Vanguard that the sharp rise in local demand is already putting pressure on available stocks.

According to him, cooking gas prices are likely to increase further in the coming days as more Nigerians adopt LPG for domestic and commercial use.

He said:

“There is the likelihood that the price of cooking gas will rise in the coming days because of high demand. Many homes and other users have shifted to cooking gas.”

Domestic gas consumption continues to increase

Meanwhile, recent figures released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority showed that domestic gas utilisation increased in March 2026, supporting the Federal Government’s campaign to expand local gas consumption.

Data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission revealed that domestic gas sales rose to 55,903.72 million standard cubic feet in March, up from 52,300.45 million standard cubic feet recorded in February.

Cooking Gas Price Set to Hit N1,500 as LPG Shortage Worsens in Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The report also indicated that Nigeria utilised 224,935.06 million standard cubic feet out of the 240,510.62 million standard cubic feet produced during the month, representing a utilisation rate of 93.5 per cent.

Analysts said the increase reflects stronger demand from gas-powered plants, industries, and consumers seeking cleaner and more affordable alternatives to diesel and fuel oil amid persistent electricity challenges in the country.

Techno Oil launches LPG cylinder manufacturing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Techno Oil began LPG cylinder manufacturing, aiming for the safest gas cylinders in Nigeria with rigorous safety standards.

The firm's investment in LPG infrastructure aimed to address public health and energy access challenges in Nigeria.

With 5 million cylinders yearly, Techno Oil would support local manufacturing and job creation in the region.

Source: Legit.ng