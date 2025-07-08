Who is Maddox Batson's girlfriend? Reality and rumours debunked

American singer Maddox Batson is currently single and has not publicly confirmed having a girlfriend. However, his prominence has led to speculation about potential relationships. Names like Harper Zilmer and Alli Ingram have appeared in online discussions, sparking speculation despite the lack of solid evidence.

Maddox Batson at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards (L). The singer attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, Jason Kempin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Maddox Batson is not in a relationship as of July 2025.

as of July 2025. Even though he has previously been romantically linked to some social media personalities, there is no official confirmation of the relationships .

. The country music singer seems focused on his music career and avoids discussing his love life.

Profile summary

Full name William Maddox Batson Gender Male Date of birth 13 December 2009 Age 15 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Hermitage, Tennessee, United States Current residence Birmingham, Alabama, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Daniel Batson Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Chelsea Middle School Profession Singer, songwriter, musician, social media influencer Instagram @maddoxbatson Facebook @MaddoxBatsonOfficial TikTok @maddoxbatson

Who is Maddox Batson’s girlfriend?

The American singer does not have a girlfriend as of July 2025. Although he enjoys massive popularity in the entertainment scene, he maintains a private personal life and has never publicly confirmed being in a relationship.

Maddox Batson at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards held at the Ford Centre at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Ever since coming into the limelight, the Tears in the River singer has frequently been linked to a few young influencers, but none of them have turned out to be true. In a TikTok video shared by Music Mayhem Magazine in May 2025, the singer cleared the air on his relationship status, saying that he is single.

Maddox Batson’s dating history: confirmed and rumoured relationships

Over the years, the country music star has been linked to a few individuals, though most relationships remain unconfirmed. Despite the rumours, he keeps his personal life mostly private. Here is a look at his alleged relationships.

Harper Zilmer

Social media influencer Harper Zilmer smiles (L). She stands beside a swimming pool holding a bunch of flowers (R). Photo: @onscreenmgmt, @terrycostaprom on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Harper Zilmer, a TikTok influencer and aspiring musician, has been one of the names most frequently associated with Maddox Batson. The two have frequently interacted on social media, including liking and commenting on each other’s posts. Their TikTok duets and occasional matching outfits have only fuelled the dating rumours.

In Maddox Batson’s song X, in which Harper Zilmer is featured, he sings about stealing a kiss. The line makes many wonder whether the two have ever kissed, but in an episode of the LOL podcast, the two denied kissing.

There has been no confirmation from either Maddox or Harper about any romantic involvement. Their interactions appear to be friendly and supportive, particularly as both are part of the same digital creator ecosystem.

Alli Ingram

Alli Ingram attends Victoria Belle's 13th Birthday Celebration in Carlsbad, California. Photo: Amy Graves

Source: Getty Images

Alli Ingram, a TikTok influencer known for dance and lip-sync videos, has also been romantically linked to the country music singer. Speculations about their possible romance came up in 2024 when she shared a TikTok video singing Maddox Batson’s song I Wanna Know, tagging the singer and captioning it Keep My Heart From Breaking.

Despite the buzz, Maddox never addressed the rumour, and Alli made it clear in a YouTube Q&A session on the channel Elena Believes that they were just friends and collaborators. There have been no sightings or public interactions between the two since then, and the talk about them quietly faded by mid-2024.

FAQs

What is Maddox Batson best known for? He is a teen country music singer-songwriter and viral TikTok personality. Some of his famous hits are Southbound, Girl In Green, and I Don’t Like You Anymore. Does Maddox Batson have a GF? As of 2025, he does not have a girlfriend and has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationship. He appears to be focused on his music career. Are Maddox Batson and Harper Zilmer together? The two are not dating. Their closeness and social media interactions have fuelled dating speculations. Who is Maddox Batson’s ex-GF? The country music singer has not publicly mentioned or confirmed any ex-girlfriend. There are no verified details about any past romantic relationships. Who has Maddox Batson been romantically linked to? He has been romantically linked in rumours to Harper Zilmer and Alli Ingram, but he has not confirmed any of the alleged connections. Is Maddox Batson dating the Girl in Green? He is not dating the Girl In Green, which is the title of one of his songs inspired by a real-life fan. Even though he met the girl, the relationship remains purely platonic. Does Maddox Batson have a crush on Harper? The singer has never publicly stated that he is interested in dating social media influencer Harper Zilmer.

Maddox Batson is currently single and not dating anyone. While he has been linked to a few girls in online rumours, none of the relationships have been confirmed. For now, he remains focused on his music and growing career.

Legit.ng recently published Kevin Durant’s girlfriend timeline. He has been in the limelight due to his prowess in professional basketball, but he has also hit the headlines due to his romantic relationship.

The basketball star has been linked to multiple women, and while some relationships are confirmed, others remain rumours. His dating history features several famous personalities, including models, reality TV stars, singers, actresses, and social media influencers. Read this article to know about his confirmed and rumoured relationships.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng