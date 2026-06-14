Q1 2026 GDP: Full Breakdown of Key Sectors' Performance
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals that Nigeria’s real GDP grew by 3.89% in Q1 2026 compared to the 3.13% posted in Q1 2025, marginally above the 3.87% recorded for 2025.
The expansion was supported by agriculture, services, ICT, manufacturing, construction, transportation and financial services.
Here is a breakdown of the sectors' performance.
Mining & Quarrying
The Mining & Quarrying sector grew by 13.92% in nominal terms and 1.89% in real terms year-on-year. Crude petroleum and natural gas dominated the sector, accounting for 91.08% of output and expanding by 16.37%, making it the main driver of growth.
The sector contributed 4.23% of nominal GDP and 4.14% of real GDP.
Agriculture
Agriculture grew by 9.93% nominally and 3.15% in real terms year-on-year, remaining the largest sector of the economy, contributing 23.16% of real GDP. Crop production dominated, accounting for 66.76% of the sector’s output. However, the sector recorded a sharp 36.37% quarter-on-quarter contraction in real terms.
Manufacturing
Manufacturing expanded by 10.22% in nominal terms and 3.29% in real terms year-on-year. Growth was supported by increased activity in cement, food processing, and chemical production. The sector contributed 10.08% of nominal GDP and 9.57% of real GDP, indicating steady recovery and gradual industrial expansion.
Trade
Trade remained one of the largest sectors, growing 38.15% in nominal terms but only 2.08% in real terms. The divergence reflects price effects rather than strong volume growth. Trade accounted for 18.20% of nominal GDP and 17.89% of real GDP.
Real estate
The real estate sector grew 14.25% nominally and 2.29% in real terms year-on-year. It contributed 16.94% of nominal GDP and 13.10% of real GDP.
Information & Communication (ICT)
ICT continued to be one of Nigeria’s strongest sectors, growing 9.19% in nominal terms and 10.98% in real terms year-on-year. It contributed 9.54% of nominal GDP and 11.31% of real GDP.
Finance & Insurance
The finance and insurance sector recorded one of the strongest performances, growing 46.91% nominally and 8.54% in real terms. This reflects increased banking activity, digital payments expansion, and financial inclusion. It contributed 3.83% of nominal GDP and continued to be a key driver of modern economic activity.
Construction
Construction grew 18.30% in nominal terms and 6.38% in real terms year-on-year, supported by ongoing infrastructure and private development projects. It contributed 5.41% of nominal GDP and 4.85% of real GDP.
Transport & Storage
The transport sector grew 6.51% in nominal terms and 7.41% in real terms year-on-year, indicating modest but stable expansion. It contributed 1.36% of nominal GDP and 1.02% of real GDP.
Electricity, gas & utilities
The electricity and gas sector contracted by 15.30% in real terms, despite 4.98% nominal growth. Its contribution remained marginal at 0.29% of GDP.
Water Supply & Waste Management
This sector recorded strong growth of 25.97% nominally and 10.32% in real terms. Although small at 0.24% of GDP, it remains one of the fastest-growing utility-related sectors.
Accommodation & food services
Growth slowed significantly to 5.97% nominal and 4.36% real, a steep drop from over 60% recorded in the previous year. The sector contributed less than 1% of GDP.
Professional Services
Professional, scientific and technical services grew 38.95% nominally and 2.66% in real terms, supported by increased consultancy and business services demand. It contributed 2.48% of nominal GDP.
Administrative & support services
This sector expanded 39.69% nominally and 3.21% in real terms, although quarterly performance slowed. It accounted for 1.28% of nominal GDP.
Public administration
Public administration grew 37.99% nominally but only 1.96% in real terms, while contracting 7.24% quarter-on-quarter. It contributed 2.14% of nominal GDP.
Education
Education remained weak, growing just 1.07% nominally and 1.22% in real terms year-on-year, accounting for about 1% of GDP. The sector continues to face structural challenges and underinvestment.
Health & social services
Health grew modestly by 2.51% nominally and 1.99% in real terms, contributing 1.77% of GDP, reflecting slow but steady expansion in healthcare demand.
Arts, entertainment & recreation
This sector grew strongly by 31.21% nominally and 11.25% in real terms, though it remains small at 0.65% of GDP. Growth reflects rising consumer engagement in entertainment activities.
Other services
The sector contracted by 1.40% nominally and 1.96% in real terms, contributing 1.33% of GDP.
Expert speaks on the latest GDP
Reacting to the latest economic movement, Muda Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), said the performance of the electricity and gas sector is a concern as it is among the worst-performing sectors.
The downturn has raised concerns over the country’s power infrastructure and its impact on industrial growth, business competitiveness and overall economic stability.
He attributes the decline to persistent challenges in generation, transmission and distribution, as well as liquidity and governance issues within the power sector.
Yusuf said:
“The most troubling aspect of the report is the sharp contraction of the electricity/gas sector by 15.30%… and raises serious concerns about the sustainability of economic growth, industrial productivity and business competitiveness,” the analyst said.
“Electricity is not merely another economic sector; it is the foundation upon which productivity, industrialisation, competitiveness and inclusive growth depend
“Deteriorating electricity supply further escalates production costs and weakens competitiveness."
10 states with highest water transport fares in Nigeria
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average fare paid for water transport (waterway passenger transportation) in Nigeria was N2,222.99 in April 2026.
The fare rose by 1.34% on a month-on-month basis and decreased by 30.85% on a year-on-year basis from N1,698.91 in April 2025.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.