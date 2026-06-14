Data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals that Nigeria’s real GDP grew by 3.89% in Q1 2026 compared to the 3.13% posted in Q1 2025, marginally above the 3.87% recorded for 2025.

The expansion was supported by agriculture, services, ICT, manufacturing, construction, transportation and financial services.

Here is a breakdown of the sectors' performance.

Mining & Quarrying

The Mining & Quarrying sector grew by 13.92% in nominal terms and 1.89% in real terms year-on-year. Crude petroleum and natural gas dominated the sector, accounting for 91.08% of output and expanding by 16.37%, making it the main driver of growth.

The sector contributed 4.23% of nominal GDP and 4.14% of real GDP.

Finance and insurance emerge as top-performing sectors in Q1 2026 Photo: NBS

Source: Twitter

Agriculture

Agriculture grew by 9.93% nominally and 3.15% in real terms year-on-year, remaining the largest sector of the economy, contributing 23.16% of real GDP. Crop production dominated, accounting for 66.76% of the sector’s output. However, the sector recorded a sharp 36.37% quarter-on-quarter contraction in real terms.

Manufacturing

Manufacturing expanded by 10.22% in nominal terms and 3.29% in real terms year-on-year. Growth was supported by increased activity in cement, food processing, and chemical production. The sector contributed 10.08% of nominal GDP and 9.57% of real GDP, indicating steady recovery and gradual industrial expansion.

Trade

Trade remained one of the largest sectors, growing 38.15% in nominal terms but only 2.08% in real terms. The divergence reflects price effects rather than strong volume growth. Trade accounted for 18.20% of nominal GDP and 17.89% of real GDP.

Real estate

The real estate sector grew 14.25% nominally and 2.29% in real terms year-on-year. It contributed 16.94% of nominal GDP and 13.10% of real GDP.

Information & Communication (ICT)

ICT continued to be one of Nigeria’s strongest sectors, growing 9.19% in nominal terms and 10.98% in real terms year-on-year. It contributed 9.54% of nominal GDP and 11.31% of real GDP.

Finance & Insurance

The finance and insurance sector recorded one of the strongest performances, growing 46.91% nominally and 8.54% in real terms. This reflects increased banking activity, digital payments expansion, and financial inclusion. It contributed 3.83% of nominal GDP and continued to be a key driver of modern economic activity.

Construction

Construction grew 18.30% in nominal terms and 6.38% in real terms year-on-year, supported by ongoing infrastructure and private development projects. It contributed 5.41% of nominal GDP and 4.85% of real GDP.

Transport & Storage

The transport sector grew 6.51% in nominal terms and 7.41% in real terms year-on-year, indicating modest but stable expansion. It contributed 1.36% of nominal GDP and 1.02% of real GDP.

Electricity, gas & utilities

The electricity and gas sector contracted by 15.30% in real terms, despite 4.98% nominal growth. Its contribution remained marginal at 0.29% of GDP.

Water Supply & Waste Management

This sector recorded strong growth of 25.97% nominally and 10.32% in real terms. Although small at 0.24% of GDP, it remains one of the fastest-growing utility-related sectors.

Accommodation & food services

Growth slowed significantly to 5.97% nominal and 4.36% real, a steep drop from over 60% recorded in the previous year. The sector contributed less than 1% of GDP.

Professional Services

Professional, scientific and technical services grew 38.95% nominally and 2.66% in real terms, supported by increased consultancy and business services demand. It contributed 2.48% of nominal GDP.

Administrative & support services

This sector expanded 39.69% nominally and 3.21% in real terms, although quarterly performance slowed. It accounted for 1.28% of nominal GDP.

Public administration

Public administration grew 37.99% nominally but only 1.96% in real terms, while contracting 7.24% quarter-on-quarter. It contributed 2.14% of nominal GDP.

Non-oil sectors continue gradual expansion in Q1 2026 Photo: NBS

Source: Twitter

Education

Education remained weak, growing just 1.07% nominally and 1.22% in real terms year-on-year, accounting for about 1% of GDP. The sector continues to face structural challenges and underinvestment.

Health & social services

Health grew modestly by 2.51% nominally and 1.99% in real terms, contributing 1.77% of GDP, reflecting slow but steady expansion in healthcare demand.

Arts, entertainment & recreation

This sector grew strongly by 31.21% nominally and 11.25% in real terms, though it remains small at 0.65% of GDP. Growth reflects rising consumer engagement in entertainment activities.

Other services

The sector contracted by 1.40% nominally and 1.96% in real terms, contributing 1.33% of GDP.

Expert speaks on the latest GDP

Reacting to the latest economic movement, Muda Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), said the performance of the electricity and gas sector is a concern as it is among the worst-performing sectors.

The downturn has raised concerns over the country’s power infrastructure and its impact on industrial growth, business competitiveness and overall economic stability.

He attributes the decline to persistent challenges in generation, transmission and distribution, as well as liquidity and governance issues within the power sector.

Yusuf said:

“The most troubling aspect of the report is the sharp contraction of the electricity/gas sector by 15.30%… and raises serious concerns about the sustainability of economic growth, industrial productivity and business competitiveness,” the analyst said.

“Electricity is not merely another economic sector; it is the foundation upon which productivity, industrialisation, competitiveness and inclusive growth depend

“Deteriorating electricity supply further escalates production costs and weakens competitiveness."

10 states with highest water transport fares in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average fare paid for water transport (waterway passenger transportation) in Nigeria was N2,222.99 in April 2026.

The fare rose by 1.34% on a month-on-month basis and decreased by 30.85% on a year-on-year basis from N1,698.91 in April 2025.

Source: Legit.ng