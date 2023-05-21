What happened to Art TerKeurst, Lysa TerKeurst's ex-husband?

Art TerKeurst is an entrepreneur who owns and operates Check-fil-A Wavery FSR in the United States. He came into the limelight following his romantic relationship with the Christian non-fiction author, public speaker, and founder of Proverbs 31 Ministries, Lysa TerKeurst.

Lysa TerKeurst's ex-husband. Photo: @Lysa TerKeurst on Facebook (modified by author)

Art TerKeurst is an experienced businessperson who gained popularity because of his affiliation with his celebrity ex-wife. The couple was together for 29 years before their divorce in December 2021. They had previously divorced in 2017 and remarried in 2018. His ex-wife has written books such as Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely and Forgiving What You Can't Forget.

Profile summary

Full name Art TerKeurst Gender Male Date of birth February 1966 Age 57 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Vestavia Hills, Alabama, United States Current residence Waxhaw, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Dudley Mother Sharon Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Lysa TerKeurst Children 5 High School West Morris Mendham High School University Winthrop University in South Carolina Profession Entrepreneur

Art TerKeurst’s biography

The American entrepreneur was born in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, United States, to his parents Dudley and Sharon TerKeurst. How old is Art TerKeurst? The entrepreneur is 57 years old as of 2023. He was born on February 1966.

Art attended West Morris Mendham High School. After completing secondary school, he joined Winthrop University in South Carolina.

Career

Art and his ex-wife Lysa TerKeurst. Photo: @Lysa TerKeurst on Facebook (modified by author)

According to his LinkedIn profile, Lysa TerKeurst's husband owns and operates Chick-fil-A Arboretum FSR. He has been working operating Chick-fil-A Waverly FSR since Dec 1991, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

How did Lysa and Art TerKeurst meet?

Art and Lysa met at a Bible study and started dating shortly afterwards. They exchanged their wedding vows in 1993. However, things didn't work out for them, and Lysa decided to call it quits in 2017 when she filed for divorce. She accused Art of infidelity and struggles with addiction.

In the same year, Lysa announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to undergo a double mastectomy. The couple later by renewing their marital vows in 2018 in a small wedding held in Waxhaw, North Carolina, United States.

Are Lysa and Art TerKeurst still married?

Art Terkeurst's marriage to Lysa only lasted for 3 years after renewing their vows. Lysa filed for divorce in December 2021 and on January 2022, she made it known to the public via her Facebook page. She revealed that his husband's behaviour dishonoured God and the biblical marriage covenant.

What was the cause of Lysa TerKeurst's divorce? According to the Ministry Watch, the American public speaker accused Art of having an affair with a woman he met on a dating site. She added that her then-husband spent at least $118,000 on the woman. He bought the woman a pre-engagement left-hand ring and paid for the expenses for her relocation from Atlanta, GA, to Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

In February 2022, Lysa's ex-husband filed a response to the petition for divorce, asking for post-separation, alimony, support, equal sharing of property and rescission of a post-nuptial agreement. Art claimed that he signed the post-nuptial agreement when he was not sober and that the agreement was invalidated after they renewed their marriage in 2018.

In response, the American author said that Art's allegations of being suicidal were false and that the post-nuptial agreement was still in existence even after the reconciliation. She claimed they maintained separate financial accounts per the post-nuptial agreement.

Who are Art TerKeurst's children?

Art and his wife share three daughters, Hope, Ashley and Brooke. They also have two sons, Jackson and Mark, who were adopted in their teenage from an orphanage in Liberia, West Africa. Mark is a singer known by his stage name, T. Markus.

Art's eldest daughter Hope is a fashion blogger who mainly shares about housing and renovations on her social media pages. On 13 February 2016, she got married to Michael Houser.

Brooke is a hair and makeup artist, and she is married to Nick Isaac. His last-born daughter, Ashley, is also a blogger and has a son called Ryser from her previous marriage with David Hodges.

Fast facts about Art TerKeurst

Who is Art TerKeurst? He is an experienced businessman based in the United States. Where is Art TerKeurst from? He was born in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, United States. Where is Art TerKeurst today? Since divorcing with his ex-wife, his whereabouts remain a mystery. How old is Art TerKeurst? He is 57 years old as of May 2023. Is Art TerKeurst still married? No, he divorced his then-wife, Lysa, in December 2021. Who is Art TerKeurst's children? He is a father of five; Jackson, Mark, Hope, Ashley and Brooke. Who is Art TerKeurst's new wife? The American entrepreneur has not revealed any information regarding his love since separating from Lysa. He is also presumably unmarried.

Art TerKeurst is a professional businessman based in the United States. He is widely known for being the ex-husband of the famous Christian non-fiction author and founder of Proverbs 31 Ministries, Lysa TerKeurst. He currently resides in Waxhaw, North Carolina, United States.

