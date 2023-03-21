Mari Kruchkova’s biography: age, height, birthday, net worth

Who is Mari Kruchkova? She is a famous YouTuber, gymnast, and social media personality from Russia. She is famous for uploading fitness and ballet videos on her self-titled YouTube channel. She also co-runs another YouTube channel with her mother Juli Kruchkov.

Mari Kruchkova. Photo: @mari_kruchkova on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Mari Kruchkova is a popular social media influencer based in Moscow, Russia. She is famous on various social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. However, all her accounts are unverified.

Profile summary

Full name Mari Kruchkova Gender Female Date of birth 8 May 2007 Age 15 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Moscow, Russia Current residence Moscow, Russia Nationality Russian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 108 Weight in kilograms 49 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Julia Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education Bolshoi Ballet Academy Profession Gymnast, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $500,000

Mari Kruchkova's bio

The social media influencer was born and raised in Moscow, Russia. Mari Kruchkova's mom is Julia Kruchkov. She is also a fitness enthusiast.

She is the one who manages Kruchkova's Instagram account even though she doesn't appear all the time in Mari's photos. Mari attended Bolshoi Ballet Academy. She lives in Moscow with her dad, mother, and younger brother.

How old is Mari Kruchkova?

Mari Kruchkova's age is 15 years old as of 2023. The social media influencer celebrates her birthday on 8 May every year. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Mari is a popular internet personality and gymnast. She has a great interest in athletics and gymnastics. The young celebrity is currently training as a gymnast at the Olympic Gymnast Training Center.

She launched her self-titled YouTube channel on 7 February 2019, where she publishes her videos showcasing her gymnastics skills. Her channel currently has over 209 thousand followers.

Besides posting her videos on YouTube, the Russian influencer also uploads her content on social media platforms such as Instagram, where she has more than 264 thousand followers as of the time of writing. Additionally, she has a substantial following of above 10 thousand followers on Facebook.

The social media influencer's fame has extended to TikTok. She has more than 2246 followers on her TikTok account as of April 2023.

Based on her first YouTube channel's great success, Mari launched another channel on 21 April 2021 titled Mari Kruchkova & Juli Sport & Live' along with her mother. She also uploads her workouts on this platform. This YouTube channel currently has over 124 thousand subscribers.

What is Mari Kruchkova net worth?

The social media personality's net worth is alleged to be approximately $500 thousand. Her primary source of income is her gymnastics and social media career.

What is Mari Kruchkova's height?

The YouTuber is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall, and she weighs approximately 108 pounds or 49 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Mari Kruchkova? She is a famous YouTuber, social media influencer and gymnast. What is Mari Kruchkova's age? The social media influencer is 15 years old as of April 2023. Who is Mari Kruchkova's mom? Her name is Juli Kruchkov. When is Mari Kruchkova's birthday? She was born on 8 May 2007. What is Mari Kruchkova's height? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. What is Mari Kruchkova's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand as of 2023.

Mari Kruchkova is a popular Russian social media influencer and gymnast. Despite her young age, she is already an internet sensation, thanks to her flawless gymnastics skills and the videos she uploads on her various social media accounts. She is currently training at the Olympic Gymnast Training Center.

Legit.ng recently published Fatima Ali Nuhu’s biography. She is a famous Nigerian actress widely recognized for her roles in Kannywood and Nollywood movies. The actress is also a rising social media personality. Fatima is the daughter of popular Nigerian actor Ali Nuhu.

She was raised alongside her brother Ahmad Ali. The Nigerian actress started acting when she was five and has appeared in several movies. She is becoming a popular figure on social media, especially Instagram, where she also endorses brands such as beauty products.

Source: Legit.ng