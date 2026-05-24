The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has announced the expulsion of several members following its 2026 National Convention in Abuja

The Party has warned the public and institutions against engaging with these individuals under its name

This decisive move underscores the SDP’s commitment to discipline and safeguarding its integrity

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has officially expelled several members following its 2026 National Convention, held on 20th May 2026 at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

In a statement, the Party declared:

SDP expels members at the 2026 National Convention in Abuja, reinforcing party discipline and integrity. Photo credit: officialsdp1/x

Source: Twitter

“The Party hereby disclaims any transaction, engagement, representation, or business conducted by or with these individuals in the name of the Social Democratic Party, as they are no longer members and do not have the authority to act on behalf of the Party in any capacity.”

Public advisory on expelled members

The SDP has urged members of the public, stakeholders, and relevant institutions to take note of the expulsion and avoid any dealings with the affected individuals under the Party’s name.

Full list of expelled members

The following persons have been expelled from the Social Democratic Party:

- Dr. Olu Agunloye

- Prince Adewole Adebayo

- Dr. Sadiq Abubakar Gombe

- Joseph Achile Abu

- Maggie Mariam Batubo

- Saadatu Abdullahi

- Rufus Ayenigba

- Barrister Abimbola Aderami

- Ugochukwu Uba

- Hussaini Bello

- Alabi Lekan

- Rosemary Effiong

- Comrade Abubakar Modibo

This move signals a firm stance by the SDP leadership to maintain discipline and protect the Party’s integrity. By cutting ties with these individuals, the Party aims to safeguard its reputation and ensure that only authorised representatives speak or act on its behalf.

See the X post below:

About SDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) is a Nigerian centre-left political party established in December 1989 during the country’s democratic reforms. Rooted in the ideology of social democracy, the SDP advocates for welfare improvement, social justice, and true federalism.

It was originally created alongside the National Republican Convention under the administration of Ibrahim Babangida. Over the years, the SDP has attracted intellectuals, activists, and reform-minded politicians.

Today, it operates in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with a strong emphasis on youth participation, transparent governance, and rebuilding Nigeria’s economy and institutions for inclusive national development.

SDP leadership safeguards reputation by removing thirteen members from its ranks. Photo credit: officialsdp1/x

Source: Facebook

Names of 47 disqualified senatorial aspirants

Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that 47 senatorial aspirants will not be allowed to participate in its Senate primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections. The announcement was made on Monday, May 18, 2026, in a press statement signed by the APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka.

According to the PUNCH, among those affected is Ben Murray-Bruce, a former senator who represented Bayelsa East, alongside Benson Agadaga, who also contested the same district. In Rivers West senatorial district, four aspirants were disqualified: Oyukaye Flag Amachree, Tamunobaabo Wemike Danagogo, Jack-Rich Tein, and Banigo Ipalibo.

Zamfara State recorded the highest number of disqualified aspirants, with seven names spread across its Central, North, and West districts. The party did not provide specific reasons for the disqualification of the aspirants.

Source: Legit.ng