BBNaija Phyna made the frontline of blogs as she shared screenshots of her alleged chat with VDM

This came minutes after she accused the online critic of making advances at her

The viral screenshots showed THE conversation between them and the alleged request from VDM

Nigerian Reality TV star Phyna has stirred controversy after releasing WhatsApp chats with social critic Verydarkman, claiming they prove he asked her to sleep with him.

This revelation comes shortly after VDM publicly denied the accusation, insisting he never made such advances.

Phyna leaks alleged chat with VDM and fans cannot stop talking about it. Credit: @unusualphyna, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM expressed shock at Phyna’s statement, particularly her claim that she had chat evidence of him wanting intimacy.

In the leaked WhatsApp messages, VDM allegedly wrote:

"Growing up I just say I'm seexually attracted to you. If we f, fine, if we don't bye… Make we fuukk na."

See more below:

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Phyna, who marked Ruth’s posthumous birthday on Sunday, May 24, 2026, was seen in a recent video where she emotionally recounted her grudges against Verydarkman. In the clip, she alleged:

“Convicted liar VDM must bury all his younger siblings just the way I buried my sister. VDM tried to sleep with me, but I refused.”

Her words, laced with pain and anger, painted a picture of betrayal from someone she once held in high esteem.

Phyna further expressed that she could never forgive him, insisting that his actions during her family’s darkest moment were unforgivable.

The video quickly went viral, sparking heated debates online. Fans and critics alike flooded social media with reactions, with many demanding clarity and accountability from both sides.

Netizens react to Phyna's alleged chat with VDM

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

onemindxgram said:

"If you want to screenshot a chat make sure the number isn’t saved cuz any number can be saved as VDM. How do you prove who is on the other side."

ablouis9 said:

"Very Funny😂😂😂😂, Na that growing Up Muzz me pass😂😂😂 . Pls how old is Phyna and how old is VDM😂😂😂, Women will believe This screenshot I am very sure😂😂."

t0kini

"New week new distractions."

terina0306 said:

"Mr integrity @verydarkblackman come see yourself."

bhaldboitemilrd said:

"Lol ..When dey Said VDM is very wise they will think it is a joke. VDM actually wanted phyna to post this chat so that he can prove to the world that he's not a gay."

suzzy_nwagwu said:

"E be like say APC don pay Phyna to distract VDM speaking up against their government. Phyna your format don cast😂😂😂."

Social media erupts as Phyna posts alleged WhatsApp conversation with VDM. Credit: @unsualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng