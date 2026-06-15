Beloved UK actor Peter Heppelthwaite has died, with tributes pouring in from family, friends, and colleagues

Known for roles in EastEnders, The Green Green Grass, and other BBC shows, he was celebrated for his warmth, humour, and mentorship

His daughter and agents shared heartfelt statements, remembering him as a man who lived fully and inspired his colleagues

Popular UK actor Peter Heppelthwaite, known for his roles in EastEnders and Only Fools and Horses star has died suddenly.

The London-born actor was best known for appearing on the BBC One soap opera, as well as The Green Green Grass and Coupling.

Tributes pour in after beloved TV actor Peter Heppelthwaite dies. Credit: @peterheppelthwaite

Source: Instagram

Peter's agents at Apollo Artist Management made known his heartbreaking death on social media. No cause of death has been confirmed. In a statement, they said: "We are heartbroken to share the sad news that our wonderful client and friend, Peter Heppelthwaite, passed away yesterday.

"Peter was a hugely gifted actor, director, teacher and mentor, with a warmth and generosity that reached far beyond the work itself.

"He brought humour, heart and complete commitment to everything he did, and he had that rare ability to make people feel seen, supported and better for having known him.

"His career took him across television, theatre and film, but his impact was much bigger than a list of credits. Peter gave so much to other performers, especially young actors finding their confidence and their voice.

"He cared deeply, worked tirelessly, and left a mark on everyone lucky enough to cross his path. We feel incredibly proud to have represented him. Our thoughts and love are with Peter's family, friends, students, colleagues and all who loved him.

"Rest peacefully, Pete. You will be very deeply missed." His daughter, Georgia Hewer-Heppelthwaite, has also shared a moving tribute.

She wrote: "After the most incredible fight, our epic dad, Peter Heppelthwaite, passed away peacefully yesterday, holding our hands. Everyone who knows dad will know that this is a man who never gave up, loved deeply, and was just unafraid of doing absolutely everything to the fullest.

"His life was shortened but immensely full of love, passion and determination that we will carry with us always. We're still in shock so please understand if we feel too overwhelmed to respond to anything right now but please don’t feel sorry for our loss.

"We are beyond lucky to have had Peter Heppelthwaite as our dad – please just share a story about him, something you will remember him for, something we can smile about."

A close friend of Peter's said: "There aren't many words to sum up this man or the effect he's had on my life. I first met Pete in 2017. I auditioned for his production of Our House and he gave me the lead role. He came to my parents' place for dinner and taught me the importance of leading by example and being a stand-up person.

Peter got his first TV role in Two Point Four Children after graduating from Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in 1999. From then on, he secured many television roles, including that of Linal in the BBC's EastEnders back in the Nineties.

However, it was his role as Jedd in The Green Green Grass that made him a household name. He starred alongside Sue Holderness and John Challis in the spin-off of Only Fools and Horses for 30 episodes.

Tears flow as EastEnders and Only Fools and Horses actor dies at 59. Credit: @peterheppelthwaite

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, was announced dead.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35.

Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday, June 5, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The emergency services that rushed to the scene were unable to save him on the spot.

Police confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched, with homiicide detectives from the specialist crime command leading inquiries.

In a statement, Riley’s family expressed their grief:

“It is with overwhelming sadness that we confirm that Mark ‘Yinka’ Orabiyi, professionally known as Talay Riley, passed away yesterday morning.

"Talay will fondly be remembered by those who knew him publicly for his incredible talent as a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling songwriter & artist. For those who knew and loved him personally, it is his humour, generous spirit and unmistakable presence that will be missed the most.”

The family also thanked the public for the outpouring of love since the tragedy.

Talay Riley’s songwriting credits span some of the biggest names in the industry, including Dua Lipa, Usher, Craig David, Britney Spears, Chris Brown, Nick Jonas, Khalid, Kehlani, and H.E.R.

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng