Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser's relationship timeline and why they broke up
Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser were once one of WWE's most talked-about couples. Their romance started in 2022, and they managed to make things work despite the hectic life of pro wrestling. Although the couple has since gone their separate ways, their relationship remains a point of interest among wrestling supporters.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser's relationship timeline
- Why did Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser split up?
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser reportedly began dating in May 2022 while both were competing at the WWE Performance Center.
- Breakup rumours surfaced in late 2025 after Ludwig was spotted out with Andrea Bazarte.
- Neither Ludwig nor Tiffany confirmed nor denied the breakup.
- Tiffany has since moved on and is dating Egyptian-Canadian wrestler Shady Elnahas.
Profile summary
Real name
Jessica Lynn Woynilko
Marcel Barthel
Nickname
Tiffany Stratton
Ludwig Kaiser
Gender
Female
Male
Date of birth
1 May 1999
8 July 1990
Age (as of March 2026)
26 years old
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Cancer
Place of birth
Prior Lake, Minnesota, USA
Pinneberg, Germany
Current residence
Orlando, Florida, USA
Orlando, Florida, USA
Nationality
American
German
Ethnicity
White
White
Religion
Christianity
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Straight
Height in feet
5'6"
6'
Height in centimetres
168
183
Weight in pounds
130
196
Weight in kilograms
59
89
Hair colour
Blonde
Brown
Eye colour
Blue
Brown
Relationship status
Dating
Dating
Partner
Shady Elnahas
Andrea Bazarte
Profession
Professional wrestler, former gymnast
Professional wrestler
Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser's relationship timeline
Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser, both wrestlers, dated each other for over two years from 2022 to 2025. Tiffany is an American, born Jessica Lynn Woynilko, and performs under the SmackDown brand. Ludwig Kaiser, on the other hand, is a German wrestler born Marcel Barthel, and performs under the Raw brand. Below is a breakdown of their relationship and why they broke up.
2022: Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser start dating
Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser first met while they were both training at the Performance Center. They are reported to have hit it off during her birthday weekend in May 2022.
The pair settled their first date with a game of rock-paper-scissors. Kaiser intentionally lost the game so that he could take her out to dinner at an Orlando steakhouse. Speaking on the Chris Vanvliet podcast in 2024, the American sports personality said:
We knew each other because we were at the Performance Centre. One day, he was out, and so was I because it was my birthday weekend. We played rock, paper, scissors, and the loser had to ask the person on the date. So he lost, and he had to ask me on a date.
2023-2024: Public hints and shared moments
Between 2023 and 2024, Stratton and Kaiser started being a bit more open, occasionally supporting each other on social media or being spotted together in public. Although they did not frequently post couple photos, observant fans pointed out coordinated holidays, matching backdrops, and supportive comments.
Even though the WWE stars often had different touring schedules, they managed to keep their relationship going strong behind the scenes.
In February 2024, Ludwig spoke publicly about their relationship on Chris Vanvliet, saying they had met three to six months before her birthday weekend. The professional wrestler had noticed her when she joined the Performance Center, as he was already there when she joined.
2025: Tiffany speaks on the relationship and breakup speculations
Tiffany had an interview with Gorilla Position posted on 17 April 2025, where she spoke about their relationship. When asked if she would love for them to be a power couple and team up on TV, she replied:
I would love that... I thing that would be so much fun. To work with Marcel, that would be amazing.
By late 2025, fans began speculating that Tiffany and Ludwig had split after they stopped posting about each other. Some reported they had quietly broken up earlier that year.
However, according to ClutchPoints, Kaiser took to Instagram Stories to warn fans about the power of their words. Neither Tiffany nor Ludwig has officially confirmed the breakup, but they've mostly stopped posting on social media.
2026: Tiffany and Ludwig move on
Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser have since moved on. He is reportedly dating Spanish model and WWE Español TV host, Andrea Bazarte, after they were seen holding hands at the Mexico soccer match and AAA's Guerra de Titanes.
Stratton is dating NXT newcomer Shady Elnahas, a Canadian-Egyptian wrestler. She recently went public, posting photos of the two together on Instagram with the caption:
Word on the street…?
Why did Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser split up?
Tiffany and Ludwig never confirmed or revealed why they broke up, making fans wonder if they had moved on or if there was more to the story. Their busy travel schedules on different shows, Ludwig on RAW and Tiffany on SmackDown, may have contributed.
FAQs
- Who is Tiffany Stratton? She is an American wrestler for WWE SmackDown and a former professional gymnast.
- Who is Ludwig Kaiser? He is a German professional wrestler signed to WWE RAW.
- Are Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser still together? As of 2026, Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser are no longer together.
- How did Tiffany Stratton meet Ludwig Kaiser? They reportedly met through WWE while training and performing within the company's system in Orlando.
- When did Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser break up? News of their split broke out in November 2025.
- Did Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser confirm their breakup? Neither wrestler publicly released a statement confirming the split.
- Were Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser engaged? The WWE couple was never engaged.
Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser were in a relationship for over two years during a key stage in their WWE careers. However, they are no longer together and have both moved on to other relationships.
Legit.ng published an article about Clarence White and Queen Naija. Clarence White and Queen Naija have been a popular couple since they started dating in 2018. What began as a cute YouTube romance grew into a serious relationship.
Clarence and Queen Naija first went public with their relationship in 2018. They are focused on parenting their son together. Find out more about Clarence and Queen Naija and their relationship timeline.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.