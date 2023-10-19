Moara Sorio’s biography: age, height, Michele Morrone

Who is Moara Sorio? She is a Swiss model, financial consultant, social media star, and celebrity partner widely known for being the girlfriend of Michele Morrone. Michele is a renowned Italian actor and model. He rose to fame in 2020 after playing the role of Massimo Torricelli in the romantic drama 365 Days. Learn more about her, including her relationship with Morrone.

Moara in a car( L). The Swiss model having a nice moment in the ocean. Photo: @moarasorio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Moara Sorio is a well-known financial consultant currently working at Cembra Money Bank. She came into the limelight following her relationship with Michele Morrone. Moara and Michele have been dating since 2021.

Profile summary

Full name Moara Sorio Gender Female Date of birth 1 August 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Zurich, Switzerland Current residence Rome, Italy Nationality Swiss Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6” Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 105 Weight in kilograms 48 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Tiberio Mother Carmelo Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Michele Morrone Education KV Business School Profession Financial advisor, model, social media influencer Net worth $500,000 Instagram @moarasorio

Moara Sorio's biography

Moara Sorio was born and raised in Zurich, Switzerland. Her parents are Tiberio Sorio and Carmelo Sorio (nee Azzarito). Her father is a renowned businessman, while her mother is a personnel manager. She is the head of the personnel department of Bodyfit & Company AG.

The Swiss celebrity was raised alongside her two siblings. She has a sister named Asia Sorio and a brother, Fabio Sorio.

Educational background

Moara attended KV Business School in Zurich, Switzerland, where she graduated in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Kauffrau EFZ. She also received a Business English Certificate preliminary from Cambridge University Press & Assessment English.

How old is Moara Sorio?

Moara Sorio's age is 21 years old as of 2023. The financial consultant was born on 1 August 2002. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Michele Morrone's girlfriend, Moara Sorio, has a career in different sectors, including insurance, banking, technology, and beauty. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working as an apprentice at BVZ Berufslehr-Verbund Zürich from October 2019 to August 2021.

She later served as an associate at CSS Insurance from September 2021 to November 2021. Additionally, she worked at Samsung Electronics for a year before moving to Cembra Money Bank, where she currently works as a financial consultant in the customer service department.

The Swiss financial consultant is also active on various social media networks. Her Instagram account has over 387 thousand followers. She also has a TikTok account where she mostly shares videos of how to apply makeup. Her channel has over 185 thousand followers as of the time of writing.

Who is Michele Morrone's partner?

Michele Morrone's girlfriend is Moara Sorio. Michele is a well-known Italian actor and model best known for appearing in Italian and Polish films. The Italian actor is widely recognised for starring as Massimo Torricelli in the romantic drama 365 Days (2020).

Michele Morrone has been in a relationship with Moara since January 2021. They have been sharing their pictures together on social media. Michele was previously married to Lebanese fashion designer Rouba Saadeh. The ex-couple wedded in 2014 but later divorced in 2018.

What is Moara Sorio's height?

The Swiss influencer is 5 feet or 167 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 105 pounds or 48 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Moara Sorio? She is a Swiss model, financial consultant, and social media influencer. How old is Moara Sorio? She is 21 years old as of 2023. When is Moara Sorio's birthday? She was born on 1 August 2002. How many languages can Moara Sorio speak? The Swiss model can speak five languages: Italian, English, Deutch, French, and Swiss German. Who is Michele Morrone's partner? Her partner is Moara Sorio. What is Moara Sorio's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or (167 centimetres) tall. What is Moara Sorio’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand as of 2023.

Moara Sorio is a popular Swiss model, financial consultant, and social media star famously known as the girlfriend of Michele Morrone, an Italian actor and model. The pair began dating in 2021.

Legit.ng recently published Sheri Easterling's biography. Sheri is a well-known TikTok star and social media personality from the United States. She is popularly recognised for sharing lip-syncs and dance videos on her TikTok account.

Sheri Easterling came into the limelight after being featured in her daughter's, Addison Rae, TikTok videos. She worked in a veterinary office and owned a clothing store called Deja Vu before venturing into a social media career.

Source: Legit.ng