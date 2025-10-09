Keeping up with the National Treasure cast: Where are they now?
The main cast members of National Treasure include Nicolas Cage, Harvey Keitel, Jon Voight, Diane Kruger, Sean Bean and Justin Bartha. Since the film’s release in 2004, these stars have gone on to build impressive careers across film and television. Some have taken on leading roles in Hollywood blockbusters, while others have focused on TV series or stage work.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- National Treasure cast: Where are the actors now?
- Who are the characters in National Treasure?
- Who is the bad guy in National Treasure?
- Who was the lead in National Treasure?
Key takeaways
- Nicolas Cage has continued to star in a wide range of films, such as Pig (2021) and Dream Scenario (2023).
- Diane Kruger built a strong international career, taking on both Hollywood and European film roles, including Inglourious Basterds (2009) and The Bridge (2013-2014).
- Justin Bartha remained active in the entertainment industry, appearing in popular series such as The Good Fight (2017–2018).
- Jon Voight is the United States Special Ambassador to Hollywood.
- Sean Bean remains a respected actor, gaining further fame for his role in Game of Thrones (2011).
National Treasure cast: Where are the actors now?
National Treasure is a 2004 American action-adventure heist film directed by Jon Turteltaub. It has been years since the film first hit theatres, and the cast has gone on to explore diverse paths in Hollywood and beyond. Here is a look at where the cast of National Treasure is today.
|Actor
|Character
|Nicolas Cage
|Benjamin Gates
|Diane Kruger
|Abigail Chase
|Justin Bartha
|Riley Poole
|Sean Bean
|Ian Howe
|Jon Voight
|Patrick Gates
|Harvey Keitel
|Peter Sadusky
|Christopher Plummer
|John Adams Gates
|Hunter Gomez
|Young Benjamin Gates
1. Nicolas Cage (Benjamin Franklin Gates)
- Full name: Nicolas Kim Coppola
- Date of birth: 7 January 1964
- Age: 61 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Long Beach, California, United States
Nicolas Cage played Benjamin Franklin Gates, an American treasure hunter and cryptographer, in National Treasure. Before appearing in the movie, Cage was already a popular actor. He began his career appearing in movies such as Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Moonstruck, Face/Off and Adaptation. He also won an Oscar for Best Actor for Leaving Las Vegas (1995).
Since National Treasure, he has starred in numerous hit TV shows and movies, including the sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, Ghost Rider, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, The Croods, Pig, and recently appeared in Gunslingers.
Cage has also hosted Netflix’s History of Swear Words. Off-screen, the film producer has a daughter named August with his fifth wife, Riko Shibata.
2. Harvey Keitel (Agent Sadusky)
- Full name: Harvey Keitel
- Date of birth: 13 May 1939
- Age: 86 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
Harvey Keitel, a titan of American cinema, was cast as Agent Sadusky, the serious FBI agent who keeps an eye on treasure hunters. After National Treasure, he kept acting in many hit movies, including Lansky, The Irishman, Pulp Fiction and Taxi Driver.
Harvey also did voice work in the animated movie Isle of Dogs. In 2024, he received acclaim for his role as the older Lali Sokolov in the Peacock drama The Tattooist of Auschwitz.
He also guest-starred in the 2022 Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History. He is also set to appear in Laws of Man, Milarepa and The Letter.
3. Jon Voight (Patrick Gates)
- Full name: Jonathan Vincent Voight
- Date of birth: 29 December 1938
- Age: 86 years old (as of September 2025)
- Place of birth: Yonkers, New York, United States
In National Treasure, Jon Voight played the character of Patrick Gates, a former treasure hunter and the father of Benjamin Gates. He was already a legendary actor before starring in the movie series. Jon began acting in the 1960s, appearing in various movies including Midnight Cowboy, Deliverance, Coming Home, Heat, Mission: Impossible, Zoolander, Ali, and Holes.
After National Treasure, Voight continued acting in both movies and television shows. He played Mickey Donovan in the popular series Ray Donovan and also appeared in films like Four Christmases, Fantastic Beasts and Surviving the Wild.
Outside of acting, Voight is known for sharing his political views publicly. He is also the father of the famous actress Angelina Jolie.
4. Diane Kruger (Dr. Abigail Chase)
- Full name: Diane Kruger
- Date of birth: 15 July 1976
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Algermissen, Germany
Diane Kruger, a talented German-American actress, played Dr. Abigail Chase, an archivist at the National Archives who aids Benjamin Gates in treasure hunting. Before playing Abigail Chase, Diane appeared in The Piano Player, Troy, and Narco, according to his IMDb page.
After National Treasure, Kruger returned for Book of Secrets and also starred in movies such as Inglourious Basterds, The Host, The Bridge, and Welcome to Marwen. She won awards for her role in the drama In the Fade.
Her recent roles include The 355, First Love, and Out of the Blue. Outside acting, Kruger shares a daughter with actor Norman Reedus.
5. Sean Bean (Ian Howe)
- Full name: Sean Bean
- Date of birth: 17 April 1959
- Age: 66 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Handsworth, Sheffield, United Kingdom
Sean Bean, a well-known British actor, played Ian Howe, an entrepreneur, crime boss, and treasure hunter who is a former friend of Benjamin Gates. Before appearing in National Treasure, Bean was recognised for movies like How to Get Ahead in Advertising, Patriot Games, Anna Karenina and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.
After National Treasure, he became even more famous for playing Ned Stark in the hit TV series Game of Thrones. He also starred in Mirror Mirror, Jupiter Ascending, The Martian, Snowpiercer, Marriage, The Frankenstein Chronicles, and Sharpe.
Most recently, Bean starred in the BBC One crime series This City Is Ours in 2025. He is set to appear in the upcoming TV series Robin Hood.
6. Justin Bartha (Riley Poole)
- Full name: Justin Lee Bartha
- Date of birth: 21 July 1978
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States
In National Treasure, Justin Bartha portrayed Riley Poole, a sardonic computer expert and friend of Benjamin Gates. After the National Treasure films, Justin Bartha gained wider recognition for his role as Doug Billings in The Hangover movie trilogy. In 2022, he reprised his role in the Disney+ spinoff series National Treasure: Edge of History.
He has also taken on various roles in other films and television series, including Godfather of Harlem (2021) and Atlanta (2022). More recently, Bartha joined the cast of the Netflix series Unaccustomed Earth in 2025. His other upcoming projects include the film Miracle on 74th Street, which is currently in post-production.
7. Hunter Gomez (young Benjamin Gates)
- Full name: Hunter Gomez
- Date of birth: 20 December 1991
- Age: 33 years old (as of September 2025)
- Place of birth: Mesa, Arizona, United States
Hunter Gomez played young Benjamin Gates in the opening scene of National Treasure. After the film, Hunter continued acting for a few years, appearing in movies such as Rocketman, Walt Before Mickey and Last Ounce of Courage. One of his last credited film roles was in the 2018 movie Living Among Us.
His TV appearances include episodes of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, According to Jim, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Ghost Whisperer. He also did voice work for the animated series Family Guy.
Hunter later shifted his focus away from acting to pursue education and public service. He has also been actively involved in philanthropic activities.
8. Christopher Plummer (John Adams Gates)
- Full name: Arthur Christopher Orme Plummer
- Date of birth: 13 December 1929
- Date of death: 5 February 2021
- Age at death: 91 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Weston, Connecticut, United States
Christopher Plummer, the legendary Canadian actor, appeared in the sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, playing John Adams Gates, Ben Gates’ grandfather. Following his role in the 2004 film, his career made a big comeback and earned him some of his most significant accolades.
According to the Los Angeles Times, he won an Academy Award in 2012 for Beginners, becoming the oldest actor at the time to receive an Oscar. Christopher later received another nomination for his role in All the Money in the World.
His final screen appearances included Knives Out and Departure. He passed away at his home in Connecticut on 5 February 2021, at the age of 91.
Who are the characters in National Treasure?
The main characters in National Treasure include Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Gates, Diane Kruger as Abigail Chase, and Justin Bartha as Riley Poole.
Who is the bad guy in National Treasure?
The bad guy in National Treasure is Ian Howe, played by Sean Bean.
Who was the lead in National Treasure?
The lead in National Treasure was Nicolas Cage, who played Benjamin Franklin Gates.
Many of the National Treasure cast members have continued to build on their already impressive careers, including reprising their roles in the Disney+ spinoff series National Treasure: Edge of History.
Legit.ng recently published an article about the Drive Me Crazy cast and their whereabouts after the show. Decades after the romance drama was released, it remains unforgettable thanks to its talented ensemble.
From main characters to supporting cast members, the show's stars have taken various career paths. Melissa Joan Hart, Ali Larter, Mark Webber, and Adrian Grenier remain active in the film industry as actors and filmmakers. Read on to discover where all the Drive Me Crazy stars are today.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of more than three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com