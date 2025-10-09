Keeping up with the National Treasure cast: Where are they now?

The main cast members of National Treasure include Nicolas Cage, Harvey Keitel, Jon Voight, Diane Kruger, Sean Bean and Justin Bartha. Since the film’s release in 2004, these stars have gone on to build impressive careers across film and television. Some have taken on leading roles in Hollywood blockbusters, while others have focused on TV series or stage work.

Nicolas Cage (L), Diane Kruger (C) and Justin Bartha (R) are some of the main cast of National Treasure. Photo: Gilbert Flores, Arnold Jerocki, Dominik Bindl (modified by author)

National Treasure cast: Where are the actors now?

National Treasure is a 2004 American action-adventure heist film directed by Jon Turteltaub. It has been years since the film first hit theatres, and the cast has gone on to explore diverse paths in Hollywood and beyond. Here is a look at where the cast of National Treasure is today.

Actor Character Nicolas Cage Benjamin Gates Diane Kruger Abigail Chase Justin Bartha Riley Poole Sean Bean Ian Howe Jon Voight Patrick Gates Harvey Keitel Peter Sadusky Christopher Plummer John Adams Gates Hunter Gomez Young Benjamin Gates

1. Nicolas Cage (Benjamin Franklin Gates)

Nicolas Cage in Paris, France on 7 December 2004 (L). Nicolas Cage on 30 April 2025 in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Frederic SOULOY, Eric Charbonneau (modified by author)

Full name : Nicolas Kim Coppola

: Nicolas Kim Coppola Date of birth : 7 January 1964

: 7 January 1964 Age : 61 years old (as of 2025)

: 61 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Long Beach, California, United States

Nicolas Cage played Benjamin Franklin Gates, an American treasure hunter and cryptographer, in National Treasure. Before appearing in the movie, Cage was already a popular actor. He began his career appearing in movies such as Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Moonstruck, Face/Off and Adaptation. He also won an Oscar for Best Actor for Leaving Las Vegas (1995).

Since National Treasure, he has starred in numerous hit TV shows and movies, including the sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, Ghost Rider, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, The Croods, Pig, and recently appeared in Gunslingers.

Cage has also hosted Netflix’s History of Swear Words. Off-screen, the film producer has a daughter named August with his fifth wife, Riko Shibata.

2. Harvey Keitel (Agent Sadusky)

Harvey Keitel on 11 November 2004 in New York City (L). Harvey Keitel on 2 March 2025 in Beverly Hills, California (R). Photo: Daniele Venturelli, Djamilla Rosa Cochran (modified by author)

Full name : Harvey Keitel

: Harvey Keitel Date of birth : 13 May 1939

: 13 May 1939 Age: 86 years old (as of 2025)

86 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Harvey Keitel, a titan of American cinema, was cast as Agent Sadusky, the serious FBI agent who keeps an eye on treasure hunters. After National Treasure, he kept acting in many hit movies, including Lansky, The Irishman, Pulp Fiction and Taxi Driver.

Harvey also did voice work in the animated movie Isle of Dogs. In 2024, he received acclaim for his role as the older Lali Sokolov in the Peacock drama The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

He also guest-starred in the 2022 Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History. He is also set to appear in Laws of Man, Milarepa and The Letter.

3. Jon Voight (Patrick Gates)

Jon Voight on 8 November 2004 (L). Jon Voight on 21 September 2025 in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Christian Petersen, Chris Farina (modified by author)

Full name : Jonathan Vincent Voight

: Jonathan Vincent Voight Date of birth : 29 December 1938

: 29 December 1938 Age: 86 years old (as of September 2025)

86 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth: Yonkers, New York, United States

In National Treasure, Jon Voight played the character of Patrick Gates, a former treasure hunter and the father of Benjamin Gates. He was already a legendary actor before starring in the movie series. Jon began acting in the 1960s, appearing in various movies including Midnight Cowboy, Deliverance, Coming Home, Heat, Mission: Impossible, Zoolander, Ali, and Holes.

After National Treasure, Voight continued acting in both movies and television shows. He played Mickey Donovan in the popular series Ray Donovan and also appeared in films like Four Christmases, Fantastic Beasts and Surviving the Wild.

Outside of acting, Voight is known for sharing his political views publicly. He is also the father of the famous actress Angelina Jolie.

4. Diane Kruger (Dr. Abigail Chase)

Diane Kruger 30 on November 2004 in Madrid, Spain (L). Diane Kruger on 27 September 2025 (R). Photo: Carlos Alvarez, Georg Wendt (modified by author)

Full name : Diane Kruger

: Diane Kruger Date of birth : 15 July 1976

: 15 July 1976 Age : 49 years old (as of 2025)

: 49 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Algermissen, Germany

Diane Kruger, a talented German-American actress, played Dr. Abigail Chase, an archivist at the National Archives who aids Benjamin Gates in treasure hunting. Before playing Abigail Chase, Diane appeared in The Piano Player, Troy, and Narco, according to his IMDb page.

After National Treasure, Kruger returned for Book of Secrets and also starred in movies such as Inglourious Basterds, The Host, The Bridge, and Welcome to Marwen. She won awards for her role in the drama In the Fade.

Her recent roles include The 355, First Love, and Out of the Blue. Outside acting, Kruger shares a daughter with actor Norman Reedus.

5. Sean Bean (Ian Howe)

Sean Bean in 2004 (L). Sean Bean on 28 September 2025 in New York, New York (R). Photo: Dave Benett, John Nacion (modified by author)

Full name : Sean Bean

: Sean Bean Date of birth : 17 April 1959

: 17 April 1959 Age: 66 years old (as of 2025)

66 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Handsworth, Sheffield, United Kingdom

Sean Bean, a well-known British actor, played Ian Howe, an entrepreneur, crime boss, and treasure hunter who is a former friend of Benjamin Gates. Before appearing in National Treasure, Bean was recognised for movies like How to Get Ahead in Advertising, Patriot Games, Anna Karenina and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

After National Treasure, he became even more famous for playing Ned Stark in the hit TV series Game of Thrones. He also starred in Mirror Mirror, Jupiter Ascending, The Martian, Snowpiercer, Marriage, The Frankenstein Chronicles, and Sharpe.

Most recently, Bean starred in the BBC One crime series This City Is Ours in 2025. He is set to appear in the upcoming TV series Robin Hood.

6. Justin Bartha (Riley Poole)

Justin Bartha at the Disney Premiere Of "National Treasure" in 2004 (L). Justin Bartha on 14 June 2024 in Bentonville, Arkansas (R). Photo: Derek White, Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Full name : Justin Lee Bartha

: Justin Lee Bartha Date of birth : 21 July 1978

: 21 July 1978 Age: 47 years old (as of 2025)

47 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States

In National Treasure, Justin Bartha portrayed Riley Poole, a sardonic computer expert and friend of Benjamin Gates. After the National Treasure films, Justin Bartha gained wider recognition for his role as Doug Billings in The Hangover movie trilogy. In 2022, he reprised his role in the Disney+ spinoff series National Treasure: Edge of History.

He has also taken on various roles in other films and television series, including Godfather of Harlem (2021) and Atlanta (2022). More recently, Bartha joined the cast of the Netflix series Unaccustomed Earth in 2025. His other upcoming projects include the film Miracle on 74th Street, which is currently in post-production.

7. Hunter Gomez (young Benjamin Gates)

Actor Hunter Gomez at Variety's Power of Youth presented by Hasbro, Inc. and generationOn at Universal Studios Backlot on 27 July 2013 in Universal City, California. Photo: Jonathan Leibson

Full name : Hunter Gomez

: Hunter Gomez Date of birth : 20 December 1991

: 20 December 1991 Age : 33 years old (as of September 2025)

: 33 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth: Mesa, Arizona, United States

Hunter Gomez played young Benjamin Gates in the opening scene of National Treasure. After the film, Hunter continued acting for a few years, appearing in movies such as Rocketman, Walt Before Mickey and Last Ounce of Courage. One of his last credited film roles was in the 2018 movie Living Among Us.

His TV appearances include episodes of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, According to Jim, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Ghost Whisperer. He also did voice work for the animated series Family Guy.

Hunter later shifted his focus away from acting to pursue education and public service. He has also been actively involved in philanthropic activities.

8. Christopher Plummer (John Adams Gates)

Christopher Plummer on 8 November 2004 in Pasadena, California (L). Christopher Plummer on 7 September 2019 in Toronto, Canada (R). Photo: GP Images, Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Full name : Arthur Christopher Orme Plummer

: Arthur Christopher Orme Plummer Date of birth : 13 December 1929

: 13 December 1929 Date of death : 5 February 2021

: 5 February 2021 Age at death: 91 years old (as of 2025)

91 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Weston, Connecticut, United States

Christopher Plummer, the legendary Canadian actor, appeared in the sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, playing John Adams Gates, Ben Gates’ grandfather. Following his role in the 2004 film, his career made a big comeback and earned him some of his most significant accolades.

According to the Los Angeles Times, he won an Academy Award in 2012 for Beginners, becoming the oldest actor at the time to receive an Oscar. Christopher later received another nomination for his role in All the Money in the World.

His final screen appearances included Knives Out and Departure. He passed away at his home in Connecticut on 5 February 2021, at the age of 91.

Who are the characters in National Treasure?

The main characters in National Treasure include Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Gates, Diane Kruger as Abigail Chase, and Justin Bartha as Riley Poole.

Who is the bad guy in National Treasure?

The bad guy in National Treasure is Ian Howe, played by Sean Bean.

Who was the lead in National Treasure?

The lead in National Treasure was Nicolas Cage, who played Benjamin Franklin Gates.

Many of the National Treasure cast members have continued to build on their already impressive careers, including reprising their roles in the Disney+ spinoff series National Treasure: Edge of History.

