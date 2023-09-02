Who is Lewis Capaldi’s girlfriend? Get to know Ellie Macdowall

Lewis Capaldi is a Scottish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and pianist known for popular songs such as Before You Go, Someone You Loved and Forget Me. He rose to fame in 2017 following his single Bruises, which made him among the fastest unsigned artists to reach 25 million plays on Spotify. His popularity has made his fans curious about his dating life. Learn more about Lewis Capaldi’s girlfriend, Ellie MacDowall.

Lewis Capaldi's girlfriend, Ellie MacDowall, posing with a glass in her hands. Photo: @elliemacdowall on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Lewis Capaldi dating currently? The Scottish singer-songwriter is dating Ellie MacDowall. Ellie MacDowall is a Scottish actress, model, and dancer known for her role as Emma in the short film The Proposal.

Profile summary

Full name Ellie MacDowell Gender Female Date of birth 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Edinburg, Scotland Current residence London Nationality Scottish Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light green Mother Jane MacDowell Father Dougie MacDowell Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Lewis Capaldi Profession Actress, model, dancer

Lewis Capaldi’s girlfriend's bio

Ellie MacDowall was born in 1999 in Edinburg, Scotland. How old is Ellie MacDowall? She is 24 years old as of 2023. Her parents are Jane and Dougie MacDowall. The famous model has two elder brothers, Ben and Charlie. Ben is a car seller dealing in sports cars.

She is a Scottish citizen of white ethnicity. She attended The MGA Academy of Performing Arts and graduated in 2020. Ellie also studied dance for commercial performance for three years.

Why is Ellie MacDowall famous?

She is famous as the girlfriend of singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi. He won the BRIT Award for the best artist in 2020. His popular studio albums include Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent and Breach.

Lewis Capaldi’s partner is an actress, model and dancer. She has appeared in two short films, The Proposal and Mohini. The famous actress is also set to star in an upcoming ITV series, Archie, as Grant's daughter, Jennifer. The Scottish actress is represented by Simon & How Associates, a talent agency founded in 2007 by Simon Penn and Samantha How.

Ellie MacDowall is a professional dancer. She does commercial dance, contemporary dance, Hip hop and modern dance. She has a YouTube channel, which she created on 8 March 2013. The YouTube channel consists of her dance videos. She has an Instagram account with over 16.3 thousand followers as of writing. Based on her Instagram photos, the model loves sailing, climbing mountains and hiking.

Ellie MacDowall and Lewis Capaldi’s relationship

Is Lewis Capaldi dating anyone? Yes, the singer-songwriter is allegedly dating Ellie MacDowall. The two sparked dating rumours in November 2022 when they were seen on a dinner date.

Lewis Capaldi and Ellie MacDowall confirmed their dating rumours at the BRITs after-party on 12 February 2023. The two shared a kiss at the BRIT Award afterparty. The singer-songwriter confirmed the relationship with the actress in April 2023 on the BBC Radio show.

Is Lewis Capaldi still with Ellie MacDowall?

Yes, the two are still together. There were rumours that they split when the actress did not attend to watch his performance alongside his family at Glastonbury. However, the two never broke up; they are still together. On 6 May 2023, she posted a photo dump of her travels and Lewis Capaldi’s photos were included.

What happened to Lewis Capaldi?

The Scottish singer decided to take a break from touring. This is because of his health issues. He was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome. His illness made him unable to complete his performance during his Glastonbury set on 24 June 2023 due to Tourette syndrome symptoms. Before his Glastonbury performance, the singer had taken a three-week break.

According to an Instagram post he shared on 27 June 2023, he will take a break for the foreseeable future. He said he is still learning to adjust to Tourette's impact and needs more time to get his mental and physical health in order.

FAQs

Who is Ellie MacDowall? She is a Scottish actress, model and dancer. Is Lewis Capaldi married? He is not married but is in a relationship. Who is Lewis Capaldi in a relationship with? The singer is dating Ellie MacDowall. Where is Ellie MacDowall from? She hails from Edinburg, Scotland. What movies has Ellie MacDowall been in? She is known for The Proposal and Mohini. Does Ellie MacDowall have siblings? Yes, she has two brothers, Ben and Charlie.

Ellie MacDowall is a Scottish actress, model and dancer. She is represented by Simon & How Associates talent agency. She is famous as Lewis Capaldi’s girlfriend. The two confirmed their relationship on April 2023.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Violet Summers’ biography. She is an American fashion model and social media influencer famous for sharing modelling and fashion content on Instagram. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America.

Violet Summers studied at the University of Phoenix. She is famous on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. She is known for the 2017 documentary Oz Comic Con The Movie. She is the daughter of Charlie and Adam Summers.

Source: Legit.ng