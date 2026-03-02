Kathy Giacalone, a philanthropist, is best known as the wife of the late NFL defensive star Tony Siragusa, with whom she built a strong, lasting family. While Siragusa gained fame in football, Kathy remained a devoted partner, shaping a marriage rooted in love, loyalty, and shared values.

Tony Siragusa and his wife, Kathy Siragusa, attend the Selena Gomez performance. Photo: Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kathy Giacalone and the late NFL star Tony Siragusa were married in April 1995 .

. They have three children together: Samantha, Ava, and Anthony Jr. Siragusa .

. Following her husband's death in June 2022, Kathy Giacalone, along with her children, established the Goose Flights Foundation.

Profile summary

Full name Kathy Giacalone Siragusa Gender Female Date of birth 10 July 1968 Age 57 years old (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States Current residence Florham Park, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Widow Husband Tony Siragusa Children 3 Profession Philanthropist

Kathy Giacalone's biography

The American philanthropist was reportedly born on 10 July 1968 in the United States. She is 57 years old as of February 2026. Kathy is an American citizen of white descent.

What is Kathy Giacalone doing now?

Kathy Giacalone is a philanthropist. After her husband, Tony Siragusa, passed away in June 2022, she co-founded the Goose Flights foundation with her children. The nonprofit organisation is dedicated to providing non-emergency medical transportation for individuals facing serious health conditions.

Top 5 facts about Tony Siragusa's wife, Kathy Giacalone. Photo: Doug Kanter/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

It offers private ground transport, jet charters, gas cards, and travel reimbursements, helping patients access medical care without financial or logistical stress. Through this work, Kathy continues her husband’s legacy of generosity.

How did Tony Siragusa and Kathy Giacalone meet?

Kathy Giacalone and the NFL player are high school sweethearts. They tied the knot on 22 April 1995. In 2019, the couple celebrated their 24th anniversary. Tony shared a photo with the caption:

Happy anniversary to the love of my life ! 24 years ago today 422 ! Love u

Together, they had three children: two daughters, Samantha and Ava, and a son, Anthony Jr.

Kathy Giacalone's children, Samantha, Anthony Jr., snd Ava posing for a photo during Anthony's graduation. Photo: @goose9898 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kathy supported Tony throughout his football career, even from the early stages. In his 2012 autobiography, Goose: The Outrageous Life and Times of a Football Guy, Tony praised her loyalty. He wrote:

I know plenty of women from being in the league who wouldn't have stuck around for that. She reminds me of that a lot. She says, 'I was with you when you had nothing.'

The couple shared 27 years of marriage before Tony’s passing in 2022.

What happened to Kathy Giacalone's husband?

Tony Siragusa visits SiriusXM Studios. Photo: Robin Marchant (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tony Siragusa, widely known as Goose, died in his sleep at his home in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, on 22 June 2022. Emergency responders were called to the house and pronounced him dead at the scene. Jim Irsay, CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, paid tribute on X, writing:

The Goose squeezed 200 fun-loving years into 55!! He was one of the physically strongest players I have ever seen in 50 years. In Greece, they would ask one question at the end of a life: Did he have passion? In Tony's case… Yes, he did!

Three years later, in May 2025, Tony Siragusa's daughter Samantha honoured her father on his birthday by sharing a heartfelt post:

Happy Birthday, Dad. No one enjoyed life like you did. I wish you were here so we could celebrate and catch up. I even know the exact gift I'd get you. There was no one like you, and there never will be. A piece of my heart will always be missing without you here. I love you and Happy Birthday to the most amazing dad. You are immensely missed.

FAQs

Who is Kathy Giacalone? Kathy is an American philanthropist best known as the late NFL player Tony Siragusa's wife. What is Kathy Giacalone's age? Tony's wife is reported to be 57 years old as of February 2026. She was born on 10 July 1968. Who are Tony Siragusa's kids? The late NFL star's children are Samantha, Anthony Siragusa Jr., and Ava Siragusa. Where does Kathy Giacalone live now? She currently resides in Florham Park, New Jersey, United States. When did Tony Siragusa and Kathy Giacalone get married? The couple tied the knot on 22 April 1995. How old was Kathy Giacalone's husband when he died? Tony was 55 years old when he died in June 2022.

Kathy Giacalone gained public attention through her marriage to the late NFL star Tony Siragusa. She and her children co-founded the Goose Flights Foundation, a nonprofit established to honour her husband's legacy and help families with transportation needs. The philanthropist resides in Florham Park, New Jersey, United States.

