Veronika Zolotova’s biography: age, height, mother, net worth

Veronika Zolotova is a Belarusian content creator and singer. She is known for sharing lip-sync videos and comedy content on her TikTok account. She is also an Instagram model and has captivated many people with her modelling pictures on the platform.

Photo: @zolotova._ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Veronika Zolotova is a social media influencer with a significant following on TikTok, and her content on the platform boasts over 614 million views at the time of writing. She is a singer known for performing popular song covers; Veronika has also released a few of her own songs, the latest one being Dollar.

Profile summary

Full name Veronika Zolotova Gender Female Date of birth 11 December 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Minsk, Belarus Current residence Minsk, Belarus Nationality Belarusian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Tatochka Vselennaya Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Content creator, model, singer Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @zolotova._ TikTok @zolotova_vero

Veronika Zolotova’s biography

The content creator was born in Minsk, Belarus, and grew up alongside her younger brother. Veronika Zolotova’s mother, Tatochka Vselennaya, occasionally appears in her social media posts, and many people have been surprised by her resemblance to the star and her youthful appearance.

She is a Belarusian national of white ethnicity. The social media entertainer currently resides in Minsk, Belarus, but likes touring different parts of the world.

What is Zolotova Veronika’s age?

Zolotova is 20 years old as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 11 December and was born in 2002. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Zolotova Veronika famous?

Zolotova Veronika gained recognition on social media as a content creator. She has captivated many people with engaging content such as lip-syncs, comedy skits, and music videos. Her account on TikTok has more than 20 million followers, while her Instagram page boasts over 2 million followers at the time of this writing.

The celebrity is also a model and regularly shares her modelling shots on Instagram. She has a self-titled YouTube channel with about 53 thousand subscribers, created in September 2017.

Besides her social media career, she has ventured into the music industry. She has released a few songs and does song covers, such as Levan Polkka by Hatsune Miku. Here is a list of some of her hits:

Dollar

Fake House

Protect

Rainy Day

What is Zolotova Veronika’s net worth?

According to Buzz Learn, the Belarusian social media influencer has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. However, the information source is unreliable since it is unverified. Her primary source of income is her thriving social media entertainment career.

Is Zolotova Veronika dating anyone?

She is seemingly not in any relationship. However, she was rumoured to be dating American social media influencer Gage Bills after he shared their picture on his Instagram page in August 2021. Despite the speculations, neither of the influencers has denied or confirmed the claims.

What is Zolotova Veronika’s height?

The content creator stands is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. Her weight is approximately 115 pounds or 52 kilograms.

Fast facts about Zolotova Veronika

How old is Zolotova Veronika? She is 20 years old as of 2022. She was born on 11 December 2002. What nationality is Zolotova Veronika? She is a Belarusian national of white ethnicity. Where does Zolotova Veronika live? She resides in Minsk, Belarus, where she was born. What does Zolotova Veronika do for a living? She is a rising singer and social media content creator with a massive audience on TikTok and Instagram. How much is Zolotova Veronika worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. Who is Zolotova Veronika dating? She is seemingly single, but she is rumoured to be in a relationship with TikTok star Gage Bills. How tall is Zolotova Veronika? Her height is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres.

Zolotova Veronika is a top social media influencer with a massive audience on TikTok and Instagram. She is a singer and has done some popular song covers besides releasing a few music singles. The entertainer is single and resides in Minsk, Belarus.

READ ALSO: Elissa Victoria’s biography: age, height, sister, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Elissa Victoria’s biography. She is an American social media influencer known for her auto-vlogging YouTube channel. She is also an Instagram celebrity with a considerable following on the platform.

Victoria commenced auto-vlogging when she was 17 and has captivated a large number of netizens with her videos on YouTube. She is from Chicago, Illinois, USA and is in a relationship with Juju, a fellow auto vlogger. Read her biography to learn about her past relationships, career details, and net worth.

Source: Legit.ng