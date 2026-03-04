Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

The life of Cora Belle Connelly, Sandra Smith's daughter, away from the spotlight
Celebrity biographies

The life of Cora Belle Connelly, Sandra Smith's daughter, away from the spotlight

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
4 min read

Cora Belle Connelly is best known for being the daughter of American journalist Sandra Smith and businessman John Connelly. Despite having a high-profile mother, Cora has maintained a private life away from the spotlight.

Cora Belle Connelly and her brother embrace their mother
Cora Belle Connelly poses with her brother as they kiss their mother. Photo: @sandrasmithfox (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Cora Belle Connelly was born on 2 June 2013 in Chicago, Illinois, United States.
  • She is the firstborn child of journalist Sandra Smith and businessman John Connelly, who married in May 2010.
  • Cora has a brother, John Connely Jr., who is two years younger than her.

Profile summary

Full name

Corra Belle Connelly

Gender

Female

Date of birth

2 June 2013

Age

12 years old (as of March 2026)

Zodiac sign

Gemini

Place of birth

Chicago, Illinois, United States

Current residence

Lincoln Park, Chicago, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christianity

Hair colour

Brown

Eye colour

Brown

Father

John Connelly

Mother

Sandra Smith

Siblings

1

Cora Belle Connelly's biography

Sandra Smith's daughter was born on 2 June 2013 in Chicago, Illinois, United States, making her 12 years old as of March 2026. She is an American national of white heritage. Cora was raised alongside her brother, John Connelly Jr., who was born in 2015.

Meet Cora Belle Connelly's parents

Cora Belle's parents, Sandra Smith and John Connelly, have been married for over a decade. Sandra met John on her first day as director of institutional sales and trading at Terra Nova Institutional in Chicago. In a 2013 interview with the Chicago Tribune, she recalled:

As we made our way around to the last person on the desk, there was John, the only person paying me no attention. When prodded, the tall, bow tie-wearing, wavy-haired, nerdy but handsome guy turned around, smiled and introduced himself.
Cora Belle Connelly's parents at Holy Name Cathedral on their wedding
Cora Belle Connelly's parents on their wedding day. Photo: @sandrasmithfox (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

That brief interaction sparked their relationship, and they soon had their first date at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Shortly afterwards, Connelly left the firm to launch his own business, while Smith later moved into a TV commentary role at the company. The couple tied the knot on 1 May 2010, at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago.

John has always been supportive of his wife's career. In the aforementioned interview, Cora's mother said:

He has always been so supportive of my career and goals. He fell in love with my family, and I his. We'd see friends. We'd go to church on Sunday.

Sandra Smith is an American journalist and television anchor. Before her journalism career, she gained experience in finance, which informs her reporting on business and markets. Smith joined Fox in October 2007 as a reporter for the Fox Business Network (FBN) and later co-hosted Outnumbered and anchored America’s Newsroom.

Sandra Smith at Fox News Channel Studios
Sandra Smith reporting from the Fox News Channel studios. Photo: Steven Ferdman (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Currently, Smith serves as co-anchor of America Reports on the Fox News Channel (FNC) weekdays from 1 to 3 PM ET. She is recognised for her clear and insightful reporting on business, breaking news, and politics.

Cora Belle Connelly's father, John Connelly, is an American entrepreneur with expertise in finance, marketing, and strategic business management. He began his career in the financial markets at Terra Nova Trading, LLC, where he developed deep experience in trading and institutional sales.

The entrepreneur later held senior leadership positions, including director of product marketing at CME Group and managing partner and chief marketing officer at Azul Partners Inc. He is also known for his commentary on business trends and his contributions to corporate growth initiatives.

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith at Fox News Channel Studios
Fox News anchor Sandra Smith interviews Joe Germanotta during "America Reports". Photo: John Lamparski (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

FAQs

  1. Who is Cora Belle Connelly? She is a celebrity child, famous for being the daughter of Fox News anchor Sandra Smith.
  2. What is Cora Belle Connelly's age? Cora is 12 years old as of March 2026. She was born on 2 June 2013.
  3. Where is Cora Belle Connelly from? Cora hails from Chicago, Illinois, United States.
  4. Who is Cora Belle Connelly's father? Her father is John Connelly, an American entrepreneur.
  5. Who are Cora Belle Connelly's siblings? Cora has one sibling, John Connelly Jr.
  6. When did Cora Belle Connelly's parents get married? Her parents tied the knot on 1 May 2010.
  7. Who is Sandra Smith's family? Sandra's family consists of herself, her husband John, and her two children, Cora Belle and John Connelly Jr.

Cora Belle Connelly is the daughter of journalist Sandra Smith and business executive John Connelly. She is the older sister of John Connelly Jr. Her parents have deliberately kept her out of the public eye, allowing her to lead a private, low-key life.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

