Shin Lim’s wife, Casey Thomas — The dancer who married a world-famous magician

Shin Lim’s wife, Casey Kathleen Thomas, is an entertainer and dancer with a passion for the stage. She has been married to world-renowned magician Shin Lim since 2019. From a young age, Casey pursued her own creative path in performance and entertainment. Today, she also serves as the creative director of the Limitless show.

Key takeaways

Casey Thomas trained in performing arts and musical theatre at ED5International in Sydney and now thrives as a dancer, entertainer, and creative director.

at ED5International in Sydney and now thrives as a dancer, entertainer, and creative director. She met her husband, Shin Lim, in 2015 while performing in Macau, and the couple got married on 19 August 2019 in Maui, Hawaii.

in Maui, Hawaii. Despite their public careers, the couple keeps their marriage relatively private.

Profile summary

Full name Casey Kathleen Thomas Gender Female Date of birth 27 January 1995 Age 31 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Sydney, Australia Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality Australian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Partner Liang-Shun Lim School Newtown Performing Arts School College ED5 International Profession Dancer, creative director Instagram @caseykathleenmagic

Who is Shin Lim’s wife, Casey Thomas?

Casey Kathleen Thomas was born on 27 January 1995 in Sydney. Shin Lim's wife's age as of 2026 is 31 years old, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. She has kept much of her personal life private, and details about her parents and siblings have not been publicly disclosed.

For her education, Casey attended Newtown High School of the Performing Arts, where she specialised in contemporary dance and musical theatre. She later trained at ED5 International, earning a diploma in performing arts and musical theatre.

Casey Thomas holds Australian-American nationality and is of white ethnicity. She currently resides with her husband in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they continue to build their careers in entertainment.

How did Casey Thomas get famous?

Casey Thomas’ journey into the spotlight began in her teenage years when she worked as a young model. She modelled for Girlfriend magazine and appeared in several advertisements on Australian television. She later showcased her dance talent on Australia's Got Talent, performing as a dancer for Minnie Cooper and her Tiny Teeny Tappers.

After completing her college studies, Casey secured a residency contract in Macau. There, she performed alongside renowned illusionist Franz Harary in his House of Magic show at the Studio City Hotel. It was during this contract that she met her future husband, magician Liang-Shun Lim.

Today, Casey Kathleen Thomas serves as the creative director and a guest performer for the Limitless show at The Venetian Resort. In her free time, she continues to refine her craft as an aerialist while also receiving mentorship in magic from her husband.

Casey Kathleen Thomas is also an active presence on Instagram, where she has built a significant following. On the platform, she shares glimpses of her lifestyle, behind-the-scenes moments from her performances, and highlights from her creative projects alongside Shin Lim.

Casey Thomas and Shin Lim’s relationship journey

Casey Thomas and Shin Lim first met in Macau in 2015. They connected during after-show events that brought their respective theatre groups together, as Casey was performing in a show next door to Shin’s. Their romantic relationship reportedly began in 2016.

After dating for about three years, the couple exchanged marriage vows on 19 August 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa in Maui, Hawaii. The ceremony was attended by around 80 guests.

During the wedding, Shin played the piano while Casey sang How Far I'll Go from the animated film Moana. On their first wedding anniversary, Casey Thomas shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing:

It has been 1 year since we said our vows, 3 years since you asked me to marry you, and 4 years since our relationship began! Happy anniversary! To the only person in the world that I want beside me every day and every night for the rest of my life. Having you always by my side makes me the happiest, most grateful, and luckiest girl in the world!

As of 2026, the couple has been married for nearly seven years. Despite their public careers, they keep much of their marriage private. For this reason, they do not have any publicly known children.

FAQs

How old is Casey Thomas? She was born on 27 January 1995, making her 31 years old as of 2026. Where does Casey Thomas come from? She was born in Sydney, Australia, and currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. What is Shin Lim’s wife’s ethnicity? She is an Australian-American national of white ethnicity. Did Casey Thomas attend college? She studied at ED5 International, where she earned a diploma in performing arts and musical theatre. What does Casey Thomas do for a living? She is a professional dancer, entertainer, and creative director who also performs as a guest artist in the Limitless show alongside her husband, Shin Lim. How did Shin Lim meet Casey Thomas? The couple reportedly met in 2015 in Macau at the Studio City Hotel, where they performed in separate events before connecting when their respective teams came together. When did Shin Lim get married? They tied the knot on 19 August 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa after dating for about three years. Do Casey Thomas and Shin Lim have kids? The couple keeps their married life private and has not publicly shared any updates about having children.

Shin Lim’s wife, Casey Thomas, has built an impressive career as a dancer, entertainer, and creative director in her own right. She continues to shine through her talent and dedication to the performing arts. Together, the couple who reside in Las Vegas balances public success with a private and grounded marriage.

