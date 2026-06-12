MTN partners with Ant International to launch a comprehensive super app in Nigeria next quarter

MoMo aims to transform digital finance in Nigeria by integrating payments, savings, and lifestyle services

MTN's previous super app attempt, Ayoba, is being phased out to refocus on MoMo's unified digital platform

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

MTN is preparing for a major digital shake-up in Nigeria as its fintech arm moves to transform MoMo into a full-scale super app capable of handling payments, shopping, savings, and lifestyle services in one place.

The telecom giant confirmed that the upgraded platform will launch in Nigeria next quarter through a strategic partnership with Ant International, the Singapore-based fintech company behind China’s global payments giant, Alipay.

Karl Toriola-led MTN Nigeria is set to transform MoMo into a super app. Credit: MTN

Source: UGC

The move signals MTN’s ambition to deepen its influence in Africa’s rapidly expanding digital finance space while positioning MoMo as more than just a mobile money platform.

MTN partners Alipay owner

MTN Group Fintech announced on June 9 that it had entered a strategic partnership with Ant International to roll out the next phase of MoMo’s evolution.

According to MTN, the partnership will introduce a “super app platform” designed to create a more seamless digital ecosystem for users across finance, commerce, and lifestyle services.

The company said Ant International’s advanced technology would help improve transaction speed, reliability, and user experience on the MoMo platform.

MTN explained that customers should expect a more responsive app with stronger integration across services such as payments, savings, transfers, and value-added financial products.

The telecom giant added that the new platform would help accelerate digital inclusion in Nigeria, where millions of people still operate outside the traditional banking system.

What makes MoMo different

MoMo was originally designed as a mobile financial ecosystem that allows users to perform banking-related services without owning a conventional bank account.

The service already supports cash deposits and withdrawals, airtime purchases, utility bill payments, tap-to-pay services, and QR code transactions.

Unlike many traditional banking apps, MoMo is also accessible to users on rival telecom networks, widening its reach beyond MTN subscribers.

The upcoming super app is expected to expand these capabilities significantly by bringing more commerce and lifestyle features into one unified platform.

Industry observers believe the move could intensify competition in Nigeria’s booming fintech sector, where telecom companies and digital banks are racing to dominate mobile payments.

Nigeria gets priority as South Africa waits

While MTN confirmed that Nigeria would receive the first rollout of the upgraded app next quarter, South African users may have to wait longer.

The company said South Africa remains important to its fintech strategy but noted that its immediate focus in 2026 is driving adoption and scaling digital finance services in key African markets like Nigeria.

MTN also revealed plans to leverage its massive telecom customer base to accelerate the app’s growth.

MTN returns to the super app race

The MoMo expansion marks MTN’s second attempt at building a super app ecosystem in Africa.

The telecom company previously launched Ayoba in 2019 as an all-in-one messaging and entertainment platform inspired by China’s WeChat.

Ayoba offered messaging, voice calls, music streaming, games, and fintech integration through MoMo. At its peak in 2023, the app reportedly attracted more than 35 million users across Africa.

However, MTN confirmed earlier this year that it had begun shutting down Ayoba in selected markets as part of a broader digital restructuring strategy.

Nigerians to experience a different MTN as MoMo transforms into a super app. Credit: MTN

Source: Getty Images

The company said it is now focusing on building a unified digital platform that combines connectivity, financial services, content, and everyday digital experiences into a single ecosystem.

With Nigeria chosen as the launchpad for the next-generation MoMo platform, analysts say MTN could be preparing for its biggest fintech push yet.

Nigerian banks take on fintech giants

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s financial sector is witnessing one of its fiercest competitive battles yet as traditional banks and fintech startups fight for dominance in the country’s booming digital payments market.

Tier-1 lenders, once criticised for slow apps, failed transfers, and unreliable digital infrastructure, are mounting a powerful comeback after years of losing customers to fast-growing fintech companies such as OPay, PalmPay, and Moniepoint.

The latest numbers underline the scale of the battle. Nigeria’s leading banks processed a combined N286.19 trillion in mobile transactions, reflecting a dramatic rise in digital banking adoption and signalling that traditional lenders are regaining ground in a market once thought to belong to fintech disruptors.

Source: Legit.ng