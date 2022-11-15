Who is Freddie Freeman’s wife? Get to know Chelsea Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, is a realtor, businesswoman, social media influencer and former model from the United States of America. She appeared as a model in Spring Break Nationals in 2011. Her husband is an American baseball first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball.

Freddie Freeman’s wife has an extensive following on Instagram, sharing photos of herself and her family and friends. Chelsea Freeman’s hometown is in Florida, United States of America, where she spent her entire childhood.

Profile summary

Birth name Chelsea Marie Goff Popular as Chelsea Freeman Gender Female Date of birth 24 April 1991 Age 31 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth South Florida, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Pat Goff Father Warren Goff Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Freddie Freeman Children 3 College University of Central Florida Profession Former model, realtor, businesswoman, internet sensation Instagram @chelseafreeman5

Chelsea Freeman’s biography

Chelsea Freeman was born in South Florida, United States of America. What is Chelsea Freeman's maiden name? She was born Chelsea Marie Goff. Her parents are Pat (mother) and Warren (father) Goff.

She grew up alongside her two siblings, Tori and Josiah. The model shares a strong bond with her sister, Tori. Chelsea Freeman’s family lives in South Florida, USA.

What is Chelsea Freeman’s nationality? The American model is Amercan. She attended the University of Central Florida for her Tertiary education.

How old is Freddie Freeman's wife?

She is 31 years old as of 2022. She was born on 24 April 1991. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Freddie Freeman's wife do for a living?

She is a former model, realtor and businesswoman. She started working as a model while she was still atuUniversity. She has worked as a model in Atlanta, and in 2011, she appeared in Spring Break Nationals as a model.

Freddie Freeman’s spouse has also participated in modelling shows for popular companies like Ferrari, Axe, Black Roberts Rum, and Harley Davidson. Currently, she works as a real estate agent for Keller Williams, focusing on various properties around Atlanta.

She is a social media sensation with an extensive following on Instagram. She shares her lifestyle photos and pictures of her husband and kids on the platform. Presently she has over 230 thousand followers. She also has a TikTok account with over 17.7 thousand followers.

She is a businesswoman and owns merchandise. Her merch includes T-shirts, crewnecks, loggers, hats, jewellery and gift cards. Besides her career as a businesswoman and model, she is also the number one supporter of her husband's career.

Marital life

She is married to Freddie Freeman, a renowned American professional baseball first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball.

How did Freddie Freeman meet his wife? The two met when she was in college. They started courting in 2011. On 20 January 2014, Freddie proposed to her on a yacht. They exchanged vows on 23 November 2014 at St. Regis Bal Harbour, Florida.

How many kids does Chelsea Freeman have?

The model and her husband are blessed with three sons. They welcomed their firstborn, Frederick Charles Freeman, on 16 September 2016. she shared on Instagram, she underwent a C-section.

After her first pregnancy, according to their doctor, she could not have another baby. Since they wanted a big family, they had to explore other options and arranged for a surrogate to carry their child. According to ESPN, the couple tried for a couple of years to get pregnant to no avail.

Surprisingly, Chelsea got pregnant after they had arranged for surrogacy. On 28 August 2020, she posted a photo of two sets of baby clothes with the caption 'Prayed for one but blessed with two.'

Their other two sons are Branon John, born on 30 December 2020 and Maximus Turner, born in February 2021. Chelsea Goff Freeman usually shares photos of her family of five on her Instagram.

What is Chelsea Freeman’s height?

She stands at the height of 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). She weighs approximately 123 pounds (56 kg). Her body measurements are approximately 34-26-36 inches (86-66-91 centimetres).

Fast facts

Who is Chelsea Freeman? She is an American businesswoman, realtor and former model famous as the wife of Freddie Freeman. Where is Chelsea Freeman from? She hails from South Florida, United States of America. What is Chelsea Freema’s age? She is 31 years old as of 2022. How tall is Chelsea Freeman? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. What is Chelsea Freeman’s ethnicity? She is white. How many siblings does Chelsea Freeman have? The former model has two siblings, Tori and Josiah.

Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, is a businesswoman, realtor and former model. She and her husband have been married since 2014 and are blessed with three sons. She has worked as a model for famous companies like Axe, Ferrari and Harley Davidson.

