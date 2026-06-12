Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to injury

The Japan captain has also announced his retirement from international football after 73 caps

Endo says he has no regrets after doing everything possible to recover in time

Japan have suffered a major setback ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after captain Wataru Endo announced his withdrawal from the tournament and his retirement from international football ahead of their opening game against the Netherlands on Sunday.

The Liverpool midfielder had been expected to play a part for the Samurai Blue despite battling his way back from a serious ankle injury that disrupted the latter part of his season at Anfield.

Wataru Endo of Japan in action during the friendly match between Japan and Bolivia in Tokyo. Photo by Etsuo Hara

Source: Getty Images

Endo underwent surgery after sustaining the injury during Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Sunderland in February. The 33-year-old only returned to the matchday squad in time for the Reds' final Premier League fixture last month.

His withdrawal comes as a surprise after Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu had recently expressed confidence that the experienced midfielder would recover in time to feature in North America.

Following Endo's substitute appearance in Japan's friendly against Iceland on May 31, Moriyasu revealed that medical reports had given the team hope that the veteran could still contribute at the World Cup.

However, those hopes have now been dashed.

Endo announces emotional retirement

In a heartfelt statement released by Liverpool, Endo confirmed that he had exhausted every possible avenue in his bid to recover and had accepted that his international career had come to an end.

"Since my injury, I've done everything I possibly could up to this point, so I have no regrets whatsoever," Endo said.

The midfielder added that he would now support the national team from afar.

"From here on, I'll be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans."

According to ESPN, the former Stuttgart player leaves the international stage with 73 caps and four goals after making his debut for Japan in 2015.

Wataru Endo and coach of Japan Hajime Moriyasu after international friendly. Photo by Hiroki Watanabe

Source: Getty Images

He had captained the Asian side since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and played a key role in helping establish Japan among the continent's elite teams.

Endo's leadership and experience were expected to be crucial for Moriyasu's side as they target another memorable campaign.

Injury problems continue to plague Japan

Japan's preparations for the tournament have been heavily affected by injuries.

Shuto Machino has been called up to replace Endo in the squad, but the Samurai Blue have also lost Brighton and Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma.

Former Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has likewise been ruled out, leaving Moriyasu with several key absentees ahead of their opening fixture.

The wave of injuries has cast a shadow over Japan's hopes of making a deep run at the tournament despite entering the competition as one of Asia's strongest teams.

End of an era for Japan captain

Endo's retirement marks the end of an international career spanning more than a decade.

He made 73 appearances and scored four goals for his country while earning widespread respect for his leadership and consistency.

The midfielder was part of the generation that transformed Japan into a nation capable of speaking openly about winning the World Cup.

His departure also leaves a leadership vacuum that Japan will need to address moving forward.

Uncertain future at Liverpool

Beyond his international retirement, questions remain over Endo's club future.

Wataru Endo poses with the Premier League trophy at Anfield. Photo by Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

The midfielder struggled for regular playing time under Liverpool's new setup and is reportedly expected to leave Anfield during the summer transfer window.

Reports suggest the Premier League champions are prioritising the signing of a world-class defensive midfielder as they look to strengthen ahead of the new campaign.

Should Endo depart, his two-year stay at Merseyside will come to an end after providing valuable experience and squad depth.

Netherlands also hit by injuries before opener

Japan's World Cup opening match against the Netherlands has also been affected by injuries on the European side.

Dutch defender Jurriën Timber was ruled out last week, while first-choice goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen sustained an injury during the team's final warm-up fixture.

Meanwhile, Memphis Depay heads into the tournament as one of the Netherlands' biggest attacking threats. Three of his 55 international goals have come at the World Cup finals, while he contributed eight goals and four assists during qualifying.

For Japan, Ayase Ueda remains one of the players to watch after registering eight goals and two assists during qualification and remaining unbeaten in international football since February 2024.

How to watch the World Cup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that football fans in Nigeria can follow all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup through various television and digital platforms.

Supporters can watch the tournament live on SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv, while StarTimes and SportyTV will also provide coverage. Highlights and additional content will be available on YouTube and TikTok throughout the competition.

Source: Legit.ng