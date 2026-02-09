Who are Jim Harbaugh's family? Meet his 7 kids and their moms

Jim Harbaugh's family is a close-knit blended union that brings together seven children: Jay, James, Addison, Katherine, Jack, and John Paul Harbaugh. He welcomed his three oldest children during his first marriage to Miah Harbaugh, while the remaining children were born during his current union with Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh reacts while on a field (L). Jim and his family attended his Chargers introduction (R). Photo: @jimharbaugh on X, Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Between 1996 and 2006 , Jim was married to Miah Harbaugh , with whom he had Jay, James, and Grace Harbaugh.

, Jim was , with whom he had Jay, James, and Grace Harbaugh. In 2008 , he got married to former real estate agent Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh , with whom he has had four children .

, he got married to former real estate agent , with whom he has had . Three of Jim Harbaugh's children, Jay, Grace, and Addison Harbaugh, have followed their father into the sporting world professionally.

Profile summary

Full name James Joseph Harbaugh Common name Jim Harbaugh Nickname Cool Jim, Cool Guy Jim, Captain Comeback Gender Male Date of birth 23 December 1963 Age 62 years (as of February 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Toledo, Ohio, United States Nationality American Residence Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States Ethnicity White Religion Roman Catholic Height in centimetres 191 Height in feet 6'3" Weight in kilograms 98 Weight in pounds 215 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Jacqueline M. Cipiti Father Jack Harbaugh Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh Former spouse Miah Harbaugh Children 7 Elementary school St. Francis Elementary, Pattengill Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Tappan Junior High High school Pioneer High School, Palo Alto High School College University of Michigan Profession Professional football coach Current NFL team (as of 2026) Los Angeles Chargers Past NFL teams Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers Net worth $7.5 million Social media Instagram, Threads, X (Twitter)

Meet Jim Harbaugh's family members

Jim Harbaugh hails from a prominent family coaching tree in the NFL that began with his father, Jack Harbaugh. His brother, John Harbaugh, coaches the Baltimore Ravens, while his brother-in-law, Tom Crean, is a former NCAA basketball coach. Additionally, the Chargers coach's eldest son, Jay Harbaugh, currently sits on the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff.

Jim's position in the league and his family size have gained him prestige as an active and devoted father to three daughters, Grace, Addison, and Katherine, and four sons, Jay, James Jr., Jack, and John. The family is often spotted on the sidelines, in locker rooms, and at team events.

Speaking to The Detroit News before the 2017 Father’s Day celebration, he expressed his pride in being a father, admitting that there was nothing he would rather be defined as than as a dad. Here is everything you should know about the Harbaugh family.

Miah Harbaugh and Jim Harbaugh's children

Jim Harbaugh's first wife, Miah Harbaugh (L), with two of their children, Grace Harbaugh (C) and Jay Harbaugh (R). Photo: @jayharbaugh

Miah hails from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, United States. Between 1996 and 2006, Jim Harbaugh was married to Miah. Speaking to the San Diego Family magazine, Jim revealed details about his rise as an NFL coach and Miah's role in it.

How did I manage? Miah did most of the work. I really love my family. My wife does a lot of the work. God bless her.

Since her divorce, she has maintained a private life outside the public eye. Below are details of Miah and Jim Harbaugh's children.

1. Jay Harbaugh

Jay Harbaugh pictured in action during his time as a coach with the University of Michigan football team. Photo: @uofm.coverage

Source: Twitter

Like his father, Jay Harbaugh is an NFL coach who has consistently climbed the ranks to coordinate the Seattle Seahawks special teams. Born on 14 June 1989, Jay is 36 years old as of this writing, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

The eldest Harbaugh son attended St. Augustine High School and later enrolled at Oregon State University, where he graduated with a bachelor's in sociology. While at Oregon State, he took on the role of an undergraduate assistant for four seasons, learning the ropes under head coach Mike Riley.

Between 2012 and 2014, he coached the Baltimore Ravens under his uncle, John Harbaugh. On 13 February 2024, he began his current coaching stint after spending nine seasons with the University of Michigan. He is married to Brhitney Harbaugh, with whom he shares two children, Jacob and Norma.

2. James Harbaugh

James pictured in the busy streets of Shibuya, Tokyo. Photo: @jamesharbaugh

Source: Instagram

Jim and Miah Harbaugh welcomed their second-oldest son on 4 September 1996. He is 29 years old as of January 2026, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

Following family tradition, James Jr. attended the University of Michigan, where he completed a bachelor's degree in fine arts. As a member of the university's musical theatre department, he has received credits for productions such as Sweeney Todd, Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, and Avenue Q.

According to Backstage, he has also received credits in Let The Right One In, Sunday in the Park With George, and Blue Bloods. In an interview with the Two Outs podcast published by Outsports, he acknowledged his father's influence on his passion for the arts,

I can kind of credit my dad for getting me into theatre a little bit, oddly enough... We went and saw Wicked in San Francisco. I was blown away by it... I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is so incredible. I would love to be a part of something that makes people feel this way, something that feels so magical and amazing.'

He now works as a flight attendant for Delta Air Lines and often posts updates of his work and travels to followers through Instagram.

3. Grace Harbaugh

Grace Harbaugh, a water polo athlete for the University of Michigan, during a media day photoshoot. Photo: @graceharbaugh

Source: Instagram

Jessica Grace Harbaugh was born on 27 June 2000 and is 25 years old as of January 2026. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

She attended Coronado High School, where she graduated in 2019. In high school, Grace competed actively in the swimming team and the Coronado Aquatics Club, through which she won the 2017 Islander Sports Foundation Award.

In 2023, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in art history, criticism, and conservation from the University of Michigan. She also got into the university business school and completed a master's in business management. As per her LinkedIn profile, she has worked for United Talent Agency since 2024.

Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh and Jim Harbaugh's children

American football coach Jim Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh pictured indoors. Photo: @jimharbaugh

Source: Twitter

The former quarterback, now one of the highest-paid NFL coaches, met his wife, Sarah, at a P.F. Chang restaurant parking lot in 2006. According to Bleacher Report, she admitted that he 'chased, and chased, and chased her,' before she finally relented.

At the time, she worked as a real estate agent. Today, she is a philanthropist, working with ChadTough, the Hope Clinic, and Fresh Start Clubhouse.

The couple tied the knot on 5 January 2008. Here are details of their children: Addison, Katherine, Jack, and John Harbaugh.

1. Addison Harbaugh

Addison Harbaugh pictured during a tour of the Leaning Tower of Pisa (Torre di Pisa). Photo: @jimharbaugh

Source: Twitter

Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh and Jim Harbaugh's eldest daughter is Addison Harbaugh, who was born in 2008. Like her half-siblings, Addison actively plays multiple sports, including field hockey and basketball.

Through X (Twitter), Jim openly expresses his admiration for his teenage daughter, sharing a peek into a sporting mentality.

My wife told my daughter that she was playing too aggressively, and my daughter told my wife, 'If you’re not playing aggressively, then you’re not trying hard enough.' Never been prouder of her!

2. Katherine Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh with his daughter, Katherine, pictured during an event honoring U of M Letter winners at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Photo: @jimharbaugh

Source: Twitter

Born on 17 December 2010, Katherine Harbaugh is 15 years old as of January 2026, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Little is known about Katherine's schooling and sporting pursuits at the time of this writing.

3. Jack Harbaugh

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his son, Jack pictured at the Oakland Athletics clubhouse before a 2020 match against the Chicago Cubs. Photo: Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics

Source: Getty Images

Jack shares the same birthdate as James Harbaugh, his older half-brother. He is 13 years old as of January 2026, and his zodiac sign is Gemini. Like the rest of his siblings, Jack is often seen at his father's games and on the sidelines.

4. John Harbaugh

The youngest of Jim Harbaugh's children, John Paul Harbaugh, was born on 11 January 2017, three and a half weeks early, at the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, a pediatric acute care hospital in Ann Arbor. At the time of this writing, he is nine years old and is a Capricorn. He is named after his uncle, John Harbaugh, one of the longest-tenured NFL coaches.

FAQs

Who are Jim Harbaugh's 7 children? The NFL head coach's children are Jay, James, Grace, Addison, Katherine, Jack, and John Harbaugh. What are Jim Harbaugh's kids' ages? The ages of Jim's children range between 9 and 36 years at the time of this writing. How many marriages has Jim Harbaugh had? He was first married to Miah Burke and later to Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh. How did Jim Harbaugh meet his second wife? The former NCAA coach met Sarah Feuerborn in the parking lot of P.F. Chang's restaurant. What is Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh doing now? Jim Harbaugh’s ex-wife is an active philanthropist.

Jim Harbaugh's family carries a multiathletic legacy encompassing sports such as American football, basketball, lacrosse, field hockey, swimming, and water polo. He has seven children born between 1989 and 2017: Jay, James, Grace, Addison, Katherine, Jack, and John Harbaugh, who share varying levels of involvement in the sporting world.

