Meet Pete Wentz's parents and siblings, the family behind the Fall Out Boy star

Pete Wentz's parents, Dale Wentz and Pete Wentz II, have been a significant influence on his life and career. He also has two siblings, Hillary and Andrew, who have supported him along the way. Together, they make up the close-knit family behind the Fall Out Boy star.

Musician Pete Wentz arrives for a VIP preview party and his 29th birthday celebration with his parents. Photo: Jerry Lai (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Pete's parents, Dale Wentz (née Lewis) and Pete "Roy" Wentz II, met in the 1970s while both were working for Senator Joe Biden .

. Pete Wentz's mother worked as a high school admissions counsellor , while his father was a lawyer and professor .

, while his father was a . The Fall Out Boy star has two younger siblings , Hillary and Andrew Wentz.

, Hillary and Andrew Wentz. His mother is of Afro-Jamaican descent, while his father is of German and English heritage.

Profile summary

Full name Peter Lewis Kingston Wentz III Gender Female Date of birth 5 June 1979 Age 46 years old (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Wilmette, Illinois, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Pete Wentz II Mother Dale Wentz Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Meagan Camper Children 3 School North Shore Country Day School, New Trier Township High School University DePaul University Profession Musician Instagram @petewentz TikTok @petewentz X @petewentz Facebook @PeteWentz

Meet Pete Wentz's parents: The family behind the rockstar

Pete Wentz's parents, Dale Wentz (née Lewis) and Pete Wentz II, met in Washington, D.C., in the early 1970s. At the time, both worked in the Senate office of then-Senator Joe Biden.

Pete II was a legislative assistant who had worked on Biden’s campaign, while Dale had experience in the Foreign Service. What began as a professional connection soon grew into a lasting relationship. In a 2020 Instagram post shared on Election Day, singer Pete Wentz reflected on how his parents met, writing:

My parents met working for Joe Biden in the Senate in the '70s. To me he is a beacon of empathy, compassion and kindness. The times we live in call for a leader with these specific traits. Proud to call Joe Biden my president.

Pete Wentz poses smiling with his parents. Photo: @kennypahina (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The couple married in January 1977. Biden and his wife were among the guests at their wedding. Here is a look at each one of them.

Pete Wentz II

Pete Wentz II, Pete’s father, is an attorney, professor, and executive director. He is of German and English descent.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Pete Wentz II began his career at Helene Curtis, where he served as vice president and general counsel for 19 years, from 1979 to 1998. During that period, he also worked as a principal at The Dilenschneider Group from 1996 to 1997.

Pete's dad later moved into academia, working for five years as an associate dean at Northwestern University's Pritzker School of Law, where he also taught as an adjunct professor. In September 2005, Wentz II joined APCO Worldwide in Chicago as an executive director. He focuses on crisis management, helping clients with strategy and communications.

Pete Wentz, his son Bronx Mowgli Wentz, and his father, Pete Wentz II, go to Starbucks. Photo: Philip Ramey (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on the Fathering Excellence podcast in 2020, Pete Wentz II shared his career journey, saying:

For most of my career as a lawyer, I was a company general counsel for about 20 years. Then, I went to Northwestern's Law School, worked in administration, and taught a course I still teach.

He added:

About 15 years ago, I joined a firm that specializes in crisis management. I use my legal background to help them figure out strategies, tell the story they want to tell, and do other such things.

The American attorney has also been a pillar in Pete’s career. In the same podcast, he discussed supporting Pete Wentz’s early music ambitions. Wentz II emphasised that Pete’s initiative was his own, but he offered guidance when needed.

I think he just had that within him, the desire to really be successful with his creative passion and ... I don't think I, or anyone can really take credit for that. I mean, he would go drive a hundred miles to some concert, just if he could get backstage and meet somebody who could help him get to some other level that he would want to get to.

Dale Wentz (née Lewis)

Toddler Pete Wentz is held by former U.S. President Joe Biden, with his mother standing beside them. Photo: @petewentz (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Dale Wentz (née Lewis) is of Afro-Jamaican descent and comes from a family with a strong tradition in diplomacy and public service. Her father, Ambassador Arthur Winston Lewis, served as U.S. Ambassador to Sierra Leone from 1983 to 1986.

Earlier, Dale's dad worked as a cultural affairs officer at the U.S. Embassy in Zambia. He also worked for the United States Information Agency (USIA) in Ethiopia and Nigeria. Dale has one sister, Dian Cuendet-Lewis, and is distantly related to her father’s cousin, Colin Powell, the first African-American Secretary of State.

Pete Wentz’s mother built her career in education, beginning as a high school admissions counsellor. She later became Head of Admissions at North Shore Country Day School, which her son attended. On the 2020 Fathering Excellence podcast, her husband, Pete Wentz II, explained:

She ended up becoming head of admissions at the school where Peter graduated from. But it was after he graduated that she went to work there.

All about Pete Wentz's siblings

A childhood portrait of Pete Wentz and his siblings, Hillary and Andrew Wentz. Photo: @petewentz (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Pete Wentz grew up as the oldest child in a close-knit family. He and his siblings share a strong bond. Reflecting on their upbringing on the Fathering Excellence podcast, their father, Pete Wentz II, said:

They were perfect kids because they didn't get into much trouble in school or elsewhere. Andrew and Hillary bonded a little more because they're closer in age now, but I think they all looked up to Peter. And since he was older and learned a lot from him, and also learned maybe from, if he got in trouble a little bit, they'd know what to avoid.

Here is a look at each of his siblings.

Hillary Wentz

Hillary Wentz, born in the early 1980s, is the younger sister of the American singer Pete Wentz. She grew up in Wilmette, Illinois, and is married to Mike Hoye. Hillary mostly keeps her life private, so little is publicly known about her.

Hillary has always been supportive of her brother. In May 2014, Pete shared a childhood photo of them on her birthday with the caption:

Happy birthday to my sister @hilaryhoye who has had my back since she was born. You're my favorite.

Andrew Wentz

Pete Wentz arrives prior to the 2024 NHL Awards at BleauLive Theater. Photo: Bruce Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Andrew Wentz is the youngest brother of Pete Wentz. Unlike his famous sibling, Andrew has largely stayed out of the public eye. He has worked behind the scenes in the music industry, including serving as a tour manager for bands such as Fall Out Boy and Panic! At The Disco.

FAQs

Who is Pete Wentz? He is a singer-songwriter and record executive best known as the bassist and lyricist of the rock band Fall Out Boy. What nationality is Pete Wentz? Pete is an American born in Wilmette, Illinois, United States. Who is Pete Wentz's dad? His father is Pete Wentz II, an attorney, professor, and executive director. Is Pete Wentz half Black? He is of mixed heritage, being half Black. Is Pete Wentz Filipino? Despite rumours, Pete Wentz is not Filipino; he is American. What is Pete Wentz's mom's ethnicity? His mother, Dale Wentz, is of Afro-Jamaican descent. What is Pete Wentz's ethnicity? The musician is of mixed heritage: half Afro-Jamaican on his mother’s side and half White, of German and English descent, on his father’s side. Who are Pete Wentz's siblings? He has two younger siblings, Hillary and Andrew Wentz.

Pete Wentz’s parents and siblings have played an important role in shaping his personal and musical journey. His father, Pete Wentz II, is an attorney and professor, while his mother, Dale Wentz, is a high school admissions counsellor and former Head of Admissions. Pete shares a close bond with his younger siblings, Hillary and Andrew.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Amber Rose's parents and siblings. Amber Rose's parents, Michael Levonchuck and Dorothy Rose, have played a key role in fostering her resilience and guiding her career. She was a teenager when her parents divorced.

Amber spent her early years in South Philadelphia, where she was raised by her parents, Dorothy Rose and Michael Levonchuck. The model has three siblings: his biological brother and two half-brothers from his father's side.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng