Speed Darlington has shared his desire to date Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci

In a humorous video, he stated the age range he prefers, expressed interest in the chef, and asked for her contact number

However, many were not impressed with the video, as they criticized him and called him names over his comments

Controversial singer Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has expressed interest in dating Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci.

In a video shared on social media, the singer stated that he usually prefers women in their early 20s or late teens. However, he said that although Baci might be in her 30s, he is still interested in her. He made the remarks while speaking in Igbo.

Reactions as Speed Darlington expresses interest in dating Hilda Baci, begs for her contact. Photo credit@hildabaci/@speeddarlingtv

Source: Instagram

According to him, Hilda Baci is from Calabar, while he is from Igbo land, and since their regions are relatively close, they could date each other.

The music star also asked people to help him get her contact information. While speaking, he smiled and continued commenting on Hilda Baci's physique.

Speed Darlington shares more about Hilda Baci

Speaking further, the singer said that chefs are usually overweight because they are constantly exposed to and taste different kinds of food.

He added that he was not sure whether Hilda Baci had undergone a BBL procedure or not, but said that he admired her figure.

Fans react to Speed Darlington's video

Speed Darlington's fan drag him over video about Hilda Baci. Photo credit@#speeddarlingtv

Source: Instagram

Many fans expressed outrage over the singer's comments about the chef. They criticised him for reducing women to their physical appearance and warned him to be mindful of the fact that Hilda Baci is reportedly in a relationship.

Some also argued that he would not make such comments in America and described Nigeria as a lawless country.

In his words:

"I don't know whether it's BBL or not, but her shape makes sense. Usually, chefs gain weight because they taste different foods here and there. She is from Calabar, and I am Igbo. I prefer ladies in their 20s and late teens, but Hilda is in her 30s."

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans drag Speed, Darlington over video

Reactions have trailed that the singer said about Hilda Baci in his video. Here are comments below:

@sarimaofgoodlife wrote:

"Na Hilda en dey call Hiddy?"

@mo.rola.ke said:

"Once I heard you’re from Calabar, I be Igbo.. I was expecting a Yoruba shade. No wam."

@solinta_esidje shared:

"My dat shalipopi ex boss nor catch u."

@iam_divinecrowns reacted:

"This man ehnnn can somebody just do something about this man .. like make them just chain am somewhere please."

@oluchialiche commented:

"You will never see him make videos like this in America, you know why ? Nigeria is a lawless nation."

@okeke_queeneth stated:

"I reject every negativity that comes with this video."

Speed Darlington returns to social media

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Speed Darlington had to return to social media after taking a long break as a result of his case with Burna Boy.

Many expected him to face his business and career because of what he went through in detention.

However, he chose to resume dragging his colleague, Burna Boy, once again. He made some serious allegations against the singer. He also made some bold claims about his career and what he has achieved. Darlington also compared himself to Burna Boy.

Source: Legit.ng