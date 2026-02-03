Who is Janel Bloodsworth, Thomas Guiry's wife? A look at her life and career

Janel Bloodsworth is best known as the wife of American actor Thomas John Guiry. The couple has been married since 2009, marking over 15 years together. While she keeps a low public profile, Bloodsworth has built a career of her own. She is reportedly a registered behaviour technician.

Profile summary

Full name Janel A. Guiry (née Bloodsworth) Gender Female Date of birth March 1980 Age 45 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth Hamilton, Trenton, New Jersey, United States Current residence Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Thomas John Guiry Children 2 College Rider University Profession Registered Behaviour Technician (RBT)

Janel Bloodsworth’s background and early life

Janel Bloodsworth was born and raised in Hamilton, Trenton, New Jersey, United States. Although her exact date of birth is not publicly known, she was reportedly born in March 1980, making her 45 years old as of February 2026.

She is an American national of white ethnicity and currently resides in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Bloodsworth has kept details about her family private and has not shared information about her parents or siblings. Regarding her education, she completed her undergraduate studies at Rider University, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in sociology.

What is Janel Bloodsworth known for?

Little was known about Janel Bloodsworth before her relationship with actor Thomas John Guiry brought her into the public eye. For years, she was primarily recognised as the actor’s wife, while details of her professional life remained largely undisclosed.

Janel Bloodsworth is a registered behaviour technician. She earned her certification on 29 March 2019 and has since worked with SR Plus Consultants in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

What is Thomas Guiry doing now?

Thomas Guiry is a renowned Hollywood actor whose career began in 1993 and has spanned more than three decades, with over 40 acting credits to his name. He is best known for his roles in films and TV series such as The Sandlot, Mystic River, Tigerland, and Black Hawk Down. In addition to his acting work, he reportedly holds a part-time job at Whole Foods.

In June 2024, Guiry faced legal trouble after being arrested and charged with assault and battery, as well as malicious injury to personal property. He later pleaded guilty to the charges, was fined $757, and was subsequently released from custody.

Although his most recent acting credit was in 2023 for Fuggeddaboutitt, he is believed to remain active in the acting industry. In an interview with People, he said:

I have three kids, and I work overnight at a Whole Foods. If I'm lucky enough to act, I still act.

Janel Bloodsworth and Thomas Guiry’s relationship

The Revenant actor and Janel Bloodsworth began their relationship in December 2002, according to a Facebook post shared by Guiry. They kept their romance low-key for about seven years before exchanging vows in 2009 at Crown Reef in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

As of 2026, the couple has been married for nearly 17 years. Although Janel Bloodsworth’s husband is a public figure, the pair has largely kept their marriage out of the spotlight, and little is publicly known about their private life.

Who are Janel Bloodsworth’s children?

Janel Bloodsworth shares two children with her husband, Thomas Guiry. Their first child, a son named Jameson, was born in 2010, a year after their wedding. The couple later welcomed a daughter, Charlotte, in 2012. As of 2026, Jameson is 16 years old, while Charlotte is 14.

The actor also has an older son from a previous relationship, born in 1999. However, details about the child, including the mother’s identity, have not been publicly disclosed.

FAQs

Janel Bloodsworth leads a largely private life despite her connection to a well-known Hollywood actor. She has built a professional career as a registered behaviour technician while maintaining a low public profile. Her long-lasting marriage to Thomas Guiry reflects their privacy preference, focusing on family life away from the spotlight.

