Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has sent a message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the international friendly match

The 2022 World Cup bronze medallist and Nigeria face off in Leiria in their final match before the Mundial

Nigeria will be without top stars Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and injured defender Igoh Ogbu as Portugal fields Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has sent a strong message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal and Nigeria will face off at the 29,000-capacity Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa em Leiria later tonight.

Nigeria will conclude their run of friendly matches in the June international window, which started with the 2026 Unity Cup in London, England.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez sends a message to Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Kevin C. Cox.

Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, the Euro 2016 winners beat Chile in their first preparation match, and the fixture against Nigeria will be their final game before heading to the United States.

Martinez hails Chelle's coaching philosophy

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has praised Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle for his tactical approach following Nigeria's friendly match against Poland.

In a viral video shared on X, the former Belgium coach said facing Nigeria provided valuable preparation for Portugal's upcoming group-stage clash with DR Congo.

The 52-year-old also highlighted the quality within the Super Eagles squad, describing Nigeria as a team blessed with some of the best attacking talent in world football, led by Victor Osimhen. Martinez said:

"In terms of the forwards players of Nigeria, they are quality and helpful for us to be able to defend as a team in the aspect against DR Congo.

"I expect the Nigerian team very competitive. I enjoyed their last friendly against Poland; I love the ideas of the coach; flexible as a team using the different system he used, fix different players in different positions.

"I can see that players like Osimhen and Lookman are not here; they introduce other players who have a high level of performance."

Martinez believes former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi would produce a worthwhile competition when both teams meet. He said:

"I expect a very competitive match and experienced, I see Alex Iwobi, players I know very well. The competitive game helps both teams in many aspects."

Chelle explains why Portugal chose

Nigeria Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle has suggested why the 2016 European Championship winners chose to face the three-time African champions before the World Cup.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez commends Eric Chelle's coaching philosophy ahead of their friendly. Photo by: Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle suggested that having an African nation, DR Congo, in Group K, prompted Portugal to fix a match with Nigeria to acclimatise with the physicality.

“This is not a lack of respect. We cannot compare Nigeria and DR Congo. I don't think about which is the best team. I think about the philosophy,” he said during the pre-match conference, as quoted by ANS.

Where to watch Portugal vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Portugal vs Nigeria’s friendly match at the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria on Wednesday at 8:45 pm.

The match will be available to watch on terrestrial TV channels, SuperSport on DStv and GOtv and streaming platforms for the Nigerian audience.

Source: Legit.ng