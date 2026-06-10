Nkechi Blessing’s ex-boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi, spoke about their past relationship

In a recent radio interview, he opened up on how things suddenly ended up between them

Mike revealed how he got to know about the actress’s new relationship while they were still together

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has once again made headlines following revelations from her ex-boyfriend Mike Adeyemi.

In a recent media chat, Adeyemi opened up about how their relationship ended abruptly, alleging that the actress left him for another man while they were still trying to fix things.

Nkechi Blessing’s ex-boyfriend accuses actress of moving on while they were reconciling. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

According to him, the breakup was painful because just days before Nkechi publicly introduced her new partner, she was still in conversations with him about reconciliation.

He said:

“Just two days before Nkechi Blessing posted her new boyfriend, she was still talking to me about fixing our relationship and working things out. It really hurt finding out she had another boyfriend all along.”

Adeyemi further explained that he was shocked when he saw pictures of Nkechi with her new lover, especially after they had discussed ways to mend their relationship.

Despite the heartbreak, he noted that he has chosen to move on and wishes her well.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nkechi Blessing issued a firm warning to fans and the public over secretly recording her and her partner during outings.

The movie star took to her Instagram page with a public service announcement, explaining why she has deliberately kept her current relationship away from social media.

In the video shared online, the actress made it clear that she is in a happy relationship but has chosen to keep it private.

“I am in a very happy relationship now, but I seriously do not want it anywhere on the internet,” she said.

According to her, she and her partner are enjoying their love life quietly and intentionally staying off the spotlight. She stressed that while she understands she is a public figure, her partner is not seeking that level of exposure.

The actress recounted how a recent outing nearly crossed the line.

She revealed that she was at a restaurant with her man when a lady allegedly began recording them secretly. She said one of the waitresses alerted her to the situation.

Rather than ignore it, the actress said she walked up to the lady and addressed her politely.

“I said, ma’am, I find it very disrespectful of you making videos of me and my man without our consent,” she explained.

She added that if the lady wanted a photo or short video, she could have approached her directly.

“Yes, I am a public figure. If you wanted a picture, walk up to me. I don’t bite,” she said.

Nkechi warned that she would not tolerate anyone taking unsolicited photos or videos of her and her partner again.

“You trying to take an unsolicited picture and videos of me and my man, I wouldn’t take that,” she said firmly.

She went further to caution that the next person who attempts such may face consequences.

“The next time you see I and my man outside, please keep your phones. Because guess what? I will break it,” she declared.

The actress added that her partner prefers to stay off the internet and is not ashamed to be seen with her publicly. However, she believes it is unfair for strangers to decide when and how their moments should be shared online.

Netizens react to claims on Nkechi Blessing's relationship

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oluchi29 said:

"I like the fact that it's other gender that is always granting interviews on failed relationships."

lolaherself24

"Wetin be dis again😂😂😂😂men don too cry this 2026."

chinaza.okpala.127 said:

"If we calm down blessing go reach everyone."

naijamortgages said:

"To set up podcast 😮for this purpose? 😂😂😂If I was a man and you invite me to your podcast and there's nothing else significant about my existence! Other than to answer such mundane questions? Dammn."

popby_popcorn said:

"Relationship of which year again sef? Omo this one na revival or wetin? 😂😂 this egbon like chaos gan o."

lilian_adaugo

"Why u go dey take time nd keeping malice to reply the message wey she send. Mk nobody blame nk bikoh."

euniceechi said:

"I like as other gender dey restless."

i_am__n0n0 said:

"You don't have topic to discuss. That presenter acting like he has something against Nkechi."

Nkechi Blessing’s ex accuses her of betrayal. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing insists she's richer than exes

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nkechi Blessing released a new episode of her podcast, Unfiltered with NBS, and the clip went viral due to her remarks.

In the video, she discussed her past relationship and how she was the one footing her own bills. Fans reacted to her statements, reminding her of what she had said in the past about her relationship.

Source: Legit.ng