A young lady who attended and graduated from mortuary school has shared a video from her convocation online

She displayed the instruments and spoke about the amount she was given on her graduation day for her academic performance

The young lady spoke about her job and mentioned the year she graduated from the unique school

A young lady who attended and graduated from mortuary school has shared a video of her graduation online, and the instruments she was given on graduation day.

She shared a video that shows the moment she and several other graduating students walked into the hall on the special day.

Mortuary school graduate celebrates convocation, displays tools and cash gift received. Photo Source: TikTok/madixfinn

Source: TikTok

Mortuary school graduate celebrates convocation

Seconds into the video, she was seen walking up to the podium, where she was handed a case that contained instruments.

After this was shown in the TikTok video, she collected her certificate and walked back to her seat.

The same video showed the moment the young lady opened the case of instruments she received on her graduation day, and also a specific amount of money.

In the comments section of the TikTok video, @madixfinn explained that she had the highest embalming score in her class, and she was rewarded for it and also given money.

Her statement:

"I tested out with the highest embalming score out of everyone in my class so I was given a case of instruments and $500."

Young lady graduates from mortuary school, receives instruments for academic excellence. Photo Source: TikTok/madixfinn

Source: TikTok

Sharing in the description of her video, @madixfinn explained that she had graduated from the school several years back and spoke about her willingness to make her discipline her profession.

She wrote:

"I graduated Mortuary School on September 9, 2022 and I’ve loved almost every part of it. Every journey has its ups and downs but I wouldn't change this career path for the world."

Reactions as lady graduates from mortuary school

Ruthie shared:

"Does going to mortuary school means you study anatomy."

Eunoia's Mists asked:

"There is mortuary school?? i dont think we have that in my country yet."

Kennedi added:

"Almost got a degree in this until I realized the pay is s.hit.".

KingCazz23 said:

"Best part is business is never slow!"

CHOMY 🥀 EGO 🌹 OYIBO 1 shared:

"E no get wetin I no go see."

Nana Akua AmoahBoateng🟡⚫️🟢 wrote:

"I thought i didn’t read it well, went back to read it again😳. Samale mu PHD."

G.b.e.m.i.s.o.l.a said:

"I no understand make person explain my head dey pain me."

Enyonam asked:

"Please did you do internships at the morgue?"

Pretty noted:

"Oyibo no dey put me for thinking abeg."

dillywilly6969 wrote:

"When I die , I’ll be contacting you so make sure you send a business card please."

Amanda208 added:

"Props to the people who can do this career. I could never."

A&K SuperClean stressed:

"My daughter graduated from mortuary school 3 years ago,she loves what she does. Congratulations!"

Grim shared:

"Anybody that wants to do this I suggest working at a funeral home before committing to school. The industry is horrible."

𝖆𝖘𝖍 wrote:

"Congrats! I'll be graduating from mortuary school this time next year. this whole thing has flew by."

Mollywog added

"Well that’s one job not being taken over by AI.'

JoBeth Jourden said:

"Thank you for choosing to serve families suffering grief. Congratulations."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University shared his school results online after becoming the best graduating student in Anatomy.

He showed his grades from each semester and explained how he kept improving until he finished very well.

Lady bags first-class honours in Anatomy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady who got a first-class degree in Anatomy from Babcock University celebrated her success.

She thanked God and said her school journey made her faith stronger. Even when people doubted her, she kept working hard and did very well in school.

Source: Legit.ng