Nigeria transitions to performance-based tax incentives, phasing out blanket tax holidays for 149 companies

New Economic Development Incentive links tax benefits to measurable investments and economic contributions

The government aims to enhance industrialisation and attract investment through stricter, transparent tax frameworks

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has begun the transition to a new performance-based tax incentive system, allowing 149 companies currently benefiting from Pioneer Status Incentives (PSI) to retain their tax exemptions temporarily as the country phases out blanket tax holidays.

Under the newly introduced Nigeria Tax Act (NTA) 2025, qualifying firms will continue to enjoy pioneer tax benefits for up to two years or until their current incentive period expires, whichever comes first.

Nigeria's new tax system exempts 149 firms amid aggressive reforms. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

The move is designed to protect investor confidence while Nigeria shifts to a stricter system that rewards measurable investments and economic impact.

FG replaces the pioneer status incentive

The long-running Pioneer Status Incentive scheme has now been replaced with the Economic Development Incentive (EDI), a new framework that links tax relief directly to verified capital expenditure and economic activity.

Unlike the previous system, which granted broad tax holidays upfront, the EDI introduces a certificate-based tax credit structure that ensures only companies making genuine investments benefit from government incentives.

According to tax and legal experts, the reform marks a major shift in Nigeria’s investment policy direction.

Resolution Law Firm explained that the new structure moves away from open-ended tax waivers toward incentives tied to measurable economic contributions and qualifying investments.

Under the new regime, companies operating in priority sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure, mining, energy, technology services, and renewable energy can claim annual tax credits equivalent to 5 per cent of qualifying capital expenditure for an initial five-year period.

Firms that reinvest profits into expansion projects may also qualify for additional incentive periods.

149 companies to retain existing benefits

Data from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) showed that between 2017 and the second quarter of 2025, a total of 693 applications were received under the Pioneer Status scheme.

Out of the applications, 304 were approved, 64 rejected, while 149 companies remain active beneficiaries.

These 149 firms will now enjoy transitional protection under the new law.

The NIPC disclosed that the PSI scheme attracted approximately N8.7 trillion in investment commitments and supported nearly 59,000 direct jobs, particularly across manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Experts explain the impact on businesses

Tax advisory firms and industry experts say the reform could reshape investment decisions across key sectors of the economy.

Kehinde Folorunsho, partner and head of tax services at Kreston Pedabo Professional Services, said the new policy changes the focus for manufacturers and investors.

According to him, businesses must now structure operations strategically to benefit from incentives tied to actual investments rather than relying on automatic tax holidays.

He noted that sectors such as manufacturing, agro-processing, mining, gas development, and renewable energy stand to gain significantly under the new framework because of their high capital requirements.

Global consulting firm EY also described the reform as a major step toward improving transparency and reducing abuse associated with the old pioneer system.

The firm added that the EDI aligns Nigeria’s tax incentive framework with international standards, including OECD Pillar Two rules on minimum taxation.

Government pushes industrial growth

The Federal Government defended the policy as part of broader efforts to strengthen industrialisation, attract long-term investment, and reduce revenue leakages.

During the unveiling of the tax reforms, former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said the incentives were designed to boost local production and improve Nigeria’s competitiveness.

He stressed that manufacturing remains critical to job creation, economic growth, and long-term sustainability.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Revenue Service is expected to oversee compliance under the new system, while the planned Rev360 digital platform will electronically track tax credits and incentive utilisation.

Zaach Adedeji-led Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) exempts 149 firms. Credit: NRS

Source: UGC

Analysts believe the success of the policy will depend heavily on transparency, efficient administration, and consistency in implementation as companies adjust to stricter reporting obligations and investment thresholds under the new tax regime.

NRS announces mandatory Tax IDs for individuals, businesses

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and the Joint Revenue Board (JRB) have announced a new Taxpayer Identification (Tax ID) system to improve tax administration, enhance transparency and unify taxpayer information in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a joint public notice issued on May 19, 2026, citing Sections 6, 7, and 8 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, which mandates all taxable persons in Nigeria to be identified through a Tax ID.

In the statement, both agencies explained that the Tax ID would serve as a single and unified identification number for all taxpayers in the country, which would make for smoother dealings with tax authorities at both the federal and state levels.

Source: Legit.ng