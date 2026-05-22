A former agronomy department president has sent a powerful message to undergraduates at the University of Ibadan (UI), which is his alma mater

The UI graduate shared five important things that could change the lives of those still schooling at the University of Ibadan

According to the Nigerian youth, he started attending seminars and conferences as early as his first year on campus, a habit that stood out for him

Adaolowo Kenry, a former agronomy department president, has offered a piece of advice to current students at the University of Ibadan (UI).

The former UI student stated that one of the best things that happened to him in the last five years was schooling at his alma mater.

A University of Ibadan graduate offers advice to undergraduates of his alma mater. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Adaolowo Kenry, ui.edu.ng

Source: UGC

UI graduate's advice to undergraduates

In a LinkedIn post in February, Kenry revealed that he started attending conferences and seminars when he was in his first year, and this habit was really helpful to him at the time.

Kenry shared five things that could change the lives of UI students while they are in school. He wrote:

"𝑴𝒚 𝒂𝒅𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒖𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔: 5 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒍𝒊𝒇𝒆 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒔𝒄𝒉𝒐𝒐𝒍 𝒂𝒓𝒆;

"1. The places you go to (events shape exposure and thinking).

"2. The people you meet (friends, mentors, and networks matter).

"3. The skills you deliberately learn (beyond your course of study).

"4. The habits you build (discipline, consistency, and time use).

"5. The opportunities you take seriously (projects, leadership, internships, service)."

Netizens have reacted to the UI graduate's message to undergraduates of Nigeria's premier university.

A UI graduate reveals he began attending conferences and seminars in his first year. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Adaolowo Kenry, ui.edu.ng

Source: UGC

UI graduate's message to people stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

Anthonia Di'ke said:

"Congratulations 👏👏.

"Remembered when you introduced me as your sister🥹🥹 I'll miss you 😔."

Ireoluwa Tinuolaji said:

"Congratulations, Mr Kenry 🎉. Thanks for always pushing us to do more. I'll miss you."

Esse Umoren said:

"Congratulations my President! 🎉❤️ I finally have to accept that you've left me here. I wish you the very best out there and I pray for God's grace and guidance."

David Aremo said:

"Congratulations on your graduation from the first and best... onto the next phase..."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student who left OAU in year three had graduated with a first-class degree.

UI agric economics graduate who wanted nursing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan agric economics graduate, Oluwagbemileke Elizabeth, had revealed that she initially wanted to study nursing.

However, she did not meet the cut-off mark and was offered agricultural economics by the university. And when she was offered agric economics to study, she did not like it, but today Elizabeth is glad she studied the course, and she shared why.

According to Elizabeth, studying the course opened her eyes to the power and potential of agriculture, and how it could bring about real change and along the line, she found passion, purpose and direction. Elizabeth, who is currently doing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, highlighted some things UI did for her and some leadership positions she held.

Source: Legit.ng