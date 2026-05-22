Thomas Tuchel came under intense criticism after leaving out Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold from England’s World Cup squad

Fans blasted the German manager on social media, questioning selections including Jordan Henderson and Noni Madueke

Tuchel defended his decisions, insisting he selected “the best possible team” rather than simply the most talented players

Thomas Tuchel has come under heavy criticism after naming his final 26-man England squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with fans furious over the omission of several high-profile stars, including Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The German coach unveiled his squad ahead of the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but instead of excitement, the announcement triggered widespread backlash from supporters and pundits.

England team group ahead of the friendly match at Wembley Stadium in March 2026. Photo by John Walton

Source: Getty Images

Palmer’s omission particularly shocked many England fans after the Chelsea forward played a crucial role during EURO 2024, scoring in the Three Lions’ 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final. The 24-year-old had also impressed for Chelsea this season, making his exclusion one of the biggest talking points.

The decision to leave out Manchester City playmaker Foden also raised eyebrows despite the midfielder still recording impressive numbers during what many considered a below-par campaign by his own standards.

Real Madrid defender Alexander-Arnold was another notable absentee. The former Liverpool full-back has struggled to convince Tuchel since the German took charge of England and has reportedly played just 27 minutes under him this year.

Sky Sports reported that the omission means no current Liverpool player made England’s World Cup squad, although former Reds duo Jordan Henderson and Jarell Quansah were included.

Tuchel instead opted for defenders such as Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, John Stones and Dan Burn in central defence.

The former Chelsea manager also selected Nico O'Reilly and Djed Spence as left-back options, while Reece James and Tino Livramento were picked for the right-back positions.

Tuchel explains controversial decisions

According to BBC, speaking after unveiling the squad, Tuchel defended his selections and insisted he prioritised team chemistry and trust over individual quality.

“From day one we were very clear that we are trying to select and build the best possible team, which is not necessarily to select and collect the 26 most talented players,” Tuchel said.

“Teams win championships, it is as simple as that. What we are trying to achieve in the summer can only be achieved as a team.”

Tuchel Under Fire for Dropping Palmer, Foden and Real Madrid Star From World Cup Squad. Photo by Bradley Collyer

Source: Getty Images

The former Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain manager added that connection and trust played a major role in the final decisions.

“A lot of factors play into that nomination process. I love the difficult decisions because that is what you need to go all the way,” he explained.

“In the end, we have to pick the squad that we as a staff are convinced of and really believe in.”

Tuchel also expressed confidence that the selected players would make England proud at the tournament.

“It is truly exciting and a great privilege to be able to name an England squad for the World Cup,” he added.

Fans tear into Tuchel online

Despite Tuchel’s explanations, many supporters were left unconvinced and quickly flooded social media with criticism.

One fan, @RexCity01, wrote:

“Madueke but no Foden? What a joke.”

Another user, @Saylessboss, questioned the logic behind Foden’s exclusion:

“Foden has more goal contributions than Saka and Palmer while playing fewer games.”

Several fans were also angry over the omission of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

“At this point, Thomas Tuchel is going to be in the line-up himself,” @Waleofficial_ posted.

“Shaw and Maguire should have been included because they represent experience and stability.”

Another supporter, @heis_fede, claimed Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid may have influenced opinions against him.

“Playing for Real Madrid really gets you hate because there is no way Trent misses the World Cup if he was still playing in England.”

Some fans even predicted disaster for England at the World Cup.

“As much as I like Thomas Tuchel, this England team is not going far at the World Cup,” @soulflows_F wrote.

“Second-round exit at best.”

Meanwhile, former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp jokingly described Tuchel as a “German spy” during an event in London earlier in the year.

“I think he’s a German spy,” Redknapp was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

“He’s been sent over to mess us up, he's like Lord Haw Haw in the war.”

England begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17 before facing Ghana and Panama in Group L.

Maguire devastated with World Cup miss

Legit.ng earlier reported that Harry Maguire admitted he was shocked and disappointed after being excluded from England’s World Cup squad by Tuchel.

The Manchester United defender said he believed he had done enough during the season to earn a place in the team and wished the selected players success at the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng