Who is Jessie J's boyfriend? Meet Chanan Safir Colman

Chanan Safir Colman is a Danish-Israeli basketball player. He is known as Jessie J's boyfriend, an English singer-songwriter widely known for songs such as Flashlight, Nobody's Perfect, and Do It Like a Dude. His romantic relationship with the singer has made fans curious, and many want to know more about him.

Danish-Israeli basketball player Chanan Safir Colman posing in a black-white outfit and leaning on a wall. Photo: @chanancolman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chanan Safir Colman began his professional career in 2004. He has always been in the spotlight before his relationship with Jessie J. However, his fame skyrocketed when Jessie J welcomed her first baby in March 2023 and later revealed that Chanan was the baby's father. Fans have been asking endless questions about him since then.

Profile summary

Full name Chanan Safir Colman Gender Male Date of birth 10 March 1984 Age 39 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Gladsaxe, Denmark Current residence Denmark Nationality Danish-Israeli Ethnicity Mixed Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2'' Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 203 Weight in kilograms 92 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Jael Father Mr Safir Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Chanan Safir Colman Children 1 College Chipola College Profession Basketball player Net worth $5 million

Chanan Safir Colman's bio

He was born on 10 March 1984 in Gladsaxe, Denmark. How old is Chanan Safir Colman? He is 39 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Pisces. His parents are Jael and Mr Safir.

Chanan Safir Colman’s dad is deceased. He passed away when Chanan was five years old. His mother raised him singlehandedly alongside his brother, Pascal Safir, a sports massage therapist.

He is Danish-Israeli of mixed ethnicity. The basketball player's mother is Israeli, and his father is black from a Jewish lineage; he is American-Jewish. Additionally, Chanan went to Chipola College.

Career

Jessie is a basketball player. He began his career in 2004, playing with the Finnish team Lappeenrannan NMKY. He won the Finnish League and the Finnish Cup in his first two seasons. In 2006, he signed with the Israeli team Ironi Ashkelon.

In 2016, Jessie J’s partner signed with Hapoel Eilat for the 2016-2017 season and won the Israeli State Cup. In 2008, he joined Asseco Prokom Gydnia and won the Polish Cup in 2010. He participated in the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2014.

At the time of writing, he is playing for Hapoel Haifa. He signed with the team in March 2021. He has played for other popular teams, such as Svendborg Rabbits, Maccabi Haifa, and Randers Cimbira.

Jessie J’s baby daddy has won several accolades throughout his career. He won the Finnish League championship in 2005 and 2006. In 2015, he won the Israeli League All-Star. He is the founder of Camp Colman, a basketball camp in Denmark for children aged between 8 and 19.

What is Chanan Safir Colman's net worth?

Multiple sources, such as Fresherslive and SportsUnfold, allege that the basketball player's net worth is $5 million. He has generated his wealth from his career as a basketball player.

Personal life

He is in a relationship with the famous singer-songwriter Jessie J. Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J confirmed their relationship in April 2022 when they were spotted kissing while on a lunch date in Los Angeles.

Jessie J announced her pregnancy on 6 January 2023 when she posted a shot of a positive pregnancy test and continued with a video showing her growing baby bump. She never said who the father was then. The singer gave birth to her baby, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, on 12 May 2023.

She revealed the baby's father on 5 June 2023 when she shared a video on Instagram. The video contained photos of the singer and her boyfriend, Chanan.

Jessie J’s boyfriend first shared a photo of his son on 11 June 2023 after Jessie J had announced that he was the baby's father. He expressed how happy he was due to the birth of his son. How long have Jessie J and Chanan been together? They have reportedly been together since April 2022.

Chanan Safir Colman’s height and weight

How tall is Chanan Safir Colman? He is 6 feet 2 inches or 187 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 203 pounds or 92 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Jessie J in a relationship with? She is in a relationship with Danish-Israeli basketball player Chanan Safir Colman. Where is Chanan Safir Colman from? He hails from Gladsaxe, Denmark. Who are Chanan Safir Colman's parents? His parents are Jael and Mr Safir. Who is Chanan Safir Colman’s baby? According to an Instagram post shared by Jessie J on 12 June 2023, his son is Sky Safir Cornish Colman. What is Chanan Safir Colman’s age? He is 39 years old as of January 2024. What is Chanan Safir Colman's ethnicity? He is from a mixed ethnicity—African-American-Jewish.

Jessie J's boyfriend, Chanan Safir Colman, is a Danish-Israeli basketball player born in Gladsaxe, Denmark. He has played basketball for Maccabi Haifa and Svendborg Rabbits. He welcomed his firstborn child with Jessie J in March 2023.

Legit.ng recently published Presley Tanita Tucker's bio. She is a musician from the United States of America. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America. Her mother is a renowned country music singer, Tanya Tucker.

Presley Tanita Tucker came into the limelight as Tanya Tucker's daughter. She hails from a family of entertainers. Her father is a Hollywood film producer and actor. He is known for films such as Starcrossed and American Sniper. Learn more about her in the article.

Source: Legit.ng