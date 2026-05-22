Family members, colleagues, and sympathisers gathered in Ogbomoso to pay their final respects to Joel Adesiyan

The late assistant headmaster was shot dead when gunmen invaded communities in Oriire Local Government Area and abducted several students

Fresh concerns emerged over the safety of the remaining abducted victims after authorities dismissed reports claiming the captives had regained freedom

Grief filled Ayegun Baptist Church in Ogbomoso on Friday, May 22, as family members, colleagues, and residents gathered to bid farewell to Joel Adesiyan, the teacher killed during last week’s attack on schools in Oyo State.

The late Adesiyan, who served as an assistant headmaster at Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele, was laid to rest amid tears and emotional tributes from mourners who described him as a dedicated educator and community figure.

Police IGP has assured the victims' families of the safe return of their abducted relatives. Photo: NPF

Source: Twitter

Photographs from the funeral service showed sympathisers consoling members of his family while his remains were brought into the church for burial rites, TheCable reported.

Ogbomoso school attack burial ceremony

The attack that claimed Adesiyan’s life occurred on April 15 when armed men riding motorcycles stormed communities along the Ahoro-Esiele and Yawota axis in Oriire Local Government Area.

During the raid, dozens of students and seven teachers were reportedly abducted from Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele, L.A. Primary School, Esiele, and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School.

Adesiyan and a commercial motorcyclist were shot dead during the incident. Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde later confirmed that seven teachers were taken away by the attackers.

The tragedy deepened after another teacher, Michael Oyedokun, was reportedly killed while in captivity.

The military said contact has been established with the abductors.

Mourners gathered at Ayegun Baptist Church for the burial of teacher Joel Adesiyan. Photo: FB/AyegunChurch

Source: Facebook

Concerns grow over abducted teachers

Public outrage followed the circulation of a video on Monday which allegedly showed Oyedokun being killed by the kidnappers after he was tied to a tree.

The disturbing footage triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many Nigerians expressing fears about the safety of the remaining victims still believed to be in captivity.

Reports surfaced on Thursday claiming that the abducted teachers and students had regained freedom. However, both the Oyo State Government and the police dismissed the reports, insisting that no official rescue or release had taken place.

Residents and sympathisers at the burial ceremony also called for stronger security measures around schools and rural communities in Ogbomoso and other vulnerable areas of the state.

The attack has renewed concerns about the rising insecurity affecting schools and local communities across different parts of the country.

Bandits storm national park service in Oyo, kill five

Earlier this year, Legit.ng reported that five operatives of the National Park Service stationed in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State were killed late Tuesday night after gunmen stormed their post around 9pm.

Some of the officers were shot at, and others burned to death. The bandits then packed their weapons before fleeing into the forest.

A relative of one of the victims told Legit.ng that the officers were believed to be resting when the assault began. One of the bodies was reportedly found on a prayer mat, raising the impression that the officer was shot while observing prayers. Family members have described the discovery as deeply painful and shocking.

Source: Legit.ng