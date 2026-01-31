Is Asa married? What fans should know about Asa Bukola’s love life and career

Is Asa married? The award-winning Nigerian-French singer is unmarried and presumably single. Despite spending many years in the spotlight, she keeps her personal life private and rarely speaks about her romantic affairs. Asa is best known for her soulful voice and powerful songwriting.

Profile summary

Asa’s love story: Is she married?

As of January 2026, Asa is unmarried. Her marital status has drawn curiosity, as she rarely shares details about her personal life.

In a 2020 interview with television host Bolanle Olukanni on Ndani TV's The Juice, Asa spoke openly about why she has remained single and why marriage hasn't featured in her life so far. She explained that as she’s grown older, she’s become more protective of her personal routines and space, saying:

As I grew older, I discovered that I became selfish with myself. I love being alone from 3 am in the morning but by 8 o'clock, I'm ready to do or be with whoever it is. That early morning routine is just about me and myself and it has always been profound because I make the best decisions by that time.

She added:

I really don't know if anyone who wants to be with me would understand that I really love to be alone by that time.

The singer added that past relationships didn't work out because her need for privacy and structure sometimes clashed with her partner's expectations:

I used to date someone. He was a good guy though, but I left because he couldn't come to terms with the fact that I needed my space early in the morning.

Asa has also shared her unique view on how a relationship or marriage could work while respecting her need for personal space. She reflected:

I also feel like we could have different houses in the same compound or maybe different rooms so I can have my privacy when I need it, but I don't know if anyone will be okay with that.

On the topic of being alone, whether married or not, she emphasised that she is content with her life as it is:

I really don't have any issues with being alone if the marriage happens, but if it doesn't, I'm still very happy with how my life is at the moment.

Explore Asa Bukola's background

Asa was born Bukola Elemide on 17 September 1982 in Paris, France, to Nigerian parents Akin and Arsah Elemide. At the age of two, she returned with her family to Nigeria in 1984, settling in FESTAC Town. Asa was raised alongside her three brothers.

Asa’s parents were from Ogun State, Nigeria. Her father was a cinematographer and engineer, while her mother worked as a shopkeeper. Her parents had separated before her father died in 2016.

Asa has described her father as austere and disciplined but admitted that his approach could be harsh and, at times, abusive. In a 2021 interview on Bounce Radio’s BlackBox with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, she said:

He's austere and disciplined. I take those, but what I'm not is the way he brought us up. He was a disciplinarian and, yes, abusive to my mum. With the kids, he overdid it to keep us straight. It was too confusing.

As a child, Asa’s concern for her mother even led her to urge her to leave the marriage. In the same interview, she recalled:

I told my mum, 'hey, woman, what are you doing here? You need to leave.' I was a little girl, and she didn't listen. I thought, if this is it, I don't want to get married. Looking back, I don't think they were compatible.

The singer also remembered the moment her mother finally left, describing it with a mix of relief and lingering tension:

Me and my older brother, we were the experimental [siblings]. My brother got immune to the beating, but I didn't want to be touched. When my mum realized she was done, she called us to go on a trip… She said we were not going to come back. This was in Jos. We left dad there and came back to Lagos.

Inside Asa Bukola's academic journey

Asa Bukola began her education in Lagos, Nigeria, at Corona High School, before continuing at the Federal Government College in Jos, Plateau State. She then enrolled at Lagos State University (LASU) to pursue a diploma in Theatre Arts and Music, but left after just over six months.

During this period, she also studied guitar for about a year at Peter King’s Musical School in Badagry, Lagos. Around the age of 20, she moved to France to further her music education at the IMFP School of Jazz Music.

Asa Bukola's career highlights

Asa is a singer-songwriter known for blending soul, jazz, folk, and African rhythms. She first rose to prominence with her self-titled debut album, Asa, in 2007, featuring hits like Jailer, Fire on the Mountain, and Bibanke. The album won the Prix Constantin award in France in 2008 and peaked in the Top 20 on the French charts.

The singer followed this with Beautiful Imperfection in 2010, an album that highlighted her lyrical depth and featured hit songs such as Be My Man. Her later albums, Bed of Stone (2014) and Lucid (2019), explored deeply personal themes and reflected her artistic growth.

In 2022, Asa released V, a lively Afro-infused project featuring collaborations with the musician Wizkid, The Cavemen, and Amaarae. Speaking to GQ South Africa in 2024, she shared her thoughts on her creative process, saying:

There are some songs that I cannot sing in English as they wouldn’t convey the message I want. Because of the tonal beauty and musicality of singing in Yoruba, it feels very personal, yet it also resonates with everyone. However, in terms of breaking through and reaching a wider audience, English is the global language.

FAQs

Who is Asa Bukola? She is a Nigerian-French singer-songwriter. Which state is Asa from? Asa hails from Ogun State, Nigeria. How old is Asa? Asa is 43 years old as of January 2026. She was born on 17 September 1982. Who are Asa's parents? Her parents are Akin and Arsah Elemide. Is Asa a Christian? She practised Islam for about two to three years while living with her grandparents in Lagos and later converted to Christianity. Is Asa Bukola married? She is unmarried as of January 2026. Who is Asa's boyfriend? The singer is presumably single. Has Asa given birth? She has not given birth, and currently, she has no children.

Asa Bukola is unmarried and maintains a private love life. While fans may wonder about her romantic relationships, she has made it clear that her independence and need for personal space guide her choices. Over the years, she has also released numerous hit songs, including Eyo and No One Knows.

