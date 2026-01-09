What happened to the original Doobie Brothers band members?
The original Doobie Brothers band members were Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, John Hartman, and Dave Shogren. Today, the pop band members Patrick and Tom are still active in the band, while Dave and John have passed away.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- The Doobie Brothers are an iconic American rock band created in San Jose, California, in 1970.
- The original four members were Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, John Hartman, and Dave Shogren.
- Tom and Patrick are still active members of the band.
- Shogren passed away in 1999, while Hartman passed away in 2022, years after leaving the band.
What happened to the original Doobie Brothers band members?
The original four members of the Doobie Brothers set the foundation for what became one of the most famous rock bands in history. Here are the original members of the Doobie Brothers, along with their current whereabouts.
Member
Role
Years active
Patrick Simmons
Vocals, guitar, banjo
1970–present
Tom Johnston
Vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica
1970–present
John Hartman
Drums, percussion, backup vocals
1970–1979, 1987–1991, 1992
Dave Shogren
Bass, guitar, backup vocals, organ
1970–1971
Patrick Simmons
- Full name: Patrick Simmons
- Date of birth: 19 October 1948
- Age: 77 years old (as of January 2026)
- Place of birth: Aberdeen, Washington, United States
- Profession: Guitarist, singer, songwriter
Patrick Simmons is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist, and a constant member of the Doobie Brothers. He wrote and sang many of the band's biggest hits, including Black Water and South City Midnight Lady. After a brief solo career in the early '80s, he helped reunite the band members in 1987.
Patrick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. Today, the American singer remains the central leader of Doobie Brothers and continues to tour globally.
Tom Johnston
- Full name: Charles Thomas Johnston
- Date of birth: 15 August 1948
- Age: 77 years old (as of January 2026)
- Place of birth: Visalia, California, United States
- Profession: Guitarist, vocalist, songwriter
Tom Johnston of Doobie Brothers is an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He was the band's frontman during their peak in the early '70s. Johnston began playing guitar as a teenager and later linked up with drummer John Hartman in the San Jose area in a band called Pud. Patrick Simmons and Dave Shogren joined the lineup, which evolved into the Doobie Brothers.
Johnston wrote and sang many of the band's signature tracks, including Listen to the Music, Long Train Runnin', China Grove, and The Doctor. Severe health issues forced him to leave the group in 1977, marking the beginning of the Michael McDonald era. Tom went on to release solo albums such as Everything You've Heard Is True and Still Feels Good.
Johnston returned for the 1987 reunion and has been the band's co-leader ever since. He was inducted with other band members in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. The American singer resides with his wife, Diane, in California.
John Hartman
- Full name: John Hartman
- Date of birth: 18 March 1950
- Date of death: 29 September 2022
- Age: 72 years old (as of September 2022)
- Place of birth: Falls Church, Virginia, United States
- Profession: Drummer
John Hartman was the driving force behind the band's early rhythm and sound. The American drummer played on the first eight albums before leaving in 1973. Although he returned for a few years in the late '80s and early '90s, he eventually retired from music.
In 2020, Hartman was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside eight other members of the Doobie Brothers. According to People, the band confirmed his passing in September 2022 at the age of 72, remembering him as a " free spirit.
Dave Shogren
- Full name: Dave Shogren
- Date of birth: 12 October 1950
- Date of death: 14 December 1999
- Age: 49 years old (as of December 1999)
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States
- Profession: Bassist
Dave Shogren was the original bassist of the music group and one of the founding members of the Doobie Brothers. He played bass, keyboards, and performed on the band's first self-titled album in 1971.
Shogren left the group in 1971 due to creative disagreements with management during the early stages of Toulouse Street, and was replaced on bass by Tiran Porter. Sadly, he passed away in his sleep in late 1999 at 49 years old.
What are the Doobie Brothers band members' ages?
The Doobie Brothers' current band members' ages are as follows:
Name
Date of birth
Age
Tom Johnston
15 August 1948
77 years old (as of January 2026)
Patrick Simmons
19 October 1948
77 years old (as of January 2026)
Michael McDonald
12 February 1952
73 years old (as of January 2026)
John McFee
9 September 1950
75 years old (as of January 2026)
FAQs
- Who are the Doobie Brothers? They are an American rock band that was formed in San Jose, California, in 1970.
- How many of the original Doobie Brothers are still with the band? Two original members are still with the band: Patrick Simmons and Tom Johnston.
- Why are they called the Doobie Brothers? According to American Songwriter, the name Doobie Brothers was suggested by their friend Keith Rosen, referencing the band members' frequent ganja smoking, also known as a "doobie".
- What happened to the lead singer of the Doobie Brothers? Tom Johnston was the lead vocalist who left the band briefly in the '70s due to health issues but has since returned.
- Who sang most of the Doobie Brothers' songs? Patrick Simmons has sung the most songs, as he has been with the band since its inception.
- Why did Dave Shogren leave the Doobie Brothers? The American bassist left the group after disagreements with the group's management, Ted Templeman.
- Who has died in the Doobie Brothers? Two original members who have died are Dave Shogren and John Hartman. Other members who were a part of the group at some point and have also passed are Michael Hossack and Keith Knudsen.
- What is the Doobie Brothers' net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael McDonald is worth $50 million, Tom Johnston is $13 million, Patrick Simmons is $10 million, and John McFee is worth $6 million.
The original Doobie Brothers lineup scattered after their heyday, with Tom Johnston battling health woes, Patrick Simmons steering solo ventures, and others like John Hartman finding quiet lives or early graves. Yet their funky grooves echo on, fuelling reunions and timeless hits that keep the spirit alive.
Legit.ng published an article about Eagles band members. The Eagles have undergone significant changes over the years. The band started with four members: Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Bernie Leadon, and Randy Meisner.
The Eagles band took a short break in 1980 and got back together in 1994 with some new musicians joining the lineup. Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner left the group, while Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey, and Vince Gill joined the group.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.