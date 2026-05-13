United Arab Emirates authorities have announced a week-long Eid Al Adha holiday for public sector workers from May 25 to May 29

Private school students in Dubai were also granted a week-long break for the Eid celebrations.

The holiday period is expected to boost travel activities, family gatherings and religious observances across the country

Public sector workers in the United Arab Emirates will observe a week-long holiday for Eid Al-Adha after authorities announced an extended break covering the final week of May.

According to the announcement reported by National News, government employees will be off duty from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29, while official work activities are expected to resume on Monday, June 1.

Worshippers gathered for Eid prayers as UAE prepared for extended holiday celebrations. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, a prominent UAE astronomer predicted that the festival is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 27, pending official moon sighting confirmation.

The prediction was announced by Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.

According to him, calculations indicate that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhu Al Hijjah will likely be born on Sunday, May 17.

Eid Al-Adha public holiday announced

The holiday schedule means workers in the public sector will enjoy a full working week away from offices as preparations begin for one of the most significant celebrations in the Islamic calendar.

The development also follows a separate announcement confirming that private school students in Dubai will receive a similar week-long break beginning from May 25.

The extended holiday period is expected to lead to increased travel activities, family gatherings and religious observances across different parts of the country during the Eid celebrations.

Eid Al-Adha is widely observed by Muslims around the world and comes shortly after the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The official date of Eid al-Adha 2026 depends on the crescent moon sightingPhoto: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Muslims prepare for sacred celebrations

The festival, often referred to as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim, who was prepared to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command before divine intervention replaced the sacrifice with a ram.

For many Muslim families, the celebration represents faith, obedience, sacrifice and compassion toward others.

One of the central traditions during Eid Al-Adha is the slaughtering of animals such as sheep, goats or cows. The meat is usually shared among relatives, neighbours and the less privileged as part of the religious observance.

The celebration also begins with special congregational prayers held in mosques and open prayer grounds during the morning hours of Eid day.

Hajj season linked to Eid festival

Eid Al-Adha coincides with the conclusion of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Makkah observed by millions of Muslims from different parts of the world.

The pilgrimage remains one of the five pillars of Islam and includes a series of spiritual rites performed over several days.

The holiday period is therefore regarded as both a spiritual and social occasion, bringing together worship, charity and family interactions.

How UAE residents could get a 9-day holiday

Earlier in another story, Legit.ng explained that as the biggest festival in the Islamic world is upon us, luckily and coincidentally, many Muslims in the United Arab Emirates and around the globe will enjoy probably the longest holiday off work during this time.

Eid Al-Adha, combined with Arafah Day and surrounding weekends, is expected to offer residents an extended break that stands out on the 2026 calendar.

Source: Legit.ng