My sisters are my biggest supporters, but at the same time, they keep me humble.

Joshua Bassett's siblings (Winter, Alison, Ashley, Claire, and Hannah Bassett) and parents (Laura and Taylor Bassett) are central figures in his professional journey, as he told the San Diego Union-Tribune. Most of his siblings share his artistic flair for music and acting and have even performed alongside the High School Musical: The Series actor.

Joshua Bassett pictured at the BuzzFeed's AM To DM show to discuss the Disney+ web series High School Musical in 2019 in New York City.

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

American actor and singer Joshua Bassett has five siblings, all girls .

. Their mother is Laura Richardson , a politician, real estate agent , and licensed professional fiduciary .

, a , and licensed professional . Taylor Bassett , Joshua's father, is a singing pianist .

, Joshua's father, is a . Joshua Bassett's sisters have diverse career paths in theatre productions, dance, education, digital content creation, and professional climbing.

Profile summary

Full name Joshua Taylor Bassett Nickname JB, Josh Gender Male Date of birth 22 December 2000 Age 25 years as of February 2026 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Oceanside, California, United States Nationality American Residence Los Angeles, California/Nashville, Tennessee, United States Ethnicity White Religion Christian Hair colour Black Eye colour Hazel Height in centimetres 180 Height in feet 5′ 11″ Mother Laura Richardson Bassett Father Taylor Bassett Siblings 5 Relationship status Dating Partner Amelie Zilber Education Palomar College, Christian Youth Theatre, North County School of the Arts Profession Actor, singer Net worth $1.5 million Social media Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok

Get to know Joshua Bassett's siblings

Stuck in the Middle actor Joshua Bassett was raised in Oceanside, California, alongside five sisters: Winter, Alison, Ashley, Claire, and Hannah Bassett. The Bassett siblings were all homeschooled, a role their parents, Taylor and Laura Bassett, played to introduce them to the arts.

On his YouTube page, he revealed details of their art-filled childhood.

Because we were homeschooled, we would just finish our schoolwork as fast as possible and go create. Whether that's filming short films... or making up silly songs all the time on the piano... That's where I learned how to play and ultimately learned how to write songs.

Taylor and Laura Bassett (C) pictured with their children: Claire, Joshua, Winter, Alison, Ashley, and Hannah Bassett.

Source: Facebook

He added;

I think growing up in that household and that environment shaped my creativity; it shaped my work ethic. It shaped everything I am now.

Since 2004, the siblings have performed together at local theatres such as the North County School of the Arts and the Christian Youth Theatre. These performances included Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, Annie Get Your Gun, High School Musical, and Mr. Roboto: An Unofficial Styx Musical. Here is everything you need to know about Joshua Bassett's siblings.

1. Alison Bassett

Alison Bassett pictured indoors.

Source: Facebook

Full name : Hannah Johansen Bassett

: Hannah Johansen Bassett Place of birth : Oceanside, California, United States

: Oceanside, California, United States Profession: Dance teacher, choreographer

Alison Bassett is a professional dancer, choreographer, and dance teacher. She attended the Bassett Christian Academy and later joined Vanguard University, where she majored in dance.

At the time of writing, she works at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church as a child care worker. She also teaches dance at the Art and Learning Conservatory in Costa Mesa, California, USA.

2. Winter Bassett

Winter Bassett pictured at the North Hollywood Cinefest, where her friend's film, 399, won Best Documentary Feature.

Source: Instagram

Full name : Winter Bassett Ekladios

: Winter Bassett Ekladios Place of birth : Oceanside, California, United States

: Oceanside, California, United States Profession: Actress

Winter Bassett Ekladios is an actress with lead and supporting character credits in film, television, commercials, and theatre productions. As per her IMDb profile, she has one writing and production credit for Lost Joy.

She attended Bassett Christian Academy and later joined Vanguard University of Southern California. She also graduated from Palomar College in 2013.

The Euphoria actress got married to Pierre Ekladios, an actor known for his roles in Lost Joy and Chicken Gumbo.

3. Ashley Bassett

Joshua Bassett's sister, Ashley, pictured outdoors.

Source: Instagram

Full name : Ashley Bassett

: Ashley Bassett Place of birth : Oceanside, California, United States

: Oceanside, California, United States Profession: Climber

Ashley Bassett attended the family school, the Bassett Christian Academy. Like her siblings, Ashley was actively involved in the Christian Youth Theatre and even lists the theatre as her workplace on her Facebook profile.

She has also taken an additional career path in sports through professional climbing and surfing.

4. Hannah Bassett

Joshua Bassett's sister, Hannah, pictured in front of a decorative background.

Source: Instagram

Full name : Hannah Johansen Bassett

: Hannah Johansen Bassett Date of birth : 28 December 1995

: 28 December 1995 Age : 30 years as of February 2026

: 30 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : Oceanside, California, United States

: Oceanside, California, United States Profession: Digital content creator

She attended California State University and Palomar College. The digital creator has previously worked at Kohl's. Through her social media profiles, such as Facebook, Hannah often shares with fans her journey in motherhood and her singing career.

She is married to Caleb Johansen, with whom she has one child at the time of this writing.

5. Claire Bassett

Joshua Bassett's sister, Claire, pictured outdoors.

Source: Instagram

Full name : Claire Bassett

: Claire Bassett Place of birth : Oceanside, California, United States

: Oceanside, California, United States Profession: Digital creator, singer

Claire attended the Santa Fe Christian Diploma and Westmont College. At Westmont College, she pursued a bachelor's degree in communication studies and French. She graduated in May 2025.

As per her LinkedIn profile, Claire Bassett has worked as a teacher at the Christian Youth Theatre. Between 2022 and 2024, she worked at the Westmont College bookstore as a sales assistant.

She was an active member of the Westmont College Theatre and performed in its theatre productions, such as You Will Be Found: Hope Songs. In October 2025, she released her debut album, Bad Poetry.

Meet Joshua Bassett's parents

Joshua Bassett was born and raised in Oceanside, California, USA, by his parents, Taylor and Laura Bassett. His upbringing was deeply rooted in music, as both of his parents share a background in percussion.

Laura Richardson Bassett

Joshua and his mother, Laura Bassett, celebrate during High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3.

Source: Facebook

Full name : Laura Richardson Bassett

: Laura Richardson Bassett Place of birth : Oceanside, California, United States

: Oceanside, California, United States Profession: Politician, businesswoman

Joshua Bassett's mother is a Californian real estate agent, politician, professional fiduciary, and businesswoman. She has also taken on roles such as San Diego County Civil Service Commissioner, Oceanside Chamber of Commerce and local businesses liaison, and community volunteer.

Laura attended the University of Southern California in 1989, where she earned her bachelor's in accounting.

In 2024 and 2025, Laura Bassett followed in the footsteps of her mother and great-uncle, who held political office in the area. In 2024, she vied for the District 3 seat on the Oceanside City Council but lost. This motivated her to vie for the 2025 state Senate seat for the coastal area.

Taylor Bassett

Joshua Bassett's father, Taylor, pictured indoors.

Source: Facebook

Full name : Taylor Bassett

: Taylor Bassett Date of birth : 18 January 1960

: 18 January 1960 Age : 66 years as of February 2026

: 66 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : El Paso, Texas, United States

: El Paso, Texas, United States Profession: Musician

Joshua Bassett's father is a professional pianist and drummer. He plays a role in his son's success in the Disney+ series, High School Musical, as he taught his son to play the piano and drums.

He is a touring singing pianist, specialising in sentimental music from the 1920s to the 1970s. The Bassett patriarch is also a published author. His book, How a "Truth Student" Came to Know the Truth: My Rescue from the Deception of the New Age, is a memoir of his life and the influence of Christian knowledge.

FAQs

Who is Joshua Bassett? Joshua is an American actor, once known for dating Olivia Rodrigo and now widely recognised for his leading role as Ricky Bowen in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Who are Joshua Bassett's parents? The Descendants actor's parents are Laura Richardson and Taylor Bassett. How many siblings does Joshua Bassett have? The singer and songwriter has five siblings. Is Winter Bassett related to Joshua Bassett? Winter Bassett is one of Joshua Bassett’s five sisters, and his other sisters are Ashley, Alison, Hannah, and Claire. Is Joshua Bassett married? At the time of this writing, there is no legal report of his marriage. Does Joshua Bassett have a kid? He does not have any children as of February 2026.

Joshua Bassett's siblings remain a tight-knit unit rooted in faith and a shared love for the performing arts. From theatre stages in their childhoods to big-screen acting, sports, music, and digital content creation, each sibling contributes to the family's creative legacy.

