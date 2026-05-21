Popular Nigerian television host Frank Edoho has officially responded to the severe allegations of domestic violence and infidelity made by his estranged wife, Sandra Edoho, on social media

The media personality completely denied his wife's claims and stated that the ongoing drama is a deliberate attempt to ruin his reputation

Frank apologised to his sponsors and third parties dragged into the matter, noting that he had taken the case to court and asked for strict privacy for his children

Popular Nigerian broadcaster and host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Frank Edoho, has finally spoken out after days of heated social media drama involving his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya Edoho.

The television icon has been facing serious accusations of domestic violence, infidelity, and financial neglect, claims which Sandra made public through a series of posts on her social media page.

Frank Edoho denies Sandra Edoho’s domestic violence and infidelity allegations as legal processes begin over their troubled marriage. Photo: frankedoho/vivabella_designs/officialchike

Source: Instagram

Days ago, Sandra Edoho shared disturbing images of bruises and injuries, along with private chat logs and lengthy notes describing what she called a toxic marriage.

Among her most shocking claims was that Frank once threatened her life during a violent encounter, allegedly using a dumbbell to intimidate her. She said this incident forced her to leave their home permanently.

As the allegations spread widely online, Frank Edoho responded with an official statement shared on his verified Instagram account on the night of May 20, 2026, insisting that the accusations were false and aimed at destroying his reputation.

He explained that while the matter has drawn massive attention, he would not engage in a public battle but instead allow the legal system to handle it properly.

“Over the past few days, a number of grave allegations concerning my person have been circulated in the public space. I am fully aware of the concern, commentary, and attention this has generated. Let me state, clearly and unequivocally, that the allegations made against me are false.”

Frank Edoho went further to say that not every accusation deserves a public contest, stressing that wisdom sometimes lies in restraint.

He noted that he has chosen to pursue the matter through legal channels rather than social media debates.

“At moments such as this, experience teaches that not every accusation merits a public contest, nor does every provocation require an answer in the court of public opinion. There are times when restraint is not weakness but wisdom, and this is one of them. I have chosen to address these issues through the appropriate legal channels, where facts, not noise, will prevail.”

Frank Edoho says allegations against him are false as he asks the public to respect his children’s privacy. Photo: frankedoho

Source: Instagram

The broadcaster expressed regret that innocent people’s names had been dragged into the controversy, apologising to those affected.

Frank also extended apologies to his sponsors, partners, and associates whose trust may have been shaken by the publicity.

“I also wish to extend my sincere apologies to my sponsors, brand partners, collaborators, professional associates, and everyone whose goodwill, trust, and reputation may have been affected by the unfortunate publicity surrounding these events.”

The TV host emphasised that the matter is now before the courts and relevant authorities, making it inappropriate for him to comment further.

He asked for privacy, especially for his children, who he said should not have to suffer public intrusion.

“This is an especially difficult period, most of all for my children, who neither chose this moment nor deserve to bear the weight of public intrusion arising from it. I respectfully ask that their privacy be protected, and that space be given for the lawful processes now underway to run their course. Above all, I am a father, deeply committed to the welfare, dignity, and protection of my children.”

Frank Edoho concluded by affirming his confidence in the truth and his commitment to handling the situation with dignity.

“I know that truth does not become weaker because it is challenged, nor does character become diminished by accusation alone. I remain committed to handling this situation responsibly, respectfully, and with dignity. Thank you for your understanding! FRANK EDOHO”

Read the full statement below:

Frank Edoho's old comment resurfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an old comment made by media consultant Frank Edoho surfaced online amid his marriage crisis with his ex-wife, Sandra.

In the post making the rounds, Frank Edoho made a positive comment about singer Chike, who was preparing for his "Boo of the North" tour in 2018.

The broadcaster congratulated Chike and used fire and clapping emojis to show support, and the singer later pinned the comment to his post.

Source: Legit.ng